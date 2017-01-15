Movies For Your Monday

Strahan Loken - Autumn: A truly classic web edit.









Huck O'Clock The Movie: Here's a little movie made In Quebec. Hope you guys enjoy!









Donny Does Bellingham: Mark Allison pinning it down one of Bellingham's finest trails back in the summer of 2015. Rider: Mark Allison. Video: Doug Jambor & Mattias Evangelista.









The Butterfly Saga Se.2 Ep.12: Episode 12 brings us to the wonderful trails in the heart of Sydney. Recently the area has been revamped into a place for beginners up to advanced riders. With a mix of perfect loamy dirt and classic Sydney sandstone, these trails proved to be a great location for Pat and I to spend the day filming.









Sam Lawson - Hard to Beat: Sam Lawson riding some of his favourite trails in the ever famous Surrey Hills.









Michal Kollbek in SoCal: Michał Kollbek aka 'King Kong' pushing the bike to its limits in SoCal.









Sacha Rosmant - Best of 2016: Just a little recap of my year filming round Europe, featuring: LooseFest, Superbiker Mettet, 26 Trix in Leogang, some downhill World Cup racing and few private shoots.









Mark Conliffe - Farewell Sydney: Mark has a been a long term face around the Sydney mountain biking scene. He is now about to leave the old stomping ground as he ventures over to Canada to live. We managed to hit up some of his favourite spots in Sydney for one last sesh.









Indian Summer - Eliott Lapôtre: Enjoying the indian summer in Les Vosges this winter.









Getting Wild at Woodward: Brandon Semenuk, Drew Bezanson, and Dylan Stark having a time.











Dumpster Fire Trail’s Day: Bas Van Steenbergen and Mitch Ropelato airing it out.





Dumpster Fire Trail's Day from Mitch Ropelato on Vimeo.



Props Issue 75 - Garrett Reynolds Bio: Reynolds slaying, circa 2007.



Reynolds slaying, circa 2007.







Kilian Roth - Cult X Eclat - Welcome To Pro: Tech wizardry.











Vans Illustrated - La Familia - Flow Team and Euro Team Full Part: Trey Jones, Mike Gray, Larry Edgar, Dennis McCoy, Matthias Dandois, Tim Fuzzy Hall, Alex Hiam and more.











Kirsten Sweetland - My Reason: Kirsten Sweetland is an Olympic Triathlete. In her lead up to the 2016 Rio Olympics she was faced with some serious medical and mental challenges. Kirsten tells her story of how important the Scandinave Spa was for her in maintaining a positive attitude throughout her challenges and successes as an athlete.











Ken Roczen Rips Jeremy McGrath's Classic 1996 CR250: 2016 AMA Motocross champ Ken Roczen hops on board Jeremy McGrath's 1996 Honda CR250 at the legendary Castillo Ranch in California in tribute to McGrath's iconic segment from the classic motocross film, Terrafirma 2.











Fully Flared - Full Movie: 2008 Transworld video of the year.











The Masquerade - Full Movie: Follow five professional skiers and their talents through the Alaskan mountain ranges to the underground gambling scene in Whistler, BC. The five men have resorted to scamming their own industry in order to make a living. Only to run into trouble with two other professional skiers seemingly in the wrong place at the wrong time.











Keep Your Tips Up: The Lost Rider - S2E8: Sean and crew journey through the tunnels of a massive glacier on their last day shooting his skiing concept. After many painstaking hours of riding, filming, and editing, Sean is proud to present: The Lost Rider.











John Schocklee - A Fairy Tale: This film tells the story of Silverton guide and life-long skier John Shocklee.













Title Photo by:





To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays Title Photo by: Matt Staggs To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here

Must Read This Week