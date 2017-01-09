New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 1 - Video

With the New Zealand national series canceled by the governing body of cycling, the countries downhill scene was at a dead end. NZDownhill Inc. stepped in and are building a six race series from the ashes of our nationals.
Location: 440 Bikepark, Auckland, New Zealand
Video: Jono Drew LKTV
In collaboration with Freeride New Zealand
This video has no sponsors or support.
If you're interested in supporting more videos from racing to fill the off season then get in touch.nzdownhill.co.nz
