Chromag: Nick Tingren, Switched Up - Video

Nick wanted to do a two-part shoot featuring both natural trail that he had been working on and some of his favourite street riding. Shooting began in the fall with Matt Butterworth from Virtu Media
and conditions were perfect for Nick’s fresh loamy trail. But then Vancouver got hit with a lot of snow and the street segment wasn’t going to happen. An opportunity came up to shoot in the new Air Rec Center, due to open very soon. The result is a sweet combo edit that showcases Nick's versatile style."Well we battled weather for the past few months and with it raining almost every day in October and most of November, it was a challenge to shoot the trail bike section in between storms. Butters and I didn't want to just shoot it in bad conditions for the sake of getting shots. The trail is 80% natural so waiting for it to dry out was critical to capture the way it's meant to be ridden.
I built the trail specifically for the Stylus. Trying to keep it natural and only putting dirt where I felt it would be needed. Riding loam on a hard tail is indescribable, almost like floating down the trail. With no rear shock the response from the bike is instant and makes for tight quick turns and line changes.
Air Rec Centre is amazing, Matteo and his crew have done a phenomenal job with the build. These are the biggest jumps I've had the opportunity to ride indoors and I can't thank Matteo enough for the chance to preview the jumps."
- Nick Tingren
MENTIONS: @Chromagbikes
/ @virtumedia
6 Comments
Post a Comment