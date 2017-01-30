Movies For Your Monday

Brandon Semenuk - The Liaison Series: Throwback to a classic.









McGazza Fest 2017: McGazza Fest 2017 was epic, great tribute to a legend of NZ mountain bike! Here is our edit of the Dream Track jump jam. Crack a beer in McGazza's name and enjoy! Make sure you give the Kelly McGarry Foundation a like to support his legacy in NZ mtb. RIP McGazza!









Rotoz Dirt Jumps - New Zealand: It takes dedication to shape jumps this beautiful.









Xavier Barneto - Flat Out: 84 seconds of shredding with Xavier Barneto.









Californian Freestyle Way - Ep. 5: The fifth episode of my adventures in California! In this episode I'll go along with my friends from the team "Hood Rich" to the city of Tehachapi, which is an incredibly cool skate park - Woodward West. I was incredibly excited to be in Woodward again where I met BMX legend Ryan Nyquist and made a little video together!









Luis Gerstner - Season Sixteen: Had an insane year smashin' some sick trails. Hope you enjoy!









The Butterfly Saga Se.2 Ep.13: Episode 13. All about the local trails. A quick run up as Sugarloaf and a mates trail down by the lake. Full of fun and shreds this one is nice and short.









2016 with Wallace & Banshee Bikes: Stoked on the past year with Banshee and even more psyched for this year ahead of us!









The Whistler Dream - Xavier Barneto: Whistler. A dream that I was able to accomplish during the summer of 2016. Being 100% unsponsored, no filmmaker took me seriously when I wanted to make a video in the bike park. So my wife bought a DSLR for my 30th birthday and we started filming and editing by ourselves. After four months of work, here is the result!









NotBad - Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul - Full Part: NotBad is a tale of epic adventure. A tale of seven brave riders who set out from the four corners of the globe to gather together under one roof in a town located at the ends of the earth. A tale with no beginning and no end but where a few things happen in between. Things like eel fights. Yeah that’s right... eel fights. So watch this movie. Why? Because it’s NotBad... 30 days of bicycle tomfoolery in New Zealand.











Biketown YYJ: Biketown is a celebration of cycling in Victoria, BC. A parody of Downtown by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Biketown features the people and places that make Victoria the cycling capital of Canada.











The Ridgeline: The Ridgeline is a freeride trail built by a group of friends near Abbotsford BC.











Рекламное видео для Gark Suspension с участием Виталия Нечипоренко: Ripping some fun looking tracks.











Alex Donnachie - Ascent: Impressive street maneuvers.











VICE Meets: BMX Rider Mat Hoffman VICE correspondent Johnny Knoxville takes us to meet modern-day Evel Knievel, Mat Hoffman. More than any other figure in BMX riding, Hoffman's responsible for the the popularity of big air tricks, hence the title of Spike Jonze's documentary about Mat, The Birth of Big Air. Despite breaking over 20 bones and getting his arm shattered to bits by a semi-truck, Mat continues to bike harder and invent wilder tricks than anyone else in the business—all to the deep concern/chagrin of his doctors, who considered his career finished after the accident.











The Cinematographer Project - Full Movie: Transworld SKATEboarding is proud to present our twenty-fourth video, “The Cinematographer Project.” We have assembled thirteen of skateboarding’s finest film makers to each produce their own original three to five minute short. The result is a truly creative and diverse take on the world of skateboarding.











Brian Anderson’s “NY Summer” Still got it.











Dirty Beast – Grigoriy Usenko 2016: Whoah, this is crazy.





Dylan Siggers - Burrrlapz The Movie Full Part: Good vibes and deep snow.



Edges: At 90 years old, Yvonne Dowlen was still ice skating at least five days a week. She rose to fame as an Ice Capades star and never officially retired. Edges is a celebration of longevity and resilience.



