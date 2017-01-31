New BTR Tough Rake

Jan 31, 2017 at 20:30
Jan 31, 2017
by BTR Fabrications  
 
Press Release

BTR Tough Rake

BTR announces a new trail-building-specific tool; the Tough Rake.

As one of the few suppliers of McLeod rakes in the UK with our Trail Tool, we've taken it upon ourselves to produce a broader range of dedicated tools for building bicycle tracks. First of the new additions is the Tough Rake, which is exactly what the name suggests—a rake that's well 'ard! Just like a spade is a spade, the Tough Rake really is a rake that's tough.

Tough Rake

The new Tough Rake was originally built for sculpting the jump lines of Spooks Trails but has plenty of uses beyond dirt jumps, or even beyond mountain biking...

Tough Rake head

Made for breaking up, moving and packing down soil, the Tough Rake comes into its own when building dirt jumps and trails. Its 40cm wide head takes the hard work out of dragging earth and sculpting contours. The teeth are aggressive enough to bite into and move packed soil, and the straight back creates smooth lines with ease. Once you’ve created the shape you want, the Tough Rake is strong enough to tamp down your creation.

Tough Rake

The head of the Tough Rake is fabricated from high strength, high toughness steel, and zinc plated for longevity. The wooden handle is 30mm diameter and 1.4m long and is secured into the head by a taper and two screws.

The Tough Rake retails for £80, plus £15 shipping to the UK (international shipping available). It's available now from btr-fabrications.com


www.btr-fabrications.com

MENTIONS: @BTRfabrications
14 Comments

  • + 21
 I'm putting this rake at the top of my list of trail rakes to add to my quiver of rakes for raking.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 The 90 degree head angle is steep yet raked out at the same time.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Are you sure it's not an all-mountain rake? It definitely has the aggressive geometry of one.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Did I really just read a review about a rake?

Jesus.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I read the whole goddamn thing, thinking "here comes the payoff". Never came.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Building jumps is hard, I don't know how much that rake would help. Maybe if it had a backhoe attached to it.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 check out never coming back trail tools, i dont know if he ships internationally, but he makes a damn good mcleod
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Come for the bike shit, stay for the rake reviews.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 my McLeod rake was 80 canadian. has countless hours under its belt and is 4 seasons old and still ticking. why would i need to spend over double on this one?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 To support Little Britain post Brexit.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 hmm..
woulda 80 Pounds for a rake is a little bit too expensive?
can you get 5-6 rake with some DIY + leftover steel form junkyard + free wood handle picked from the forest?

i guess its like 'high end' rake or something.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm waiting for the Sram 12 tooth enduro rake to come! It'll be a gamechanger!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I better rake in some money for this bad boy
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That rake will change the geometry of trail-building all together.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



