My Kona: Angi Weston - Video

Jan 11, 2017
by Kona Bikes  
My Kona - Angi Weston

by konaworld
Angi Weston is all about bikes: she’s a sales rep out of our Bellingham office and spends her weekends as a professional mountain bike coach focusing on women’s skills clinics. She’s a shredder, but more than that, an enabler of others to push their own riding and to become more comfortable riding technical terrain.

Angi Weston - My Kona

As a growth-minded teacher and mentor, Angi sees the challenges we face with mountain biking as positive practice for challenging situations elsewhere in life.

bigquotesThe world needs more people, especially women and girls, who have more faith in their abilities on a bike, and in life. - Angi Weston

Ah yes, Angi truly is a rider, finding those parallels so she can continue to think about bikes just a little bit longer.

Angi Weston - My Kona

Kona Process 134 DL Supreme
  Angi's weapon of choice, the Process 134.


About Kona:
At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes - no matter if that love is new or long established.
14 Comments

  • + 14
 Ran into Angi while she was scouting some trails on Galbi for a clinic the next day. Friendly nod and howzit turned into her asking how I liked my Process 111 and what my wife thought of her Juliana, and then next thing you know she was just spilling over with friendly enthusiasm, some great advice, and all sorts of stoke. Good ambassador for Kona, even better ambassador for the sport.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 My first FS bike is going to be a Process 134. Even if I have to sell my kidney
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Heck yeah Angi! Rad edit, totally makes me want to go ride - together if possible!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I live next door to some really cool spots that would have been called freeride back in the day. I am seriously considering a 153DL, it's seem like it'd be the perfect bike now I don't get so much time to take my enduro bike to the real trails. Plus I could actually ride the correct size for me (a small) and not have a stupidly short reach and still be able to race it every now and then...not so sure about the stupidly short chainstays but I think I need a demo. Anyone got the 2016? Whatcha think to it?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 nice! awesome riding
[Reply]
  • + 5
 fuck ya, fanny packs rule
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Angi you're a bada$$! keep up the good work!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 If you ever need a water boy I'm in! @angiweston what is a piece of advice you would give someone looking into becoming a certified coach?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I've loved how my Process 134 can do seriously anything from local dirt jumps to bike parks and every trail in between.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Should have changed the lyrics to "My Sharona" to "My Ka-Ona"

//Sees self out
[Reply]
  • + 2
 //locks door behind you
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Personally I think the 134 is a little unnecessary when the 153 is so good but god I love the color Scheme on that bike.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 looks like Chuckanut Ridge
[Reply]

