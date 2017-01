A photo posted by Neko Mulally (@nekomulally) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

The past 2 years have been rad. Memories and friendships will last a lifetime. Truly thankful to everyone who made it possible. - Neko Mulalley

After two years, Neko has put the word out on his Instagram account that he will be leaving the Scott DH Team.The question is now, where next?