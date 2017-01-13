Neko Mulally Joins the YT Mob

|The opportunity to ride for the YT Mob comes at an important junction in my career. The quality of the program has been proven and offers a dynamic where I have excelled in the past On top of the excellent support, I'm thrilled to be surrounded by this group of people at the races. To ride alongside a teammate like Aaron in an environment that's committed to success puts me in an ideal situation going forward. - Neko Mulally
|I'm really happy that we were able to sign Neko to the team this year, joining Angel and I. His work ethic, abilities on the bike, and overall positive attitude is exactly what we look for in a rider. We believe in him as he believes in himself and we'll work hard as a team to give him everything he needs to accomplish his goals of getting back to the top. It's going to be a fun year; the chainless destroyers are back together, watch out world! - Aaron Gwin
|Of course it's great to welcome Neko to the Mob, and in a way welcome him back home to the staff and support that worked alongside him for many years before. Neko was teammates with Aaron in 2011 and 2012 and learned a great deal during his time with him as Gwinny was racking up titles. I'm sure that he'll welcome that opportunity again and enjoy mixing it up with Angel as well. Team chemistry is very important for us and this decision wasn't taken lightly. Neko will be an excellent addition to the team. - Team Owner Martin Whiteley
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesPinkbike Daily
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
34 Comments
Post a Comment