Movies For Your Monday

Hunter Frydendal - Drop Zone: Video: @Zach_Burnett1









Alan Mandel 2016 Freeride Mashup: Here's a short mashup from some of the freeriding I did in 2016. Huge thanks to DJ Brandt and Elevated Perspective for having me tag along on some of their filming for DJ's latest Mongoose vid. I hope you enjoy!









Episode 3 - TEN,000 Hours Dakotah Norton: Shredding.









Griffin Paulson in Barcelona: This winter Griffin and I spent a month in Barcelona riding and filming at the infamous La Poma Bikepark. Stoked with what we were able to put together and we hope you guys are too!









The Burgess Brothers - Norco New Zealand: The Burgess Brothers, Gareth and Caleb, tear up the new Christchurch Adventure Park on their fresh Norco Aurum's. Video: Hunter Paull.









Piper Allman - Clarity: Piper is a ripper.









Farewell Stuttgart: After living in Stuttgart for 1 1/2 Years, it's time for one last ride.









Instagram compilation 2016 - Ludwig Jaeger: This is my 2k16 Instagram compilation. Completely filmed with an iPhone 5s and 6. Hope that you like it!









No Mercy Winter with Cody Gessel: Utah has been pummelled with snow and to keep sane, Deity's Cody Gessel has been shedding the cold on a trip to Spain and at his local park! Enjoy these gritty clips from the Sour S'ghetti master!









On a Raw Diet: Follow Dexter Robson as he takes you through some of his local trails on Salt Spring Island.









Off Season - Last Call: All great things must come to an end. This is the third and final instalment of the Off Season series from the 2016 break. Riders: David Glover & Mike Flynn.









Judo Flip - Evan Robinson, Brendan Howey, Paul Genovese: Winter afternoon riding some hidden gems. Video: Magnus Manson & Gabriel Crudele.









Episode 1 - Team Lucky Boy - Dirt Autumn: Episode 1/5.









HuckitBucket - Fromme: Riders: Carsen Teasdale and Will Boyar.









Pitch Hill: A short documentary following mountain biker Phil Grundy exploring his passion for the sport.





Pitch Hill from fly on Vimeo.



Brayden Barrett-Hay - Joyride 150: Video: Brad Scholl.



Video: Brad Scholl.







Corey Martinez - 2017: An incredible six years of filming went into this segment. Worth the wait.











Lima Eltham: Flowing.











Remembering Dave Mirra: April 4, 1974 - February 4, 2016.











Pedal to Peaks - Norway: A small team of skiers strapped an obnoxious amount of gear to bicycles and rode through cold, arctic Norway. Connecting mountainous islands with underwater tunnels, they climbed and skied mountains along the length of the Lofoten archipelago. With gear failing and partners bailing, spirits wavered. After camping on snow-covered beaches, what they found at the end of the peninsula made them look deeper inside themselves and their motives.











Faces + Places - Episode 4: Callum Pettit: Callum is living the dream.





Faces + Places — Episode 4: Callum Pettit from Orage on Vimeo.



The Snow Guardian: For 40 years, Billy Barr has lived alone in small cabin in one of the coldest places in the United States – the ghost town of Gothic, CO. With no goals of proving anything, or even knowledge that the climate was changing, billy started collecting data about snowpack to pass the time in his isolated part of the world.



