Neko Mulally Joins the YT Mob

Jan 13, 2017
by The YT Mob  
The YT Mob is excited to announce that 23 year old Neko Mulally of the USA will be joining Aaron Gwin and Angel Suarez to make up our 2017 line up. After a successful debut season taking the YT TUES to a historic World Cup debut, the team couldn’t be more thrilled about bringing in this talented young rider to tackle our 2nd race season.

Neko Mulally

Back in 2010 Neko made his first mark in the world of Downhill racing by finishing 2nd at the Junior World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, and then went on to make history in 2014 by finishing 4th at the Elite World Championships with his chainless run. He also made his first trip to the UCI World Cup podium that year by finishing 3rd at the Cairns World Cup, despite a crash!

Known as one of the friendliest and easy going riders in the pits, he’s a determined athlete on the bike and the team has every confidence that he will not only settle in perfectly with the team, but continue to build on the results already achieved in his career.

bigquotesThe opportunity to ride for the YT Mob comes at an important junction in my career. The quality of the program has been proven and offers a dynamic where I have excelled in the past On top of the excellent support, I'm thrilled to be surrounded by this group of people at the races. To ride alongside a teammate like Aaron in an environment that's committed to success puts me in an ideal situation going forward. - Neko Mulally

bigquotesI'm really happy that we were able to sign Neko to the team this year, joining Angel and I. His work ethic, abilities on the bike, and overall positive attitude is exactly what we look for in a rider. We believe in him as he believes in himself and we'll work hard as a team to give him everything he needs to accomplish his goals of getting back to the top. It's going to be a fun year; the chainless destroyers are back together, watch out world! - Aaron Gwin

The World Champs curse continues to haunt Aaron Gwin and he ends another year as World Cup Champion but with no medal from World Champs.
  Team mate Aaron Gwin.

bigquotesOf course it's great to welcome Neko to the Mob, and in a way welcome him back home to the staff and support that worked alongside him for many years before. Neko was teammates with Aaron in 2011 and 2012 and learned a great deal during his time with him as Gwinny was racking up titles. I'm sure that he'll welcome that opportunity again and enjoy mixing it up with Angel as well. Team chemistry is very important for us and this decision wasn't taken lightly. Neko will be an excellent addition to the team. - Team Owner Martin Whiteley

In addition to racing the World Cup and World Championships, the riders will compete in their respective National Championships, select Pro GRT and other events.

Athlete Roster and Profiles can be viewed here: yt-mob.com/athletes

Photo Credit: Callie Horwath

MENTIONS: @yt
34 Comments

  • + 64
 I'm guessing that they wont need a drivetrain sponsor this year then?
[Reply]
  • - 5
 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Their mechanics were quoted as saying, "it will be a riveting season for both Neko and Aaron!"
[Reply]
  • + 19
 The Chainless Mob
[Reply]
  • + 18
 Awesome move for Neko. So happy for the kid from good ol' Reading, PA.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Stoked for you Neko. Your a great friend and an all around quality dude. I have never meet someone who works harder and has the dedication of Neko. Hope the best for you guys this year!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Couldn't be more excited for Neko, for YT, for Martin, for Gwin, for the Zinks and for the Mob.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Yt?
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Nah, defo Canyon.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 awesome! landed for him! even better maybe people will stop spamming YT in every comment section!Smile
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Don't hold your breath
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Giver hell Neko
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Another sick team
[Reply]
  • + 5
 2 Chainlezz!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Beast coast represent! Can't wait to see what the mob will do this year.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Right on good luck to him!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Must be a good business this dh racing.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 but..... I hope Oscar Blues keeps him!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Great move!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fuck yeah. Dude is still so fast. Go get some podiums man.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great bike, great teammates, give er hell Neko!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Absolutely stoked for Neko! He's definitely going to do well with a fast guy like Aaron to ride with!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice Neko. You deserve it guy!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 TOLD YOU!!! YT MAN!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great team. Congrats yt
[Reply]
  • + 1
 MERICA TEAM! haha
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Pennsyltucky!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 This makes me excited
[Reply]
  • - 1
 YT? Never head of them.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 You should come out from underneath your rock every now and then; )
[Reply]




