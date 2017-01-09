Movies For Your Monday

Jan 9, 2017 at 2:06
Jan 9, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
Bas van Steenbergen - Shoulder Season: Bas getting wild in Utah.

Bas van Steenbergen l Shoulder Season

by mindspark
Views: 74,160    Faves: 1,244    Comments: 36


The Caldwell Riot: Here's all the best shenanigans from 2016 piled into a big shouty riot of a video. Please enjoy the madness responsibly.

The Caldwell Riot

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 9,055    Faves: 284    Comments: 12


RoostDH - Off Season with Leigh Johnson: Leigh Johnson escapes the south Wales winter weather and heads out to southern Spain to stay with RoostDH. Riding some classic Malaga trails the dust is a welcome change from the frost and mud of home. Video: Aspect Media/Jacob Gibbins.

RoostDH: Off Season with Leigh Johnson

by aspectmediauk
Views: 4,880    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


2016 Photo Reel: I have compiled some of my favourite photos from 2016, well since October 28th as I got a new camera and couldn't resist keeping them all of the same standard. I have taken 17,187 photos since buying my Sony A7Sii 2 months ago, and I struggled to pick out 178 of my favourites to fit in a quick slideshow.

2016 Photo Reel

by MattStaggs
Views: 300    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


Dare to Dream, Dare to Believe: Martin Zietsman packed up and moved from South Africa to the UK where he will be taking up the role as a design engineer for Bilstein, one of the world’s largest vehicle suspension manufacturers. At the same time, he will be pursuing his goal and dream of competing on the international mountain biking circuit, where he hopes to break into the Enduro World Series.

by haydsbrown
Views: 837    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Simon Silver - At Home: Little edit I did for @Gamutusa with @davinpena.

Simon Silver // Gamut "At Home"

by simonsilver
Views: 3,869    Faves: 28    Comments: 6


Saison Tiède - Nicolas Gauthier: Slaying singletrack in Saguenay, Quebec.

SAISON TIÈDE | DH 2016 | Nicolas Gauthier

by Evansmurray
Views: 231    Faves: 8    Comments: 2


Season 16' EP2 - Peter Kaiser: These episodes showcase some of my awesome adventures from 2016 - training, contests, and good vibes.

Season 16' EP2 - Peter Kaiser

by PeterKaiser
Views: 830    Faves: 14    Comments: 3


CKM - Dustcember in ChampéRAW: Winter tims in Switzerland is not the best place for powder lovers but it's sure a blast for dust lovers.

CKM | Dustcember in ChampéRAW

by ckmmedia
Views: 869    Faves: 21    Comments: 1


MUST WATCH - Rhythm: Bas van Steenbergen, Tom van Steenbergen, R-Dog, Vanderham, Storch, Rheeder, and Mitch Ropelato in one video. Must watch.




Vital Raw - Best of 2016: One of the best ways to close out 2016 is to look back at the nastiest DH and Enduro shredding of the year




6 Year Old Shredding: Harry Schofield is six years old and can 360. Kids these days.




Tom Dugan & Mike Aitken - Montana / Idaho: A classic.




Chase Hawk - Austin, Texas: Chase Hawk is one of the few pro BMXers to come out of Austin, Texas. Renowned for his style and his vast trick list across various riding disciplines, he's established himself as one of the premier talents in the sport. Whether in competition, free-riding or video parts, you can't not keep your eye on Chase Hawk.




Greg Illingworth - UK/JP: Going fast and getting stylish.

Greg Illingworth - UK/JP from Will Evans on Vimeo.



The Slacklife Series -Trailer: This looks like it'll be a cool little series.




Kilian: Kilian Jornet is considered the greatest mountain runner ever. But he doesn't consider himself a runner. Join Kilian in his new backyard in Norway as he attempts to ski and run in a single day the Seven Summits of Romsdalen, a 77km route with 9000m of elevation gain.




Keep Your Tips Up: Movie Magic - S2E7: Sean sets the scene for his ambitious new skiing concept at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. It’s a project full of never-before-seen features, top skiing talent, and epic explosions taken straight from an action film.




The Scenic Route - Ep1. - From The Depths of the Earth: Chris Rubens and Dana Flahr join Mark Abma for a trip deep in the Kootenay wilds, where they immerse themselves in the lifecycle of water. From the Earth’s renewing geothermal pools, to the fluffy pillows that weight the ancient rainforest, they imbibe in the core element of skiing. Meanwhile geologist Glenn Woodsworth and First Nations Vern Shanoss explain the scientific and spiritual facets of one of the planet’s most enigmatic gifts: hot springs.




Attack of La Niña - Full Movie: “Attack of La Niña,” chronicles the deepest North American winter in recent history. This new film follows in the footsteps of “The Way I See It,” MSP’s 2010 release and the most decorated ski movie of all time. “Attack of La Niña” showcases the talents of today’s best skiers in a journey through the snowiest winter of their lives. This action-packed film – captured using the most state of the art camera equipment available – demonstrates the limit of what is possible in modern freeskiing. Featuring super steep descents, unbelievably deep powder, and giant airs, “Attack of La Niña” will transport you to Colorado, Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, California, and many other world-class destinations.





Title Photo by: Scrobb


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
5 Comments

  • + 1
 For 2017 I would like to ban slo-mo. Seriously, i feel like watching anything i am waiting for it to suddenly slow (like waiting for a killer to appear in a horror).
The Caldwell Riots are what it should be, i am left in awe of the speed, tricks and damn right fun they have, not waiting for a slo mo of someone going over a trail we could all hit.
The odd slo mo of BvS would have been good, not every jump, i want to gauge the height/speed (i.e. impressiveness of what he is doing).
Maybe what i am saying is the balance of style of substance isnt right with so much slo mo on offer today.
Or maybe i shouldnt type when my start to the week has been so shit and these guys are doing what i dream of doing!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damn right man! Also the Vital Raw vid was pretty sick, maybe some of this rockgarden-shredding-action would look sick in slow mo so you can see how they are plowing through there
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Killian! A real mountain goat. I find him very sympathetic. Just getting out and doing his thing without all the blah blah bullshit. An inspiration to get out there and push yourself.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Its Schofield time! Boy got big future.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 not such a crappy monday after all Big Grin
[Reply]

