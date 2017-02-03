PRESS RELEASES

MRP Boost Adapter Kit for DT Swiss Wheels

Feb 3, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Most of us have a spare set of wheels laying around, but now that nearly every new mountain bike has the wider Boost hub spacing, those hoops probably won't fit your present bike. If your wheels are built with DT Swiss 240s or 350 hubs, then you can salvage the front wheel with MRP's Better Boost Adapter kit—a Boost conversion kit that includes the correct end-caps to space 100-millimeter front hubs to 110 millimeters. Also included are six-hole spacers with the necessary hardware to re-position the rotors. Kits are priced from $44.95 to $49.95 USD. Sadly, there is no Better Boost kit for the more-expensive rear wheel—yet.
The official MRP press release follows below:

MRP Better Boost Adapter

MRP Better Boost Adapter Kits

Designed for converting compatible DT-Swiss 15x100mm hubs to 15x110mm Boost standard, the new Better Boost Adapter Kits allow you to keep your existing 15x100mm front wheel as you upgrade to a new Boost 15x110mm fork.

What makes them better?

There are other conversion kits on the market, but ours is the best. One competing kit consists of two loose 5mm axle spacers that are a pain to install and are easily lost during wheel removal. Another provides you with just one end-cap and requires that you re-dish your wheel to re-center it in your fork. The Better Boost Adapter Kit consists of two precisely machined end caps and a rotor spacer (and requisite bolts), and it requires NO DISHING.

Better Boost Adapter


Which Hubs are Compatible?

There are currently two Better Boost Adapter Kits available:
• Better Boost Adapter Kit for DT-Swiss 350 15x100mm 6-bolt front hubs
• Better Boost Adapter Kit for DT-Swiss 240s "Fifteen" 15x100 6-bolt front hubs

Note: Better Boost adapter kits are not compatible with QR or 20mm hubs, nor are they compatible with those featuring a Shimano Centerlock brake mount. Kits are not suitable for use with Rock Shox RS-1.

Kit Includes two endcaps, rotor-spacer, and XL T25 rotor bolts
US MSRP $44.95 - 49.95
Contact: MSRP

38 Comments

  • + 1
 Now that I have a new hardtail and fox fork with boost spacing to the fleet I've dabbled a bit for a while I trying to search for alternatives. I bought the eBay spacers that are from California. They suck. Please don't try them. Too much play. You don't want that in the front wheel let alone rear. You can feel it click rocking the wheel side to side. I also found out Hope has there own in house adapters for the evo2. After that,seems like these MRP are what's left. I chose to just lace up New from scratch. The industry won!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Profile are still being jerks and not releasing any adaptors, nor are they responding to my many inquiries about when they will. I Spent close to $600 on my hubs from you Profile. Show some love to your loyal customers, well once loyal anyway.. you make everything in house get us some freakn adapters already geez...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Try calling them. They respond pretty quick that way, I have their hubs as well.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Call them last time I spoke with them they were in the process of getting them built.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Insane price for two ultra simple turned spacers and a rotor spacer with 6 drill holes. You can get some complete hubs for similar money! Its amaIng that MRP make enough of a big deal about this 'product' that it has ended up here, its the kind of thing I expect to see from the small guys offering niche solutions for half this price not one of the big brands. Bigging up a couple of orange end caps and spacer like it took real effort and engineering prowess to design.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 You're gonna buy A complete hub(comparable to DT's), spokes, and nipples and re-lace for ~$50? Let alone two hubs? Good luck with that.

Seems simple and at a totally reasonable price to make otherwise unusable wheels compatible.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I's a nice idea but I don't agree with the first paragraph. It makes it sound like everyone is on Boost spacing already, which I am pretty sure they are not.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I don't agree with your opinion, but I appreciate you thinking we're one of the "big brands." LOL
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Looks like a copy of Wolftooth.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 They just told you why they are different. The Wolf Tooth adapters require a redish on DT Swiss hubs. I surmise that Wolftooth/Lindarets wanted to keep costs down, and only doing a single end cap and rotor spacer was cheaper than two end caps. I'm not exactly wild about the $45 price.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One spacer and re-dishing is a better solution as it results in a stronger wheel.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @PHeller: yeah, having to re-dish is better, even if it's a hassle. it results in more even spoke tensions on each side. the MRP one doesn't increase the strength of the wheel at all

for all the crap people talk about boost, it *is* a step up in wheel stiffness. worth throwing out your bike and buying a boost one? of course not, but if you're going to be upgrading anyway, might as well get the benefits
[Reply]
  • - 7
flag PHeller (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 @stella10: front wheels dont have dish, so they dont benefit from the centering advantages of the rear wheel dish.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @PHeller: haha, yes, front wheels absolutely do have dish. i guess you've never built or trued a wheel or talked to a mechanic or ever even thought about it before
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @xeren: My apologies, I'm thinking of old rim brake wheels. Disc wheels do in fact have dish to compensate for the intrusion of the rotor onto the 100mm wide hub.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anyone gonna make something so I can salvage my Chris King hubs? If not think I'm stuck turning them into wind chimes.....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ditto! Hopefully soon.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @NomadNinja: just use the ebay spacer kits and be careful not to lose them when removing the wheel.

If your not racing and dont need to fix punctures in a hurry who cares, they will work exactly the same.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What is the purpose of boost for front wheels again?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wider tires?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Make you spend money. It's a bussiness, what you expect?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Help to feed starving bike manufacturer's children.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Stiffer, stronger wheel. Boost front hub has the flanges 10mm further apart so you get better bracing angle from the spokes, increasing wheels stiffness and strength.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Things I've NEVER heard on the trail "this ride would be so much better if my front wheel was stiffer!"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cock adapter! Product of the year!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What about one for the rear?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 my thoughts exactly. Ive had to pass up on a few frames because I dont want to buy a new rear wheel
[Reply]
  • + 3
 wolf tooth components does for DT 240/350, Hope 2evo/4 and for White Industries MI6/WXR rear hubs. Check their web site.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Xandr: Thanks
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Generic ebay spacer kit - $20, job done.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Kit for center-lock hubs coming soon?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 And Hope Pro II evo (please and thank you)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bvd453: you can't run a rotor spacer on a centerlock wheel, so they'd to do an 6-bolt adapter that includes a spacer.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Yes. We have a kit forthcoming with these end caps and a caliper adapter (rather than a rotor spacer). This kit will only work with 6" post mounts. Your rotor will stay in the same place. Make sense?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Yes but you can space the caliper over,with IS mount anyways.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Hope doesn't make centerlock. I just want the same kit for Hope 6 bolt hubs.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bvd453: it's a possibility. We're considering models for Stan's, I9, and Hope.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



