New Zealand Downhill National Cup - Round 2

|I was enjoying the track and I was having heaps of fun in practice, then I had a big digger where I hit my right hand on a tree on an of camber section then landing on a rock with my left shoulder dislocating it as well as a hand fracture. Guttered to say I can't race anymore of the North Island Nationals but I will still try make it down south- Connor Hamilton
|Was a sweet day out on the big bike, had heaps of fun playing around in the dust! Stoked to see how many riders turned up for the 2nd round. All round sick day out riding bikes - Keegan Wright
|I had good practice runs all morning. The track was super dusty with more roots and holes developing throughout the day. I had a clean seeding run just taking it easy and saving my energy. sadly my race run didn't go to plan with a few mistakes in the middle section. But i'm looking forward to another weekend of racing at Dome next weekend! - Shania Rawson
|Track conditions were super dry but track was running fast and loose. With a new line added it made for some good brown pow. Always good racing in your hometown and had a good day out at a well organised event - Brook MacDonald
One thing that I noticed is the amount of people who have their hands quite far in from the ends of the bars, personal preference obviously, but I'd of thought it would make sense to trim them down. Unless people hold the bar in different places depending on what they are doing?
