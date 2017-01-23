Movies For Your Monday

Kirill and Dima - Going Big at Home: Nothing too special, just some casual riding on our favourite spot. Video: Ivan Orlov.









Sketchy Sunday: Proper UK Winter riding.









Episode 1 - TEN,000 Hours Dakotah Norton: Coming in hot is Episode 1 of the three-part series, “TEN,000 Hours” featuring factory rider Dakotah Norton.









Ryan Tunnell - Cann Woods: Ryan Tunnell shredding his local tracks deep down in the depths of the South West. This guy can Pin! Expect to see him up there in the BDS this coming year.









The Capital - Kye A'hern: The Capital features young Australian rider, Kye A'hern, enjoying some of the finer trail that the capital city of Australia has to offer. From riding trail bikes at Stromlo Forest Park, to smashing out some downhill laps at BlueRange. Add in a little bit of moto and you've got yourself a perfect mix for a few days of shredding









Flames 3: Some 2016 footage from Slayerized crew.









RADFest: Russian Freeride Fest.









Weird & Revered - Serious Business Mixtape: We only do bangers and we never smile. BMX is serious business.









Riding Whistler: When does the bike park open again?









Ackerbier Reloaded: Recap from our 2K16 season.







Jack Devlin - Tree Clippin: Getting loose and being an idiot!









Pavel "Vishneviy" Alekhin 2016 Mixtape: A collection of some of Vishneviy's best clips of last year.











The World's Fastest Mountain Biker on 4 Wheels - Stacy Kohut: Meet a rare breed of devoted racer: Stacy Kohut, the world's fastest mountain biker on four wheels. Brought up in a drag racing family, as a grom Kohut rode full throttle into everything — BMX, skateboarding, motocross, ski racing. An accident on a swingset in 1992 nearly ended all that ...

Today, Kohut credits those experiences for the athletic prowess needed to master the custom four-wheeled mountain bike of his own design. And as unique as his machine, Kohut is one of the most devout athletes in his sport.











Walls: Bas Keep used a ramp to pull off some pretty darn insane wallrides.











Three Day Metro Pass: Sergio Layos, Dan Foley, Kris Fox, and Corey Walsh









The Webbie Show 3.5: Throwing down.











Josh Oakes 60 Days Snowskate Part: Josh Oakes "60 Days" snowskate part, produced by Ambition Snowskates. Filmed over the course of the 2015-2016 season.











GoPro: Tanner Hall Ski Diaries 2: Tanner Hall looks back on the 2014-2015 season as we follow him through the battles of being in the Alaska Backcountry. From avalanches, spine lines, massive cliff drops, and rag dolls; see what skiers and snowboarders alike go through being is some of the gnarliest terrain in the world.











GoPro: Line of the Winter March 2016: Léo Taillefer, February's Line of the Winter 2016 Winner gives us another one of his creative lines in Val d'lsére, France and ties with Blaine Gallian for best line for the month of March.











The CTE Diaries - The Life and Death of a High School Football Player Killed by Concussions: Football killed Zac Easter. But before it did, before the head trauma inflicted by concussions became too much to bear, he recorded it all in his diary, hoping that his story might ensure that what happened to him wouldn’t happen to others.













