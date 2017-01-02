Norco Factory Racing Say Goodbye to Harry and Fraser

Jan 2, 2017 at 7:40
Jan 2, 2017
by Thomas Gaffney  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

With the 2017 – 2018 team announcement coming soon, we wanted to send out a thank you to team riders Harry Heath and Fraser McGlone who will not be joining the team in 2017.

Norco Factory Racing says good bye to Harry and Fraser

by tgphotography
Views: 540    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


As some know, Harry has decided to retire from professional mtb racing indefinitely. After 8+ years of professional downhill mountain bike competition, he’s excited to explore other aspects of life outside of racing. Many of us have watched his progression, and have been inspired by his dedication and hard working approach to reach top 10 World Cup results. We have been fortunate enough to have spent the 2015 – 2016 season with him, he’s played a bit part in this team’s development and growth and we’re excited to see where his next journey takes him!

Adios Amigos www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

From the start of our team in 2015, we decided to add a privateer rider to our roster. We can then do our best to provide them with the equipment and support needed to further their success. For 2016, this position was held by Fraser McGlone. With an infectious laugh and smile, the badger definitely helped keep the vibe positive. Fraser had decent results throughout the season, but not what he was aiming for. So for himself, and the team, we believe a change for him is the right decision. We hope the best for Fraser in 2017.

Yellow squad www.norco.com www.thomasgaffneyphotography.com

Words by Todd Schumlick
Norco Factory Racing

Video by Thomas Gaffney
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016
73900 views
Adios Remy Metailler - Video
69370 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
57215 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
56564 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
51001 views
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images - 2016
49724 views
2017 Giant Factory Off-Road Team News
47614 views
Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon
38690 views






8 Comments

  • + 6
 Team rumors... I'm joining norco factory racing. Just send me a message when you're ready!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Only 364 days left in the year.
It's passing us by and still no word on Brosnan.
Wtf?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 well, they still have Blenki
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Should've gotten Harry Bush!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Mark Wallace?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Joe smith to Norco
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026646
Mobile Version of Website