NS Bikes Factory Racing Team Presentation

The NS Bikes Factory Racing Team is gathering for the first time in 2017. Perfect weather and amazing scenery welcomes the riders for the first test-camp of the season.As a new team member, Slawek is eager to spin some laps on the new equipment and get some testing done. He is current European DH champion and Polish national DH champion and has a lot of promise within his riding.His professional attitude and consistency over the past few seasons earned him a spot on the NS Bikes Factory Racing team. The current UCI world number 8 wants to get consistent top 20 finishes at the World Cups as well as defending his European championship title.As a seasoned veteran, Lutz is entering his fourth season with the team. Lutz is vice European DH champion and Swiss national DH Champion and wants to get back into the top 30 at the World Cups as well as defending his title as Swiss national DH Champion.His easygoing personality makes him a people's favorite and all-around good guy. You'll never have a day without fun along as you are staying with Lutz.The second new rider for the team is Swiss DH rider, Carina. She has her roots in XC racing but became really successful when switching to downhill. Carina has multiple top ten finishes at World Cups and wants to improve on them for 2017. Carina is a very experienced racer and knows what it takes to become a successful competitor.Noel is coming back from a few seasons plagued with injuries and bad luck. But finally, it is all coming back together for the current Pump track World champion. Noel will be looking for consistent results at the World Cup and is in good shape and looking forward to getting racing underway.Last but not least is Moritz, our junior racer. Moritz is Austrian national junior DH champ and vice European DH camp. With a few good finishes at the World Cup last season and a promising looking future, Moritz will be one to look for at the races in 2017. He is coming back from an elbow injury that he sustained in Andorra last season and will be looking to improve as the season is progressing.