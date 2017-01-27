RACING

New Venue - 2018 World Cup Calendar Released

Jan 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
World Cup racing hasn't even begun for 2017 and we have 2018's calendar landing in our laps. With viewers and riders looking for some changes 2018 could be the season for it, with a new venue and another that hasn't been seen on the downhill circuit for a number of years. A steady mix of staples like Fort William and Mont St. Anne will remain.

Full 2018 UCI World Cup DH Calendar (Provisional)

2018 UCI World Cup MTB Calendar

The new venue to the 2018 season is Lošinj, which is a small island in Croatia recently claimed to be "Croatia's best-kept secret" back in 2014 by the Daily Mail. La Bresse, which has hosted World Cup DH rounds in the past but has only seen the XCO rounds visiting more recently, will return to the DH calendar.

Ratboy Bryceland was having a barn burner. Until he hit the eject button on the last double. In replays it appears he blew off his pedals. Judging by the high quality sneaks he s sporting--where d he find those things A dumpster --equipment failure in that department may have Bryceland in search of a shoe sponsor for Val di Sole.
La Bresse was a raw track that provided some serious entertainment (coupled with classic Rob Warner commentary) back in 2011, the last year that it was on the downhill calendar.



Full 2018 UCI World Cup XCO Calendar (Provisional)

2018 UCI XCO Calendar

La Bresse, which is situated in France, was won by Julien Absalon in 2016, keeping the home nation proud. He did so with the aid of a dropper post too, something that is still less common at the World Cup XCO races, but one that gives an idea to the nature of the course at the venue.

Julien Absalon takes the win. Riding a dropper post on a full suspension bike Absalon has evolved once again this season.


2018 Mountain Bike World Cup Calendar (Provisional)
• March 7-10 – Stellenbosch (RSA) XCO
• April 21/22 – Lošinj (Cro) DHI
• May 19/20 – Nove Mesto na Morave (Cze) XCO
• May 26/27 – Albstadt (Ger) XCO
• June 2/3 – Fort William (GB) DHI
• June 9/10 – Leogang (Aut) DHI
• July 7/8 – Val di Sole (Ita) XCO/DHI
• July 14/15 – Vallnord (And) XCO/DHI
• August 11/12 – Mont-Sainte-Anne (Can) XCO/DHI
• August 25/26 – La Bresse (Fra) XCO/DHI
• September 4-9 – Lenzerheide (Sui) World Championships XCO/XCR/DHI


Is this possibly the Lošinj, Croatia track?
Must Read This Week
Brandon Semenuk: Negative Infinity - Video
107895 views
Good News on Hope Tech’s HB.211 Trail Bike and Carbon Handlebar - Core Bike Show 2017
67437 views
All New DMR SLED Exclusive First Look - Core Bike Show 2017
60756 views
Dissecting Specialized's Move to Öhlins Suspension
60115 views
13 Bikes From Core Bike Show 2017
54967 views
More Randoms - Core Bike Show 2017
46307 views
AVS Racing Handguards - Review
45222 views
2017 Norco Sight Carbon - First Look
41794 views

36 Comments

  • + 14
 Oh how I love living in the USA, where we contribute a ridiculous amount to the market of this industry but UCI won't send even one event here. Awesome (brimming with sarcasm) #mustbetrumpsfault .
[Reply]
  • + 0
 No good terrain here except illegal shit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not even an XC round. Pitiful.
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Please bring back Schladming and Champéry.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Pl€as€ would get UCI listening.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Once again, all the resorts in the US gave a big middle finger to the UCI and their blackmail . Bummer
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Better
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Euro/World Cup (MSA the only exception)
[Reply]
  • + 4
 It would be cool to replace the Canadian open during crankworx with pro men, women and juniors with a world Cup and keep the Canadian open for the casual racers and amateurs.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bring the world cup to British Columbia already! numerous bike parks with very challenging tracks and a huge fan base, seems like a no brainer!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What would it take to put together a DH World Series? Let's figure it out. Proper frequency, proper locations, and proper tracks. DH deserves better!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So didn't add any stops that people wanted and none in the US, but instead we get La Bresse, which from the Specialized video looks like a grass fire road. Thanks UCI
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Lošinj is just a red-herring to Croatia actual best kept secret.... The fountain of youth.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "World Cup"... It's a wonder anyone outside of Europe gets to race these things.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 8 World cups fuck yeah UCI
[Reply]
  • + 4
 7 World cups
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @diego-b: Mah bad. Still better than 6 right?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @fabdemaere: I guess... I was also super psyched thinking we were finally going to have 8 world cups.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Stoked! Not a single USA round...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That video looks a lot older than 6 years!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 The bikes looking clearly smaller. Formerly a size L was as long a current S frame.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wtf ... Why Croatia ???I'm Canadian but USA deserve a WC before this country
[Reply]
  • + 1
 On what measurements are you basing a country's 'worth' for holding a WC race chief?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So... all those massive peaks in the USA.... and we get Croatia? Hmm
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Well only a few hundred vertical meters are needed for a DH race. And if it's like the bits of Croatia I've been to it will be rocky as hell.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looking forward to this season, who will reign supreme?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Giant?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Another 2 month gap between the first two races.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 any videos for the Best keep secret in CRO .....
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Ever heard of Youtube? www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBBKqbUwqEs
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @nozes: Thanks for that one. Didn't see that when checking. Have added to the post.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @nozes: The top of that Lošinj track looks like a real bone-crusher!! Time to dust off the old Dainese Safety Jacket.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "World" Cup
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bring it on!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hells yeah!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049188
Mobile Version of Website