New Venue - 2018 World Cup Calendar Released

World Cup racing hasn't even begun for 2017 and we have 2018's calendar landing in our laps. With viewers and riders looking for some changes 2018 could be the season for it, with a new venue and another that hasn't been seen on the downhill circuit for a number of years. A steady mix of staples like Fort William and Mont St. Anne will remain.



Full 2018 UCI World Cup DH Calendar (Provisional)







The new venue to the 2018 season is Lošinj, which is a small island in Croatia recently claimed to be "



The new venue to the 2018 season is Lošinj, which is a small island in Croatia recently claimed to be " Croatia's best-kept secret " back in 2014 by the Daily Mail. La Bresse, which has hosted World Cup DH rounds in the past but has only seen the XCO rounds visiting more recently, will return to the DH calendar.

La Bresse was a raw track that provided some serious entertainment (coupled with classic Rob Warner commentary) back in 2011, the last year that it was on the downhill calendar.









Full 2018 UCI World Cup XCO Calendar (Provisional)







La Bresse, which is situated in France, was won by Julien Absalon in 2016, keeping the home nation proud. He did so with the aid of a dropper post too, something that is still less common at the World Cup XCO races, but one that gives an idea to the nature of the course at the venue.



