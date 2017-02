Chromag: Nick Tingren, Switched Up - Video

Nick wanted to do a two-part shoot featuring both natural trail that he had been working on and some of his favourite street riding. Shooting began in the fall with Matt Butterworth from Virtu Media and conditions were perfect for Nick’s fresh loamy trail. But then Vancouver got hit with a lot of snow and the street segment wasn’t going to happen. An opportunity came up to shoot in the new Air Rec Center, due to open very soon. The result is a sweet combo edit that showcases Nick's versatile style.- Nick Tingren