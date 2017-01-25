On a Raw Diet - Dexter Robson

Follow Dexter Robson as he takes you through some of his local trails on Salt Spring Island. The island is home to a diverse community of artists, labourers, agricultural producers, and a subset of mountain bikers. The local mountain bike community is primarily cross-country oriented, and the trails demonstrate this physical riding style.The physicality involved in accessing the trails coupled with the inaccessibility of Salt Spring creates a unique environment free of other riders. A benefit of island life is a climate moderated by the ocean, leading to warmer temperatures. Salt Spring is also in the rain shadow of Vancouver Island, so expect the trails to be relatively dry.