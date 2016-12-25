Movies For Your Monday

Dream Ride: Welcome to Mike Hopkins' dream.









Jim Montgomery 2016 Edit - Year 49: Year 49 was a great year... here's hoping I can keep 'er rolling for another decade or more.









Wade Simmons and Andrew Shandro - Cowboys, Gold & Grizzlies: Settled between British Columbia’s coastal mountains and the Interior Plateau, the Chilcotin range is rugged and wild, catering to all-day epics with frozen fingers and soggy shoes. Wade Simmons and Andrew Shandro went hunting for empty singletrack and beautiful views during their visit this past September, and the Chilcotins delivered in full – they always do.









Season's Greetings from the Kona Crew! Another year has flashed past and the holidays are upon us. ‘Tis the season for cold weather, warm drinks, and good company. As has become tradition around here, we’ve put together a short video to celebrate the season. Get into the holiday spirit, Kona style. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and joyful holiday and a great New Year – with lots of bike riding! –The Kona Crew.









Freezing Inversion XC Ride: Being an ex BMXer makes me a "little" sceptical about huge wheels, as luck would have it I got a few 29" bikes for the 2017 season from my sponsor. After a couple weeks I feel in love with my pure XC 29."









Mitchell Minute Ep.1 - Will Smith - Tea Break: The first Mitchell Minute follows UK shredder Will Smith at his local trails. Not only is he one of the nicest blokes you'll meet, he also has ridiculous style on any bike.









Winter Is Coming: Shredding in France.









Aaron Chase Ripping Trails with AirDog: It’s here. We’re super pumped to introduce Aaron Chase as an AirDog athlete in the virtual release of our MTB Flight Mode. Sit back. Watch it. And get out there.











Exploring A Cave: Riding in an actual cave seems terrifying.











Alex Donnachie - Transmission - Full Part: This is one of the best street segments we've seen in years. Amazing riding.











CEEKLIFE 2 - Chad Kerley: Some tech wizardry in here.











Cult - Something New / Dan Foley Welcome To The Team: Stoked to see one of the most stylish riders in BMX join one of the best teams in the sport.











Driven: Ep. 2 James Stewart: Bubba is one of the alltime moto greats and we hope he'll get back to his winning ways.











My Playground - Sam Anthamatten: Free-skier Sam Anthamatten was born and raised in Zermatt. Discover how he transforms the labyrinth of crevasses and seracs into a playground that only seems possible in video games.











Clayton Vila - Welcome to O'Neill: A pro skier living in LA seems like an oxymoron, but Vila is one of the best in the game.





O'Neill welcomes Clayton Vila to the team from O'Neill North America on Vimeo.



The Super Salmon: A salmon in Alaska makes an incredible journey on the Susitna River, as residents consider the cost/benefits of a massive government-proposed hydroelectric dam.



