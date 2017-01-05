Norco Factory Racing says “Thanks Race Face!” - Video

After two great years working with Race Face, Norco Factory Racing will go into 2017 without them. Below is what they had to say:
“First, we would like to thank Race Face for all their support in 2015–2016. They have been an amazing group of people to work with, who’ve supported our team from its start in 2015. With some of the top MTB products out there, we have reached many milestones due to their support. We wish everyone at Race Face all the best for 2017 and beyond. See you on the trails!” - Norco Factory Racing
Video by Thomas Gaffney
MENTIONS: @tgphotography
/ @norcobicycles
/ @raceface
6 Comments
Especially when they make nice videos and write a nice thank you and good bye note.
Maybe that's just me?
Post a Comment