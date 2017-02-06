Movies For Your Monday

Feb 6, 2017 at 0:00
Feb 6, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Hunter Frydendal - Drop Zone: Video: @Zach_Burnett1

Hunter Frydendal (Drop Zone)

by HunterFrydendal
Views: 885    Faves: 12    Comments: 1


Alan Mandel 2016 Freeride Mashup: Here's a short mashup from some of the freeriding I did in 2016. Huge thanks to DJ Brandt and Elevated Perspective for having me tag along on some of their filming for DJ's latest Mongoose vid. I hope you enjoy!

Alan Mandel 2016 Freeride Mashup

by alanmandel
Views: 252    Faves: 4    Comments: 1


Episode 3 - TEN,000 Hours Dakotah Norton: Shredding.

Episode 3 | TEN,000 Hours Dakotah Norton

by suspended-productions
Views: 3,780    Faves: 61    Comments: 3


Griffin Paulson in Barcelona: This winter Griffin and I spent a month in Barcelona riding and filming at the infamous La Poma Bikepark. Stoked with what we were able to put together and we hope you guys are too!

Griffin Paulson in Barcelona

by pgripper
Views: 2,619    Faves: 87    Comments: 11


The Burgess Brothers - Norco New Zealand: The Burgess Brothers, Gareth and Caleb, tear up the new Christchurch Adventure Park on their fresh Norco Aurum's. Video: Hunter Paull.

The Burgess Brothers / Norco New Zealand

by biketrials42
Views: 1,255    Faves: 26    Comments: 2


Piper Allman - Clarity: Piper is a ripper.

Piper Allman - Clarity

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 950    Faves: 17    Comments: 7


Farewell Stuttgart: After living in Stuttgart for 1 1/2 Years, it's time for one last ride.

Farewell Stuttgart

by SvenG
Views: 1,963    Faves: 10    Comments: 5


Instagram compilation 2016 - Ludwig Jaeger: This is my 2k16 Instagram compilation. Completely filmed with an iPhone 5s and 6. Hope that you like it!

INSTAGRAM compilation 2016 - Ludwig Jaeger

by ludwigjaeger
Views: 250    Faves: 11    Comments: 3


No Mercy Winter with Cody Gessel: Utah has been pummelled with snow and to keep sane, Deity's Cody Gessel has been shedding the cold on a trip to Spain and at his local park! Enjoy these gritty clips from the Sour S'ghetti master!

Deity: No Mercy Winter with Cody Gessel

by deityusa
Views: 4,910    Faves: 60    Comments: 3


On a Raw Diet: Follow Dexter Robson as he takes you through some of his local trails on Salt Spring Island.

On a Raw Diet

by faultlinetv
Views: 15,154    Faves: 58    Comments: 0


Off Season - Last Call: All great things must come to an end. This is the third and final instalment of the Off Season series from the 2016 break. Riders: David Glover & Mike Flynn.

Off Season: Last Call

by flydmc
Views: 1,682    Faves: 17    Comments: 2


Judo Flip - Evan Robinson, Brendan Howey, Paul Genovese: Winter afternoon riding some hidden gems. Video: Magnus Manson & Gabriel Crudele.

Judo Flip - Evan Robinson, Brendan Howey, Paul Genovese

by MagnusManson
Views: 518    Faves: 25    Comments: 3


Episode 1 - Team Lucky Boy - Dirt Autumn: Episode 1/5.

Episode 1: Team Lucky Boy - Dirt Autumn

by LuckyBoyBorntoRide
Views: 4,402    Faves: 27    Comments: 0


HuckitBucket - Fromme: Riders: Carsen Teasdale and Will Boyar.

HuckitBucket - Fromme

by ColeNelson
Views: 198    Faves: 7    Comments: 3


Pitch Hill: A short documentary following mountain biker Phil Grundy exploring his passion for the sport.

Pitch Hill from fly on Vimeo.



Brayden Barrett-Hay - Joyride 150: Video: Brad Scholl.




Corey Martinez - 2017: An incredible six years of filming went into this segment. Worth the wait.




Lima Eltham: Flowing.




Remembering Dave Mirra: April 4, 1974 - February 4, 2016.




Pedal to Peaks - Norway: A small team of skiers strapped an obnoxious amount of gear to bicycles and rode through cold, arctic Norway. Connecting mountainous islands with underwater tunnels, they climbed and skied mountains along the length of the Lofoten archipelago. With gear failing and partners bailing, spirits wavered. After camping on snow-covered beaches, what they found at the end of the peninsula made them look deeper inside themselves and their motives.




Faces + Places - Episode 4: Callum Pettit: Callum is living the dream.

Faces + Places — Episode 4: Callum Pettit from Orage on Vimeo.



The Snow Guardian: For 40 years, Billy Barr has lived alone in small cabin in one of the coldest places in the United States – the ghost town of Gothic, CO. With no goals of proving anything, or even knowledge that the climate was changing, billy started collecting data about snowpack to pass the time in his isolated part of the world.

The Snow Guardian from Day's Edge Productions on Vimeo.




Eliot laying it flat into the sunset at the Crankworx Rotorua whip-off.

Title Photo by: Chamakazi


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
Must Read This Week
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
55061 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
47948 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
47203 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
42669 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
42316 views
Canyon Preparing for US Launch
37887 views
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
36492 views
Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review
36186 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047929
Mobile Version of Website