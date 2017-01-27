MTB Training: Four Exercise Muscle Building Set - Video





All right fellow MTB'ers, it's time to get yoked!



You’ve made up your mind… this is THE year to step up your riding or racing.



I bet you’ve already purchased that new bike or have a new box-load of new parts. I’m sure many of have laid out your mountain biking schedule for the year to include epic rides, an enduro race series, perhaps a long-distance race of some sorts, shoot, maybe even your first DH race. And yet for most of you, I’m confident that you simply want to ride your bike better than you did last year and with as little or no injuries!



Regardless of your riding or racing goals, your plan for improvement must start now.



Since you are a mountain biker and not just a “dirt roadie,” you need a certain amount of healthy muscle mass to power you up climbs, descend with vigor, repetition and to be able to absorb the load that trail riding puts on your body.



So besides putting in some base miles, these first weeks at the beginning of the year is the perfect time to begin working on creating muscle growth, or “hypertrophy.”



Consider using this quad exercise set to help build some muscle over the next five weeks.





Here are a few reasons why you should make this a priority:

Muscles are attached to bones via tendons. The beginning of a muscle its “origin” and it’s attachment at the other end of the bone, its “insertion.” In fact the origin and insertion of every muscle in the body that attaches to the skeleton is called a tendon. Tendon’s are extremely strong, but can become weak as well. They are also our last defense before a joint (or ligament within a joint) becomes injured, so it’s crucial for the muscle and tendons to be as strong as possible.“Muscles are stupid pieces of meat.,.” says my mentor Dr. Guy Voyer. Our nervous system is what controls muscles, and muscles are what moves us. Unlike the old adage we’ve used for decades, “its muscle memory bro,” well… that’s actually been wrong. The new saying is, “it’s movement memory bro.”If you want to be an agile, strong rider capable of taking on the most technical of trails, you must have a strong nervous system foundation to help promote muscle hypertrophy, balance, coordination and the ability to learn new skills.Without building muscle, it’s difficult to build strength and power. The more developed your nervous and muscular system is, the better rider you will be because your entire body from your hands to feet learns to become better at dealing with transferring energy. This makes you more efficient on and off the bike and can reduce overall cardiovascular load. In fact when you experience muscle growth after starting a new training program, did you know that the strength gains you make during the first four to eight weeks aren’t muscular strength gains, but rather your nervous adapting to the new stress? Pretty cool!If you ride a lot during the spring, summer and fall, you will loose weight, and depending on how much, you can burn muscle as fuel. Pre-season training is the perfect time to grow that muscle you may’ve lost during last season.Most riders, once the riding season kick’s in, ditch the gym and only ride their bike. Inevitably when you make this mistake you lose the gains you created during off-season training. Unfortunately when you make this choice you open yourself up for weakness during the riding season. A higher incidence of injuries, fatigue and performance reduction are sure to follow. After all, research shows that gaining muscle and strength training can increase power output and lactate threshold, two crucial markers in determining overall fitness improvement.With a bit of understanding, here's how you should use this video:- Do 2-4 sets of 6-12 reps depending on your ability to maintain perfect form.- Breathe in and hold your breath on the "negative" and exhale through pursed lips on the "positive."- Perform three to four times a week.- Don't forget to warm up well before any workout or riding session!