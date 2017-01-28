NZ Downhill Series Round Four - Back Down South





So, if you're interested in New Zealand downhill racing, (which you probably are if you're reading this) then you've been well and truly kept up to date by Cameron Mackenzie, who has been killing the North Island NZ National DH coverage so far. Now it's my turn to take over as the series crosses the Cook Strait and lands at the top of the South Island in sunny Nelson. Now, I don't need to explain all the details of the new race format as Cam has already done the legwork here , cheers mate.Nelson is well known for having great weather, an average of 2400 hours of sunshine a year, which is 900 more than London for example. This weekend has proved no different. Blazing sun and little-to-no cloud cover was great for holidaying Brits like Phil Atwill, but offered a few issues for racers and photographers. Bright open sections plunging into dark native forests, dust from the bone-dry track hanging in the air. Good track conditions for those who like to hang it out.

What's that saying about DH bikes and cars? Solid turn out in the Brook Valley.



The race took place on Fringe Hill track, up the Brook Valley, a move from last year's Kaka track, in Maitai. The track was true to riding in Nelson; loose, rugged and a heap of fun. There were a couple of new additions to the ranks at this round with a pile of the South Island Elite riders making the trip up. Notably Sam Blenkinsop arrived with a brand new stealth prototype Norco that he'd never ridden, and Rupert Chapman made his first competition appearance on his new Pivot.





Blenki and Wyn look over Blenki's new Norco which is cropped out because it's still Proto - no photo, at the moment. Sorry.





Rupert ponders the race ahead of him, wearing that snazzy new Pivot kit.



Round 4 was also the first race in the Nelson MTB Top Gun series, where riders have to compete in Downhill, Enduro and XC to have a chance at claiming the overall weekend victory.





Cole does some weird bike stretches before his first run. And then he does this kinda prayer thing too...





Keegan dresses all in black with a hi-vis yellow helmet. Photographers nightmare.



I want you all to take it a bit easy on your first run down there guys, we want to make sure the crazy horse lady hasn't laid any booby traps. I know it sounds serious, and it is, but's she's crazy and she's already tried calling the police this morning - Richard, Race Organiser



The light was difficult first off, super bright sun into darkness. So much contrast it looks like there is a flash being used here, which there isn't.





Rupert drops in under some hero light for his first run down Fringe Hill on the new rig.





Rupert on his shiny new Pivot, lots of carbon, not that much weight.





That bike is far too clean.





Harry goes for a mid-air pedal with Keegan chasing close behind.





Sarah took second in Elite Women, behind Shania Rawson.





Anja Mcdonald, takes 3rd in the Women's Masters.





Unlucky, should've gone tubeless. Only a few got caught out on today's course, with the surface being rather loose.





Billy on his way to 2nd place in the under 19s.





Max gets tucked, elbows out and off the ground.





Rod finds some nice light to ride through midway down the track.





Threading through the natives.





Josh follows Billy to 3rd place in the under 19s.





Out of the green room, back into the dust.





Calum Booth with the perfect riding position. Calum Booth with the perfect riding position.

Fans in trees. The state of the track was DRY. Like talcum powder and marbles.





Blowing up corners. Sick shot of Finn.





Oscar on his way to 3rd place senior men.





Czech rider Milan Mysik getting some off-season bike time.





Kris goes first in Masters 2, big old roost from the rear.





Liam navigates a tricky section, this section had a selection of lines and saw a few people leave the track.





First in under 19s rider with head to toe FOX kit on.





Josh sends the biggest drop on the course.





Nils sends the drop, check out his expression...





Eyes lit up here, on the way to 5th in senior men for Kim.





Sam's competing in elites this year, coming away with 10th behind Rupert Chapman.





So fast he looks small in this shot.





Gareth Burgess rails one of the last corners, a corner where we'd seen a few washouts earlier.





The bottom section of this track was fast, and potentially very easy to wash out on.





Another black kit rider to help cameras focus.





Coles floats the roots and coasts into a bomb hole, takes 7th on the day.





Keegan gets hard on the pedals on a track that barely needed pedaling. Commitment.





Keegan remains the leader of the series after the 4th round.





Great form on a bike, any bike, doesn't matter what bike.





Sam looks to be getting comfortable quickly on the new rig.





Hometown hero, Kieran Bennett on his way to 3rd overall.





Focused on the podium, KB had a strong ride to third place, making him the fastest non-factory rider on the hill.





Heels down, eyes on the exit. Wyn's hard on the brakes dragging the loose hillside with him.





Wyn's number 2 plate standing him in good stead for taking 2nd place. Wyn's number 2 plate standing him in good stead for taking 2nd place.



Waiting at the top for my run I had noticed my front tyre had a gone near flat... luckily I managed to find a pump, stuck about 35 in it, snaked my way to the front and dropped in. Run was all good bit messy tyre sprung a leak half way but sealed itsself, thank God! Was surprised to take the win my but happy days. Stoked! - Phil Atwill



Gapping the step-down through the trees, Phil looks at home here in Nelson.





Here for a good time, not a long time.





Phil just looked fast on every part of the track. He was on a flyer.





Winner winner chicken dinner.





Comes over for some summer weather, beats the Kiwis on their own track. Lad.





Elite Men's podium with the tourist Phil Atwill on top.





Straight up cash for prizes. That's how we likes it.





We're off to the bar now... Top 5 fastest riders on the day.