Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video

Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00
Feb 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Mitch Ropelato Shreds SLC Utah

by Mavman392
Views: 1,008    Faves: 11    Comments: 0
13 Comments

  • + 3
 Password protected though?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why is this on the pinkbike front page? This is honestly one of the most poorly shot videos I have ever watched. The camera angles are horrendous
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Song could not be more on point.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I really, really dislike the way this was filmed...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Haha... Sweet Napoleon Dynamite ramp!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nothing special, but that dat speed :-D
[Reply]
  • + 1
 that roof jump was insane!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Suburban Assault
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hay kid get off my lawn!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Proper urban assault
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Password is?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 The password is: Darude Sandstorm
[Reply]
  • + 0
 passw wtf ? Smile
[Reply]

Post a Comment



