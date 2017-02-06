Movies For Your Monday

Alan Mandel 2016 Freeride Mashup: Here's a short mashup from some of the freeriding I did in 2016. Huge thanks to DJ Brandt and Elevated Perspective for having me tag along on some of their filming for DJ's latest Mongoose vid. I hope you enjoy!
Griffin Paulson in Barcelona: This winter Griffin and I spent a month in Barcelona riding and filming at the infamous La Poma Bikepark. Stoked with what we were able to put together and we hope you guys are too!
No Mercy Winter with Cody Gessel: Utah has been pummelled with snow and to keep sane, Deity's Cody Gessel has been shedding the cold on a trip to Spain and at his local park! Enjoy these gritty clips from the Sour S'ghetti master!
Corey Martinez - 2017: An incredible six years of filming went into this segment. Worth the wait.
Lima Eltham: Flowing.
Remembering Dave Mirra: April 4, 1974 - February 4, 2016.
Pedal to Peaks - Norway: A small team of skiers strapped an obnoxious amount of gear to bicycles and rode through cold, arctic Norway. Connecting mountainous islands with underwater tunnels, they climbed and skied mountains along the length of the Lofoten archipelago. With gear failing and partners bailing, spirits wavered. After camping on snow-covered beaches, what they found at the end of the peninsula made them look deeper inside themselves and their motives.
Faces + Places - Episode 4: Callum Pettit: Callum is living the dream.
The Snow Guardian: For 40 years, Billy Barr has lived alone in small cabin in one of the coldest places in the United States – the ghost town of Gothic, CO. With no goals of proving anything, or even knowledge that the climate was changing, billy started collecting data about snowpack to pass the time in his isolated part of the world.
