Nukeproof's Radical 2016 - Video

Dec 30, 2016 at 9:00
Dec 30, 2016
by Nukeproof  
 
2016 was a radical year for Nukeproof with an EWS win and numerous podiums at the World Cups and National Downhill titles, plus a whole heap of fun was had. Here are some of the highlights.

MENTIONS: @nukeproof
4 Comments

  • + 1
 ok so i have a theory that brosnan goes to nukeproof this year. reunite with his mentor sam hill. and nukeproof/chain reaction parted ways with one of their downhillers. thoughts?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Sam Hill the DH guy who has lost DH speed set to destroy Enduro on flat peadals cant wait bring it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Can't wait to see how things shape up for the team in 2017. Their bikes are looking awesome too!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Rad-0-meter just went up 100 notches, sick!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



