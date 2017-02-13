Movies For Your Monday

Dan Fleury - White Matter: The white death came for a brief visit on the Vancouver Island trails. Checking the depths of the white death is crucial to being able to predict when it is likely to vanish. Once a rider knows that, then he is free to plan his next assault on the trails.
Tantalus: Kye Petersen and crew explore one of British Columbia’s most sought after mountain ranges while the ravens watch from the heavens. The gnarly but beautiful Tantalus Range is so close to Whistler's Sea-to-Sky Highway yet so, so far away. Thankfully we get a bird's-eye view in this short film by Dendrite Studios.
The High Five: On October 2nd, 1977 Dusty Baker hit his 30th homerun of the season. As Baker rounded the bases, an excited rookie named Glenn Burke met him at home plate, raised his arm high in the air and slapped Baker's hand. It was the first high five recorded in the history of sports.
