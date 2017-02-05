Pinkbike.com
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00
Feb 5, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Mitch Ropelato Shreds SLC Utah
by
Mavman392
Views: 1,008
Faves:
11
Comments: 0
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
COnovicerider
(30 mins ago)
Password protected though?
[Reply]
+ 1
Theopao
(2 mins ago)
Why is this on the pinkbike front page? This is honestly one of the most poorly shot videos I have ever watched. The camera angles are horrendous
[Reply]
+ 2
bhd13
(16 mins ago)
Song could not be more on point.
[Reply]
+ 2
50armoredtrexesonbikes
(3 mins ago)
I really, really dislike the way this was filmed...
[Reply]
+ 1
nuttypoolog
(15 mins ago)
Haha... Sweet Napoleon Dynamite ramp!
[Reply]
+ 1
Novakki
(19 mins ago)
Nothing special, but that dat speed :-D
[Reply]
+ 1
nielsdeschaetzen
(15 mins ago)
that roof jump was insane!
[Reply]
+ 1
DGThree
(15 mins ago)
Suburban Assault
[Reply]
+ 1
SUSPENSION-KING
(17 mins ago)
Hay kid get off my lawn!
[Reply]
+ 1
mxmtb
(18 mins ago)
Proper urban assault
[Reply]
+ 0
Tmackstab
(30 mins ago)
Password is?
[Reply]
+ 6
heyburn
(24 mins ago)
The password is: Darude Sandstorm
[Reply]
+ 0
Mofo62
(26 mins ago)
passw wtf ?
[Reply]
