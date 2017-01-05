Niner Welcomes Kirt Voreis

Why look for a frame in all the regular places? he asked. Why not go hunting?

Last November, Kirt Voreis posted a video to Instagram showing he and his trusted video guy, Doug, working to make a bike video. The problem? Kirt didn’t have a frame. He had parts, but no frame. Making a bike video with only bike parts was, well, difficult. It's pretty hard to roost some trail without a fully built bike.Social media went crazy. The interwebs asked, "How could Kirt Voreis not have a frame?" Being the enterprising and seasoned mountain biker, Kirt decided to get a little creative and take matters into his own hands.And so, on a cold, wintry day riding into the woods on Doug’s handlebars, Kirt went hunting and bagged a frame - a Niner, size large.