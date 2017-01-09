Movies For Your Monday

Bas van Steenbergen - Shoulder Season: Bas getting wild in Utah.









The Caldwell Riot: Here's all the best shenanigans from 2016 piled into a big shouty riot of a video. Please enjoy the madness responsibly.









RoostDH - Off Season with Leigh Johnson: Leigh Johnson escapes the south Wales winter weather and heads out to southern Spain to stay with RoostDH. Riding some classic Malaga trails the dust is a welcome change from the frost and mud of home. Video: Aspect Media/Jacob Gibbins.









2016 Photo Reel: I have compiled some of my favourite photos from 2016, well since October 28th as I got a new camera and couldn't resist keeping them all of the same standard. I have taken 17,187 photos since buying my Sony A7Sii 2 months ago, and I struggled to pick out 178 of my favourites to fit in a quick slideshow.









Dare to Dream, Dare to Believe: Martin Zietsman packed up and moved from South Africa to the UK where he will be taking up the role as a design engineer for Bilstein, one of the world’s largest vehicle suspension manufacturers. At the same time, he will be pursuing his goal and dream of competing on the international mountain biking circuit, where he hopes to break into the Enduro World Series.









Simon Silver - At Home: Little edit I did for @Gamutusa with



Saison Tiède - Nicolas Gauthier: Slaying singletrack in Saguenay, Quebec.









Season 16' EP2 - Peter Kaiser: These episodes showcase some of my awesome adventures from 2016 - training, contests, and good vibes.









CKM - Dustcember in ChampéRAW: Winter tims in Switzerland is not the best place for powder lovers but it's sure a blast for dust lovers.









MUST WATCH - Rhythm: Bas van Steenbergen, Tom van Steenbergen, R-Dog, Vanderham, Storch, Rheeder, and Mitch Ropelato in one video. Must watch.











Vital Raw - Best of 2016: One of the best ways to close out 2016 is to look back at the nastiest DH and Enduro shredding of the year











6 Year Old Shredding: Harry Schofield is six years old and can 360. Kids these days.











Tom Dugan & Mike Aitken - Montana / Idaho: A classic.











Chase Hawk - Austin, Texas: Chase Hawk is one of the few pro BMXers to come out of Austin, Texas. Renowned for his style and his vast trick list across various riding disciplines, he's established himself as one of the premier talents in the sport. Whether in competition, free-riding or video parts, you can't not keep your eye on Chase Hawk.











Greg Illingworth - UK/JP: Going fast and getting stylish.





The Slacklife Series -Trailer: This looks like it'll be a cool little series.



Kilian: Kilian Jornet is considered the greatest mountain runner ever. But he doesn't consider himself a runner. Join Kilian in his new backyard in Norway as he attempts to ski and run in a single day the Seven Summits of Romsdalen, a 77km route with 9000m of elevation gain.











Keep Your Tips Up: Movie Magic - S2E7: Sean sets the scene for his ambitious new skiing concept at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. It’s a project full of never-before-seen features, top skiing talent, and epic explosions taken straight from an action film.











The Scenic Route - Ep1. - From The Depths of the Earth: Chris Rubens and Dana Flahr join Mark Abma for a trip deep in the Kootenay wilds, where they immerse themselves in the lifecycle of water. From the Earth’s renewing geothermal pools, to the fluffy pillows that weight the ancient rainforest, they imbibe in the core element of skiing. Meanwhile geologist Glenn Woodsworth and First Nations Vern Shanoss explain the scientific and spiritual facets of one of the planet’s most enigmatic gifts: hot springs.











Attack of La Niña - Full Movie: “Attack of La Niña,” chronicles the deepest North American winter in recent history. This new film follows in the footsteps of “The Way I See It,” MSP’s 2010 release and the most decorated ski movie of all time. “Attack of La Niña” showcases the talents of today’s best skiers in a journey through the snowiest winter of their lives. This action-packed film – captured using the most state of the art camera equipment available – demonstrates the limit of what is possible in modern freeskiing. Featuring super steep descents, unbelievably deep powder, and giant airs, “Attack of La Niña” will transport you to Colorado, Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, California, and many other world-class destinations.













