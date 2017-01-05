Norco Factory Racing says “Thanks Race Face!” - Video

Jan 5, 2017 at 16:15
Jan 5, 2017
by Thomas Gaffney  
 
Norco Factory Racing says “Thanks Race Face!”

by tgphotography
Views: 423    Faves: 6

After two great years working with Race Face, Norco Factory Racing will go into 2017 without them. Below is what they had to say:

“First, we would like to thank Race Face for all their support in 2015–2016. They have been an amazing group of people to work with, who’ve supported our team from its start in 2015. With some of the top MTB products out there, we have reached many milestones due to their support. We wish everyone at Race Face all the best for 2017 and beyond. See you on the trails!” - Norco Factory Racing

Video by Thomas Gaffney

MENTIONS: @tgphotography / @norcobicycles / @raceface
6 Comments

  • + 2
 I often wonder why companies that partner with each other part ways. It's easier to see why athletes go from one company to another but I'm always curious as to what lead 2 companies to part ways.

Especially when they make nice videos and write a nice thank you and good bye note.

Maybe that's just me?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 LORIS VERGIER TO SANTACRUZ SYNDICATE confirmed !!!!! He was seen skiing with a santa cruz hoody
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Whip it like a boss
[Reply]
