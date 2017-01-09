New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 1 - Video

Jan 9, 2017 at 4:02
Jan 9, 2017
by Jono Drew  
 
DH-Co-NZ Thumnail

With the New Zealand national series canceled by the governing body of cycling, the countries downhill scene was at a dead end. NZDownhill Inc. stepped in and are building a six race series from the ashes of our nationals.

NZ Downhill Inc Round 1 National Series

by LKTV
Views: 387    Faves: 4    Comments: 0



Location: 440 Bikepark, Auckland, New Zealand
Video: Jono Drew LKTV
In collaboration with Freeride New Zealand

This video has no sponsors or support.

If you're interested in supporting more videos from racing to fill the off season then get in touch.

nzdownhill.co.nz
1 Comment

  • + 1
 sweeeet ! congrats and greez from munich ;-)
[Reply]

