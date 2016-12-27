Michigan Meandering - Video

Dec 27, 2016 at 23:02
Dec 27, 2016
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Michigan Meandering // Exploring the UP's Best Singletrack

by FreehubMag
Venturing into the unknown is often a gamble, but when it pays off, it’s incredibly rewarding. Our plans to explore Michigan’s Upper Peninsula felt a bit like rolling the dice, as we’d heard whispers of surreal singletrack in the area, but without much of a plan or many contacts, we were operating off local advice—most often from people we met at bike shops or dive bars. It didn’t take us long to figure out that beta was better than anything we could find on the internet.

Joined by Eric Porter, we landed in UP country and started our tour de singletrack in Marquette before venturing east to Munising. Working our way back north, we continued to ride any network that was suggested, including Houghton, Hancock, Calumet and finally Copper Harbor. Our wager paid off, as we found exactly what we were looking for, but rather luck, it was all thanks to the locals.

Continue the story in print with "Da Yooper Delicacy" from Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue. Pinkbike readers save 40% with our Shared Reader Discount.

Eric Porter
Rider: Eric Porter | Photo: Margus Riga

Michigan mountain biking trails

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag
