Movies For Your Monday

Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1: Enjoy our first mashup video of 2017 with riding from our global team riders. Featuring: Reece Potter, Nico Vink, Antoine Buffart, Betz Canovi, Joel Anderson, Alexis D'heer, Toby Meek, Jan Feyser, Franz Grossmann, and Veronique Sandler.
Spin in The Mournes: The snow capped peaks of the Mourne Mountains are the perfect excuse for an early morning start and some fast paced DH action from J Mac on his Mondraker Summon in Newcastle, County Down. Video: North Peak Media.
DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017: Gravity Canterbury and Christchurch Adventure Park played host to the latest round of the New Zealand Downhill series. Lots of sun and a brand new unridden track made for the rowdiest, loosest, dust fest!
OverStoke - A Day With Kyle Beattie: Last September I took a trip through to the town of Aviemore to spend a day with Scottish mountain biker, skier and all round energetic rad guy, Kyle Beattie. In the words of Kyle, I hope this video gets you "SUPER STOOOOOOOKED YO!!!"
Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party: Finale Ligure is fast becoming well known for its enduro riding and World Series events but who offers MTB holidays in this resort? Well, MTB BEDS do, offering the full package with accommodation, up lifts, guiding, food and transfers topped off with epic descents from mountain peaks to warm seas.
X Games Real Ski - Magnus Graner: Magnus getting tricky.
Ain't No Wave Pool - Mick Fanning: What if I told you there was an unknown sand-bottom right that is five kilometres long, breaks 20 metres off the beach, holds six foot of swell, and has only been surfed by four people on the entire planet?
Bruhwiler Country: Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.
6 Comments
Post a Comment