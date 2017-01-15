RACING

New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 2

Jan 15, 2017
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Down to the Wire


NZ Downhill National Series Round Two, Napier


Words and Photos // Cameron Mackenzie


Welcome to Napier, Hawkes Bay. Home of the Bulldog (Brook MacDonald) and the breeding ground of George Brannigan, Napier must have something in the water because it has a rich history of producing fast racers!

On the back of last weekend's success, we traveled to Napier for round two of the new format New Zealand National Downhill Series. Napier has always been a rider favourite due to the courses mix of terrain, steep sections, and abundance of large jumps. All of which have been hand built by a small group of local riders/racers and club members. Last weekend saw young gun, Keegan Wright, challenging Wyn Masters for the top step as well as Brook Macdonald. With Wyn Masters absent for round two this weekend and this being Brook's home turf, it was to be an interesting day to see how it would play out on the hills of the PanPac Eskdale Forest. You would be silly to not expect Brook to trump all others.

In previous years, Napier has always been the hottest race on the circuit, with temperates reaching upwards of 30 degrees celcius (90 F) for race runs. This weekend started off a little different with temperates as low as 4 degrees on the drive in and heavy cloud cover with a small weather front looming. A month of dry weather beforehand though meant that trail conditions were as dry as it gets, and an extreme fire risk almost canceled the racing before it even got going.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
A slow start to the morning with everyone knowing that it was going to be a long, hot day.
NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
"My name's Liam Jackson and welcome to my Mobile Crib" Liam and his group of mates pulled dad's old pop-up caravan out of the shed of this weekend's race, parked up on a quiet beachfront road for night and the used it for the ultimate source of shade on race day.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Louis Hamilton scrubbed the first feature better than you did you teeth this morning!

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
And then proceeded to destroy the following corner.

New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 2
Nick Birkhead trying to navigate his way through the dust clouds.

New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 2
Cole Lucas went for the Triple off the first step down during his first run challenge.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
While teammate Keegan Wright kept things low with a huge scrub!
Brook rides this track frequently for training so it was no surprise to see him styling his way down the course during early morning practise.

Boaz Hebblethwaite came all the way up from Christchurch for the first two races of the National Series. He took the U19 men's win last weekend at FourForty and was hoping to do the same again here in Napier, in conditions he was used to after riding the new Adventure Park.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
After just missing out on the top step at last weekend's race, Keegan Wright was more hungry than ever for the win.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
But Keegan still had The Bulldog standing in his way, and on his home track, Brook wasn't just going to roll over and let Keegan have it!

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
Carson Rayner may only be small, but that didn't stop him from going big all practise.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
Brook seeded fastest putting just under two seconds into Keegan.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
But Keegan knew that he had more to give in his race run.

Dust as far as the eye could see! The race was close to being canceled by forestry management earlier in the week but thankfully it proceeded with an extreme fire risk warning in place. This, however, didn't stop many from getting lit.

Peter Bethell once again displayed incredible consistency and didn't have to move off of the step he took last week, 3rd again in Elite Men.

Logan Jensen has this wicked semi-moto crossover style and was out there having a rad time in the dust all day with his mates.

Josh Reilly was one of the few Elite racers to compete using his trail bike. He made short work of the large jumps but struggled at high speed and through rougher sections of the course.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
Leonard Sonntag with a huge nac.

NZ National Series - Round 2 - Napier New Zealand
James Carley keeping the freestyle racing going with a tidy suicide no-hander.

Connor Hamilton looked to be on the pace all morning but a disastrous crash late in practise would see him finishing the day in an ambulance. A real shame considering he has always done well in Napier.

Connor fell hard and quick onto a rock, sadly dislocating his shoulder and fracturing his hand.

bigquotesI was enjoying the track and I was having heaps of fun in practice, then I had a big digger where I hit my right hand on a tree on an of camber section then landing on a rock with my left shoulder dislocating it as well as a hand fracture. Guttered to say I can't race anymore of the North Island Nationals but I will still try make it down south- Connor Hamilton

Brother Louis would hold things down for the Hamilton Racing Duo and would proceed to threaten the podium once again.

"That doesn't look good!"

