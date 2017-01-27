Pinkbike.com
Nick Pescetto Around the World - Video
Jan 27, 2017 at 20:00
Jan 27, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
dro-cfr
(40 mins ago)
I'd post my video of my last year of adventures but I don't want to put Nick to shame. That and I don't think you could handle all the shame, misery, and lameness. Yup.... I'm jealous
[Reply]
+ 4
bighit117
(54 mins ago)
Sick edit, man that guy lives LAAAARGE!
[Reply]
+ 2
strikeeagle17
(7 mins ago)
He must've paid so much for all those checked bike bags and surf bags...
[Reply]
+ 1
JoeSewell
(46 mins ago)
i love these edits!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment