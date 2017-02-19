Movies For Your Monday

Feb 19, 2017 at 21:00
Feb 19, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
The Jack O'Hare Video: Jack doing bike things in Queenstown until he crashed and broke himself. Video: DBM.

the Jack O'Hare Video

by BaxterMaiwald
Views: 1,764    Faves: 58    Comments: 3


Mr Mrrs Shredit: Ryan Morris is the man!

Mr Mrrs Shredit

by CalvinHuth
Views: 2,044    Faves: 52    Comments: 3


This is Nor Cal Vol.2: Some highlight footage from the past year. Mostly Northern California, with some Colorado and New Mexico sprinkled in.

This is Nor Cal Vol.2

by eldofreeride
Views: 1,943    Faves: 85    Comments: 33


Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1: Enjoy our first mashup video of 2017 with riding from our global team riders. Featuring: Reece Potter, Nico Vink, Antoine Buffart, Betz Canovi, Joel Anderson, Alexis D'heer, Toby Meek, Jan Feyser, Franz Grossmann, and Veronique Sandler.

Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1

by LooseRiders
Views: 339    Faves: 11    Comments: 2


Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track: We can't wait to see how Luca fares on the World Cup circuit this season.

Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track

by WindrockBikePark
Views: 4,455    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Spin in The Mournes: The snow capped peaks of the Mourne Mountains are the perfect excuse for an early morning start and some fast paced DH action from J Mac on his Mondraker Summon in Newcastle, County Down. Video: North Peak Media.

Spin in The Mournes

by northpeakmedia
Views: 568    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017: Gravity Canterbury and Christchurch Adventure Park played host to the latest round of the New Zealand Downhill series. Lots of sun and a brand new unridden track made for the rowdiest, loosest, dust fest!

DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017

by boardnz
Views: 4,990    Faves: 40    Comments: 1


OverStoke - A Day With Kyle Beattie: Last September I took a trip through to the town of Aviemore to spend a day with Scottish mountain biker, skier and all round energetic rad guy, Kyle Beattie. In the words of Kyle, I hope this video gets you "SUPER STOOOOOOOKED YO!!!"

OverStoke | A Day With Kyle Beattie

by ShredderMTBZine
Views: 82    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Georgia Can Shred Too: This is just a small preview of the videos that are about to come out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Can Shred Too

by backyardfreerider
Views: 204    Faves: 7    Comments: 3


Bellinghomies: Video: Ian Webster.

Bellinghomies

by EvergreenBryan
Views: 779    Faves: 12    Comments: 2


Get RAWny: Ben Nock shredding in the south of France at the Field Trails. Video: Peter Crockett.

Get RAWny

by six30
Views: 226    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Asian Invasion - Bali: Video: Traya Ananta.

Asian Invasion - Bali

by BaliBikePark
Views: 2,143    Faves: 12    Comments: 4


Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party: Finale Ligure is fast becoming well known for its enduro riding and World Series events but who offers MTB holidays in this resort? Well, MTB BEDS do, offering the full package with accommodation, up lifts, guiding, food and transfers topped off with epic descents from mountain peaks to warm seas.

Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party.

by mtb-beds
Views: 4,124    Faves: 11    Comments: 0


Stacy Kohut - The World's Fastest Four Wheeler: A great bio on Stacy, courtesy of Taylor Sage.




The Collective - Full Movie: Easily one of the best and most influential bike movies of all time.




Markit Zero - Full Movie: One of the best BMX movies of all time. Dennis Enarson, Chad Kerley, Geoff Slattery, and more.




Undercover 2: Featuring Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, and Dan Paley so you know it's amazing.




Garrett Byrnes - Animal x Terrible One: He still goes big.




Over Time: Derek Frankowski, co-director of Life Cycles has been busy capturing amazing imagery of a different sport for the past few years.

OVER TIME from Frankowski Pictures on Vimeo.



X Games Real Ski - Magnus Graner: Magnus getting tricky.




Ain't No Wave Pool - Mick Fanning: What if I told you there was an unknown sand-bottom right that is five kilometres long, breaks 20 metres off the beach, holds six foot of swell, and has only been surfed by four people on the entire planet?




Bruhwiler Country: Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.




everyweekisawesome

Title Photo by: Ewia Production


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
6 Comments

  • + 4
 With a line up of movies like this..On A Monday..it's going to be a good day..cheers mate????
  • + 2
 The collective....hands down the best of all time. Going to dust the DVD off and relive some old memories!
  • + 1
 I love these posts but sometimes its overwhelming. feel like I should watch em all lol
  • + 1
 Good Call
  • - 2
 IMO, it would be great if PinkBike had a dedicated YouTube account that every video is uploaded on... It would make my viewing a lot easier....
  • + 0
 This is Nor Cal Vol.2 is a fucking banger!

