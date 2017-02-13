NS Bikes Factory Racing Team Presentation

Feb 13, 2017 at 4:28
Feb 13, 2017
by NS Bikes Factory Racing  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

NS Bikes Factory Racing Intro

by NS-Bikes-Factory-Racing
Views: 116    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

The NS Bikes Factory Racing Team is gathering for the first time in 2017. Perfect weather and amazing scenery welcomes the riders for the first test-camp of the season.

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team
Time to enjoy the nice views, Pic: Gzela.eu

Slawek Lukasik

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

As a new team member, Slawek is eager to spin some laps on the new equipment and get some testing done. He is current European DH champion and Polish national DH champion and has a lot of promise within his riding.

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

His professional attitude and consistency over the past few seasons earned him a spot on the NS Bikes Factory Racing team. The current UCI world number 8 wants to get consistent top 20 finishes at the World Cups as well as defending his European championship title.

Lutz Weber

As a seasoned veteran, Lutz is entering his fourth season with the team. Lutz is vice European DH champion and Swiss national DH Champion and wants to get back into the top 30 at the World Cups as well as defending his title as Swiss national DH Champion.

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team
Lutz and Noel going for another lap.

His easygoing personality makes him a people's favorite and all-around good guy. You'll never have a day without fun along as you are staying with Lutz.

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team
Little preview of our upcoming video series.

Carina Cappellari

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

The second new rider for the team is Swiss DH rider, Carina. She has her roots in XC racing but became really successful when switching to downhill. Carina has multiple top ten finishes at World Cups and wants to improve on them for 2017. Carina is a very experienced racer and knows what it takes to become a successful competitor.

Noel Niederberger

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

Noel is coming back from a few seasons plagued with injuries and bad luck. But finally, it is all coming back together for the current Pump track World champion. Noel will be looking for consistent results at the World Cup and is in good shape and looking forward to getting racing underway.

Moritz Ribarich

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

Last but not least is Moritz, our junior racer. Moritz is Austrian national junior DH champ and vice European DH camp. With a few good finishes at the World Cup last season and a promising looking future, Moritz will be one to look for at the races in 2017. He is coming back from an elbow injury that he sustained in Andorra last season and will be looking to improve as the season is progressing.

Laps: Motril, Spain

by NS-Bikes-Factory-Racing
Views: 55    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

Stay tuned for the upcoming video series and more content from NS Bikes Factory Racing.

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

NS Bikes Factory Racing Team

For more information, check our webpage , FB or Instagram
Photos: Gzela.eu

MENTIONS: @ns-bikes / @NS-Bikes-Factory-Racing
Must Read This Week
Huck Norris Tire Insert - Review
96486 views
Downhill Secret Revealed: Flat Tire Defender Foam Inserts - First Look
91161 views
Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review
79600 views
2017 Intense Tracer - Review
60872 views
Inside Hope Technology: Following The Manufacturing Process
55919 views
Race Prepping a Fox 40
51030 views
Markus Stöckl Hits 167.6 km/h on a Mountain Bike - Video
48538 views
Fails of the Month - January
47578 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034029
Mobile Version of Website