Team Wide Open's custom POC Coron's all lined up ready for an afternoon of action.

Jack Humphries chasing Cole Lucas through the dust.

Amanda Monk and Shania Rawson have always had a close rivalry going, previously with Amanda leading the way, but Shania took her first win over Amanda last weekend so she was hungry for redemption. Sadly Amanda wiped out into a tree through the 'motorway' section of the track and finished her day early.

With Amanda out of the picture for the day, Shania Rawson had her heart set on her second win, but Sarah Atkin had shown up also and wasn't going to let Shania have it so easy.

Pivot Racing team members Blake Ross and Josh Oxenham sticking together during practise.

Dobbie sending the infamous hipped step down with style.

Dane Nimmo off the log drop.

Nick popping high above a messy off chamber section of roots.

One of the few line choices on the track, take the inside line in an attempt to exit the corner cleaner.

Or take the outside, tip it and rip it.

Daniel Self was another racer going full Enduro in the Elite field, but sadly he came unstuck during his seeding run, breaking his hand and would have to sit out the race runs.

Josh Oxenham had a clean day on the bike, seeding 2nd and then going on to finish the day 2nd behind an always challenging John Richardson.

Ashley Bond rode strong out there today in conditions a little outside of her comfort zone, rounding out the Elite Womens Podium in 4th.

Skye Follas had another textbook day on the bike and went 2 for 2 in Junior Women. Hopefully, we will see her progress up to Elite Women sooner rather than later so she can give herself a bit more competition.

Keegan Wright was loving the super fast conditions out there.

bigquotes Was a sweet day out on the big bike, had heaps of fun playing around in the dust! Stoked to see how many riders turned up for the 2nd round. All round sick day out riding bikes - Keegan Wright

Tyler Smith getting motivationally heckled by Isaac Ewen.

Young gun Ethan Blanchard was happy with his day on the bike and finished up 7th in U17 Boys. Expect to see him climbing the rankings as the season progresses.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Eyes on the prize for James Carley.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Charlie Makea, one of the men responsible for building this epic track coming into the finish line with deadly focus.

Queenstown local, Sam Robbie seeded first in U19, just over a second up on Josh Oxenham. But a foot unclipping on a pedal section and the following fight to stay upright meant sam lost valuable time and would cost him being able to back up his seeding result, finishing 3rd.

Sarah Atkin came out of nowhere and put just over two seconds into Shania to take the win.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Sarah Atkin, Flat pedals and on a trail bike!
NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Shania Rawson was unable to back up her 1st place seeding run and finished the day just two second behind Sarah Atkin.

bigquotesI had good practice runs all morning. The track was super dusty with more roots and holes developing throughout the day. I had a clean seeding run just taking it easy and saving my energy. sadly my race run didn't go to plan with a few mistakes in the middle section. But i'm looking forward to another weekend of racing at Dome next weekend! - Shania Rawson

Dane Nimmo hooking the high line.

Always Stylish, Always Fast - Louis Hamilton.

Cole Lucas rode a smart race today, not talking up his ability or talking about the size of the whips he threw. He slid his way into 5th place.

Josh Reilly going Ronnie Mac over the last table.

NZ Downhill National Series - Round 2 - Napier
Whip Master of the Day, Carson Rayner didn't have a great day on the bike in terms of a placing, but he loved every minute of it while trying to destroy his freshly built rear wheel.

Carl Edmondson pinned.

Brook MacDonald did all he could but just couldn't hold off an unstoppable Keegan Wright.

bigquotesTrack conditions were super dry but track was running fast and loose. With a new line added it made for some good brown pow. Always good racing in your hometown and had a good day out at a well organised event - Brook MacDonald

Keegan dug in deep, pedaled everywhere possible and crossed the line in first a winning by just 0.153.

Elite Mens Podium
Elite Men's Podium.
Elite Women's Podium.

Elite Men
1st - Keegan Wright
2nd - Brook MacDonald
3rd - Peter Bethell
4th - Louis Hamilton
5th - Cole Lucas
Elite Women
1st - Sarah Atkin
2nd - Shania Rawson
3rd - Sarah Fox
4th - Ashley Bond


