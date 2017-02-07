Muc Off and FMD Racing Partner Up - Video

We are super excited to be sponsoring FMD Racing this year. The guys are having a meteoric rise to the very top of the downhill scene and it's great that they'll be using Muc-Off all along the way. We'll be working closely with Tahnee, Kaos, Joe and Tony over the next 12 months to make sure their bikes are ready for any challenge thrown at them. 21-year-old Tahnee Seagrave, who rides a Transition TR500, will be hoping to build on her impressive record from 2016, which saw her finish 2nd in three UCI World Cup races behind the formidable Rachel Atherton. - Elliot Withers, Athlete Manager at Muc-Off