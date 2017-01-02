Norco Factory Racing Say Goodbye to Harry and Fraser

With the 2017 – 2018 team announcement coming soon, we wanted to send out a thank you to team riders Harry Heath and Fraser McGlone who will not be joining the team in 2017.









As some know, Harry has decided to retire from professional mtb racing indefinitely. After 8+ years of professional downhill mountain bike competition, he’s excited to explore other aspects of life outside of racing. Many of us have watched his progression, and have been inspired by his dedication and hard working approach to reach top 10 World Cup results. We have been fortunate enough to have spent the 2015 – 2016 season with him, he’s played a bit part in this team’s development and growth and we’re excited to see where his next journey takes him!





From the start of our team in 2015, we decided to add a privateer rider to our roster. We can then do our best to provide them with the equipment and support needed to further their success. For 2016, this position was held by Fraser McGlone. With an infectious laugh and smile, the badger definitely helped keep the vibe positive. Fraser had decent results throughout the season, but not what he was aiming for. So for himself, and the team, we believe a change for him is the right decision. We hope the best for Fraser in 2017.





Words by Todd Schumlick

Norco Factory Racing



