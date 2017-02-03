MRP Boost Adapter Kit for DT Swiss Wheels



Most of us have a spare set of wheels laying around, but now that nearly every new mountain bike has the wider Boost hub spacing , those hoops probably won't fit your present bike. If your wheels are built with DT Swiss 240s or 350 hubs, then you can salvage the front wheel with MRP's Better Boost Adapter kit—a Boost conversion kit that includes the correct end-caps to space 100-millimeter front hubs to 110 millimeters. Also included are six-hole spacers with the necessary hardware to re-position the rotors. Kits are priced from $44.95 to $49.95 USD. Sadly, there is no Better Boost kit for the more-expensive rear wheel—yet.



MRP Better Boost Adapter Kits



Designed for converting compatible DT-Swiss 15x100mm hubs to 15x110mm Boost standard, the new Better Boost Adapter Kits allow you to keep your existing 15x100mm front wheel as you upgrade to a new Boost 15x110mm fork.



What makes them better?



There are other conversion kits on the market, but ours is the best. One competing kit consists of two loose 5mm axle spacers that are a pain to install and are easily lost during wheel removal. Another provides you with just one end-cap and requires that you re-dish your wheel to re-center it in your fork. The Better Boost Adapter Kit consists of two precisely machined end caps and a rotor spacer (and requisite bolts), and it requires NO DISHING.



