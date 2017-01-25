VIDEOS

On a Raw Diet - Dexter Robson

Jan 25, 2017
by Fault Line TV  
On a Raw Diet

by faultlinetv
Follow Dexter Robson as he takes you through some of his local trails on Salt Spring Island. The island is home to a diverse community of artists, labourers, agricultural producers, and a subset of mountain bikers. The local mountain bike community is primarily cross-country oriented, and the trails demonstrate this physical riding style.

Ehren Mcphee Photo

The physicality involved in accessing the trails coupled with the inaccessibility of Salt Spring creates a unique environment free of other riders. A benefit of island life is a climate moderated by the ocean, leading to warmer temperatures. Salt Spring is also in the rain shadow of Vancouver Island, so expect the trails to be relatively dry.

Ehren Mcphee Photo

10 Comments

  • + 6
 Editing: Very good
The filming: good.
Riding: pretty good.
Trail: Clearly too much pedaling

You guys just need to get a track with some vertical.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 spot on
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Need that raw diet to pedal these trails ???? - Dexter
[Reply]
  • + 2
 BC is flat and boring, you should stay away.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 That's too much pedalling? Then why ride mountain bikes?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 God damn, i love that color scheme and the layout. Seeing a hardtail on this trail woulda been sweet.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 seems almost unnatural with out music and sound effects. we've got used to it. we need more raw edits.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That was music to my ears.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was this a joke
[Reply]

