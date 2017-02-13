Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Higher Calling: Video: Mind Spark Cinema.









10 Year Old Erice Shredding: 16-inch coaster brake. 10 years old. Erice grew up riding in Rotorua and this is what you get!









Dan Fleury - White Matter: The white death came for a brief visit on the Vancouver Island trails. Checking the depths of the white death is crucial to being able to predict when it is likely to vanish. Once a rider knows that, then he is free to plan his next assault on the trails.









Wesley Sherrell - Good Times: This is a compilation from 2016 of most of the clips we got. It was such a fun year.









McGazza Fest 2017: A huge crew having fun riding bikes on big jumps. What could be a better tribute to Kelly?









Inversion: Our winter edit is finished! Shot in the Black Forest and the Vosges Mountains. Have fun and get out there and ride! Rider: Markus Kopp. Video: Dominik Kopp.









Riding with Friends: There's nothing better. Riders: Radney Pritchard, Kyle Bakelaar, David Botero, Graham McDougall, and more.









Angus Hardie - Dreaming of Macca's: Trying to make the best of a moody day.









Tyler Paksi: Tyler rides some fresh loam on Faith Healer.









Bawli Booch - Downhill Mountain Biking in Manali, India: Here's a Haryanvi twist to a Himachali story.











Kriss Kyle - Raw 100: Wish we all could ride like this.









Dan Foley - Ride a Wall: Who needs to build a wall when you can ride them instead?











VANS Illustrated - Full Part - Pat Casey, Cory Nastazio, and Tyler Fernengel: Heavy hitters.













House of Dan: Danny's backyard is the childhood dream.





Tantalus: Kye Petersen and crew explore one of British Columbia’s most sought after mountain ranges while the ravens watch from the heavens. The gnarly but beautiful Tantalus Range is so close to Whistler's Sea-to-Sky Highway yet so, so far away. Thankfully we get a bird's-eye view in this short film by Dendrite Studios.



Kilian Martin - India Within: Video: Brett Novak.





Urban Isolation from Russell Houghten on Vimeo.



The High Five: On October 2nd, 1977 Dusty Baker hit his 30th homerun of the season. As Baker rounded the bases, an excited rookie named Glenn Burke met him at home plate, raised his arm high in the air and slapped Baker's hand. It was the first high five recorded in the history of sports.



