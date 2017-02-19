Movies For Your Monday

The Jack O'Hare Video: Jack doing bike things in Queenstown until he crashed and broke himself. Video: DBM.









Mr Mrrs Shredit: Ryan Morris is the man!









This is Nor Cal Vol.2: Some highlight footage from the past year. Mostly Northern California, with some Colorado and New Mexico sprinkled in.









Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1: Enjoy our first mashup video of 2017 with riding from our global team riders. Featuring: Reece Potter, Nico Vink, Antoine Buffart, Betz Canovi, Joel Anderson, Alexis D'heer, Toby Meek, Jan Feyser, Franz Grossmann, and Veronique Sandler.









Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track: We can't wait to see how Luca fares on the World Cup circuit this season.









Spin in The Mournes: The snow capped peaks of the Mourne Mountains are the perfect excuse for an early morning start and some fast paced DH action from J Mac on his Mondraker Summon in Newcastle, County Down. Video: North Peak Media.









DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017: Gravity Canterbury and Christchurch Adventure Park played host to the latest round of the New Zealand Downhill series. Lots of sun and a brand new unridden track made for the rowdiest, loosest, dust fest!









OverStoke - A Day With Kyle Beattie: Last September I took a trip through to the town of Aviemore to spend a day with Scottish mountain biker, skier and all round energetic rad guy, Kyle Beattie. In the words of Kyle, I hope this video gets you "SUPER STOOOOOOOKED YO!!!"









Georgia Can Shred Too: This is just a small preview of the videos that are about to come out of Atlanta, Georgia.









Bellinghomies: Video: Ian Webster.









Get RAWny: Ben Nock shredding in the south of France at the Field Trails. Video: Peter Crockett.









Asian Invasion - Bali: Video: Traya Ananta.









Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party: Finale Ligure is fast becoming well known for its enduro riding and World Series events but who offers MTB holidays in this resort? Well, MTB BEDS do, offering the full package with accommodation, up lifts, guiding, food and transfers topped off with epic descents from mountain peaks to warm seas.









Stacy Kohut - The World's Fastest Four Wheeler: A great bio on Stacy, courtesy of Taylor Sage.









The Collective - Full Movie: Easily one of the best and most influential bike movies of all time.











Markit Zero - Full Movie: One of the best BMX movies of all time. Dennis Enarson, Chad Kerley, Geoff Slattery, and more.











Undercover 2: Featuring Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, and Dan Paley so you know it's amazing.











Garrett Byrnes - Animal x Terrible One: He still goes big.











Over Time: Derek Frankowski, co-director of Life Cycles has been busy capturing amazing imagery of a different sport for the past few years.





OVER TIME from Frankowski Pictures on Vimeo.



X Games Real Ski - Magnus Graner: Magnus getting tricky.



Magnus getting tricky.







Ain't No Wave Pool - Mick Fanning: What if I told you there was an unknown sand-bottom right that is five kilometres long, breaks 20 metres off the beach, holds six foot of swell, and has only been surfed by four people on the entire planet?











Bruhwiler Country: Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.













To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here

