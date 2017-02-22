Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride















The bike grows longer and slacker for 2017, but it's the addition of a 29” wheeled version that will undoubtedly turn some heads. The big-wheeled option has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork up front, while the 27.5” version has 160mm of rear travel and 170mm up front. Both versions have a carbon front triangle and seat stays, and aluminum chainstays are found on all models.

It was less than a month ago that Norco launched their updated Sight trail bike, but the Canadian company doesn't show any signs of slowing down, and they've now released the details of the revised Range, their venerable all-mountain / enduro bike.The bike grows longer and slacker for 2017, but it's the addition of a 29” wheeled version that will undoubtedly turn some heads. The big-wheeled option has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork up front, while the 27.5” version has 160mm of rear travel and 170mm up front. Both versions have a carbon front triangle and seat stays, and aluminum chainstays are found on all models. Norco Range Details



• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29" options available

• Rear wheel travel: 160mm (27.5"), 150mm (29")

• 65º (27.5") or 65.5º (29") head angle

• Frame material: carbon front triangle and seat stays, aluminum chainstays

• Metric shock sizing

• Boost hub spacing

• MSRP: $4249 - $7399 USD (complete bikes) / $2899 USD (frame w/ Fox Float X2),

• www.norco.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29" options available• Rear wheel travel: 160mm (27.5"), 150mm (29")• 65º (27.5") or 65.5º (29") head angle• Frame material: carbon front triangle and seat stays, aluminum chainstays• Metric shock sizing• Boost hub spacing• MSRP: $4249 - $7399 USD (complete bikes) / $2899 USD (frame w/ Fox Float X2),



What exactly does it mean when a bike is described as being 'enduro ready'? Well, according to Owen Pemberton, Norco's senior design engineer, the Range “can take crashes. It can take being thundered through rocks and roots. That's what this bike is designed to handle.” In order to achieve their goal of creating a reliable, dependable bike, many of the new Range's design cues were inspired or borrowed from the Aurum, Norco's downhill bike. Whether it's the head tube junction to the derailleur hanger, “We took everything we learned from the Aurum, which is the strongest bike we've ever made, and took that learning and employed it on the new Range,” says Pemberton.



Similar to what was first seen on the revised Sight, the Range now uses a trunnion mounted rear shock, with the upper link oriented in a more horizontal position. The amount of chain growth has been reduced, and the suspension curve has grown slightly more progressive, changes that are intended to improve the bike's pedaling performance and give it a more bottomless feel towards the end of its travel.



There are three models for each wheel size, with prices starting at $4,249 USD. The Range 9.2 shown above goes for $5,799, and the top of the line model is $7,399. In case you hadn't guessed, the first digit of each model number denotes the wheel size. For instance, the 9.2 has 29" wheels, while the 7.2 has 27.5" wheels.







The Range will accommodate up to a 2.6" tire. The Range will accommodate up to a 2.6" tire. A trunnion mounted RockShox SuperDeluxe takes care of the 9.2's 150mm of rear travel. A trunnion mounted RockShox SuperDeluxe takes care of the 9.2's 150mm of rear travel.







The Range 9.1 retails for $7,399 USD. The Range 9.1 retails for $7,399 USD. The base model Range 9.3 is $4,249 USD. The base model Range 9.3 is $4,249 USD.



Geometry



The 27.5" Range gets a 2° steeper seat angle and a longer front center compared to the previous version, and the head tube angle has been knocked back to 65°. When designing the 29" wheeled version of the Range, Norco wanted to make its handling feel as similar to the 27.5" version as possible, so they went with a 65.5° head angle, a fork with 51mm of offset, and a 40mm stem. All of the bikes use Norco's Gravity Tune geometry, which sees the rear center measurements increase as frame sizes grow larger in order to preserve the optimum weight balance. You'll notice that there's no small sized 29er - Norco felt that too many compromises were necessary to package the bigger wheels and that much travel into a frame that would fit a smaller rider.















