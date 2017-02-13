Movies For Your Monday

Feb 13, 2017 at 0:34
Feb 13, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
Dean Tennant - Higher Calling: Video: Mind Spark Cinema.

Dean Tennant - Higher Calling

by mindspark
Views: 339,816    Faves: 5,466    Comments: 203


10 Year Old Erice Shredding: 16-inch coaster brake. 10 years old. Erice grew up riding in Rotorua and this is what you get!

10 year old Erice shredding

by finnvanleu
Views: 1,351    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


Dan Fleury - White Matter: The white death came for a brief visit on the Vancouver Island trails. Checking the depths of the white death is crucial to being able to predict when it is likely to vanish. Once a rider knows that, then he is free to plan his next assault on the trails.

Daniel Fleury - White Matter

by CalvinHuth
Views: 908    Faves: 47    Comments: 5


Wesley Sherrell - Good Times: This is a compilation from 2016 of most of the clips we got. It was such a fun year.

Wesley Sherrell- Good times

by wesley-sherrell
Views: 364    Faves: 4    Comments: 3


McGazza Fest 2017: A huge crew having fun riding bikes on big jumps. What could be a better tribute to Kelly?

McGazza Fest 2017

by Scrobb
Views: 691    Faves: 28    Comments: 1


Inversion: Our winter edit is finished! Shot in the Black Forest and the Vosges Mountains. Have fun and get out there and ride! Rider: Markus Kopp. Video: Dominik Kopp.

INVERSION

by KoppKinoMedia
Views: 239    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Riding with Friends: There's nothing better. Riders: Radney Pritchard, Kyle Bakelaar, David Botero, Graham McDougall, and more.

Riding with Friends

by kbakes
Views: 459    Faves: 7    Comments: 4


Angus Hardie - Dreaming of Macca's: Trying to make the best of a moody day.

Angus Hardie - Dreaming of Macca's

by cameronargylerobinson
Views: 152    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Tyler Paksi: Tyler rides some fresh loam on Faith Healer.

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT - Tyler Paksi

by kmak
Views: 246    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Bawli Booch - Downhill Mountain Biking in Manali, India: Here's a Haryanvi twist to a Himachali story.




Kriss Kyle - Raw 100: Wish we all could ride like this.




Dan Foley - Ride a Wall: Who needs to build a wall when you can ride them instead?




VANS Illustrated - Full Part - Pat Casey, Cory Nastazio, and Tyler Fernengel: Heavy hitters.





House of Dan: Danny's backyard is the childhood dream.

House of Dan from Scott Barber on Vimeo.



Tantalus: Kye Petersen and crew explore one of British Columbia’s most sought after mountain ranges while the ravens watch from the heavens. The gnarly but beautiful Tantalus Range is so close to Whistler's Sea-to-Sky Highway yet so, so far away. Thankfully we get a bird's-eye view in this short film by Dendrite Studios.




Kilian Martin - India Within: Video: Brett Novak.

Kilian Martin: India within from Brett Novak on Vimeo.



Urban Isolation: Video: Russell Houghten.

Urban Isolation from Russell Houghten on Vimeo.



The High Five: On October 2nd, 1977 Dusty Baker hit his 30th homerun of the season. As Baker rounded the bases, an excited rookie named Glenn Burke met him at home plate, raised his arm high in the air and slapped Baker's hand. It was the first high five recorded in the history of sports.

The High Five from Strike Anywhere on Vimeo.



Absolut SX - Kyle Strait

Title Photo by: JB Liautard


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
  • + 7
 Movies for your Monday should be videos uploaded this past week or month that everyone should watch. There are a lot of PB-ers that upload some good videos.
  • + 1
 I'll high five you on that.
  • + 2
 Dean Tennant's higher calling will alway be sick
  • + 0
 Guy on short-wheelbase DH bike ripping to Lana Del Rey remix. Is this considered oldschool yet?

Post a Comment



