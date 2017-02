Summer in Australia allows for a wide range of activities on two wheels. Lucky for Jackson Frew, living in Canberra provides lots of trails close to home. I spent a few days down South to capture a day of his regular training schedule to give regular riders some insight into what it takes to be at the top of this sport. Moving into Elite in 2017, Jackson has some large goals that he hopes to achieve - let's hope the training pays off!



























Video and Photos: Matt Staggs Visuals

Sponsors: GT Factory Racing, Shimano, Fox, Thredbo MTB, Oakley, Leatt, Schwalbe, Sombrio, GoPro, Stan's No Tubes, Alpinestars, Skull Candy, Bell Bike Helmets, Five Ten, Race Face, WTF, ODI, & e.Thirteen.



