VIDEOS
Nukeproof's Radical 2016 - Video
Dec 30, 2016 at 9:00
Dec 30, 2016
by
Nukeproof
2016 was a radical year for Nukeproof with an EWS win and numerous podiums at the World Cups and National Downhill titles, plus a whole heap of fun was had. Here are some of the highlights.
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
adrennan
(51 mins ago)
ok so i have a theory that brosnan goes to nukeproof this year. reunite with his mentor sam hill. and nukeproof/chain reaction parted ways with one of their downhillers. thoughts?
[Reply]
+ 3
BMXrad
(1 hours ago)
Sam Hill the DH guy who has lost DH speed set to destroy Enduro on flat peadals cant wait bring it.
[Reply]
+ 2
Stayslacking
(1 hours ago)
Can't wait to see how things shape up for the team in 2017. Their bikes are looking awesome too!
[Reply]
+ 2
Elspecialized
(1 hours ago)
Rad-0-meter just went up 100 notches, sick!
[Reply]
