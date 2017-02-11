New Zealand Open 2017 - Dustpocalypse







If there was one race on the NZ DH calendar that had everyone's attention, it was this one. Here is a track, built inside a venue that didn't even exist just months ago - The Christchurch Adventure Park. This was a track which no one has ridden, let alone raced on. A track which had been freshly cut in for this very race, and sat accumulating inches of dry, powdery dirt in the lead-up. This meant no-one had the chance to learn the track, to figure out the best lines, to practice, or bring with them local knowledge. This track would level the playing field.



This particular race gained the attention of nearly all the top-tier riders in New Zealand, and a few international entries as well. Everyone was keen to try out the new track, and no-one was complaining about the chairlift laps either. Conditions were challenging, but epic, we're told. The weather has been dry of late, and therefore the track had dried out too. Really dried out. Reminiscent of the track conditions in the Val Di Sole and Andorra for the world cups last year. This track was epic for spectators wanting to see corners get annihilated, berms getting blown up, and riders railing knee deep ruts. This track was not so kind on lungs, eyes and cameras, however.





The dust was here from the very start of the day.



There were a few mechanicals throughout the day and a lot of flat tyres. This came down to the large rocks that were slowly uncovered as the loose dirt was peeled away. Riders were opting for a 'shorty' style tyre or similar, to help them find any sliver of traction in the corners or when braking. Pivot Factory Racing came through with a 1-2, with the Brits getting another win in a row, in the form of Bernard Kerr, and recent addition Rupert Chapman who is on the road to defending his NZ Champions sleeve. Matt Walker rode his Cube into 3rd, and Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald rounded out the podium respectively. Alanna Columb returned to the DH racing arena once again to establish her dominance as New Zealand's women's champion. She was flanked by Kathy Morris in 2nd, and Agata Bulska returning to the podium once more.





Loose Riders NZ OG Brent Howey demonstrates how to travel to the bike park in style, and avoid any parking hassles.









Ever since Rupert left the team, he and Eddie just have these staring contests. They just stare at each other, without saying a word.





Anton drifts it into the corner on a track which was really easy to drift on.





Dust on dust on dust.





Yes, that's a tandem. Because downhill racing isn't hard enough. First place in the tandem category. I wonder how they even got this thing on the chairlift.





Out of the dust comes more dust.





Billy Meaclem might have taken 'most stylish on course' in his division today. If that were a thing.









Tyler Brooker, with swagger for days.





Who tipped it over better? Nils? Or Billy?





Or Leonard?





Blowing up turns for da boyz.





How hot was this guy? He must have been cooking.





KB is becoming the Scandi-flick OG.





VANZACS shredder Dave Macmillan turned up to blow sh*t up.





Blowing up young Hunter's spot. Hope they got the shot!





It was good to see Laurie Greenland out tearing it up in the sun.





This is going amazingly well... Until it's not.





Solid riding from Max Hides today, racing in senior men's for a laugh. Mid-air pedal, Blenki style.





Launching over Rupert's bridge.





Baldrick destoys most of the track here and turns it into this angry heaving sea of dust.





The 'most tucked' award goes to Liam Barclay.





Brook was back in the game today after missing out on the last round.









Brook was here to scare the track into behaving itself.





Sorry - still no side on photos of Blenki's bike.





No side view. Sorry folks.





A solid ride sees Agata back on the podium.





Matt Walker rode a very tidy race today, coming away with a cheeky third.





Kathy Morris on the way to second place.





Rupert Chapman in early practice, getting his lines dialed for a solid second place.





Alanna is out to defend her NZ Women's Championship title.





Alanna Columb wins by an impressive amount.









Bernie has this track down, after he hit that step down in Val Di Sole, nothing can stop him.









Women's Elite podium. Men's Elite podium. Bernard Kerr donates his winnings to the 'Save Mt Hutt Bike Park' cause. What a lad.



I don't even know how much I gave them - Bernard Kerr



The coveted jacket, only the best get to wear this.




