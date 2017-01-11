My Kona: Angi Weston - Video





Angi Weston is all about bikes: she’s a sales rep out of our Bellingham office and spends her weekends as a professional mountain bike coach focusing on women’s skills clinics. She’s a shredder, but more than that, an enabler of others to push their own riding and to become more comfortable riding technical terrain.







As a growth-minded teacher and mentor, Angi sees the challenges we face with mountain biking as positive practice for challenging situations elsewhere in life.



The world needs more people, especially women and girls, who have more faith in their abilities on a bike, and in life. - Angi Weston

Ah yes, Angi truly is a rider, finding those parallels so she can continue to think about bikes just a little bit longer.



