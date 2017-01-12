Pinkbike.com
Online Deals January 2017
Jan 12, 2017 at 17:00
Jan 12, 2017
by
Adam Price
Chain Reaction Cycles Deals
Ice Spiker Pro Evolution Winter MTB Tyre
MSRP:
$126.99 USD // €129.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $75.99 USD // €78.99 EUR
Click here for information.
Haven 35 Carbon Riser Bar
MSRP:
$164.99USD // €168.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $63.99 USD // €99.99 EUR
Click here for information.
Saint MX80 Flat Pedals
MSRP:
$88.99 USD // €74.99EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $55.99 USD // €49.49 EUR
Click here for information.
XT 1x11 Drivetrain Groupset
MSRP:
$583.99 USD // €597.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $329.99 USD // €399.99 EUR
Click here for information.
Pro Elite Repair Stand
MSRP:
$323.99 USD // €330.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $215.99 USD // €242.99 EUR
Click here for information.
Dunbar Cycles
Online Deals:
Smith Pivlock V2
MSRP:
$169.95 CAD/~$129.36 USD
Dunbar: $119.95 CAD/~$91.30 USD
Click here for information.
Kinetic Rock And Roll 2.0 Trainer
MSRP:
$814.95 CAD/~$630.32 USD
Dunbar: $599.95 CAD/~$456.67 USD
Click here for information.
Rock Shox Reverb Stealth w/ bleed kit
MSRP:
$629.95 CAD/~$479.51 USD
Dunbar: $504.95 CAD/~$384.36 USD
Click here for information.
Spank Spike 800 EVO Bar
MSRP:
$119.95 CAD/~$91.30 USD
Dunbar: $79.95 CAD/~$60.86 USD
Click here for information.
Evo
Online Deals:
INTENSE CYCLES TRACER 275C EXPERT COMPLETE MOUNTAIN BIKE 2016
MSRP:
$5,899.00
Evo price: $4,399.00
Click here for information.
BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET
MSRP:
$135.00
Evo Price: $94.95
Click here for information.
TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS
MSRP:
$85.00
Evo Price at: $24.95 USD
Click here for information.
Jenson USA
Online Deals:
DEITY COMPOUND V1 PEDALS
MSRP: $
49.00
USD
Jenson sale price: $34.99 USD
Click here for information.
TROY LEE DESIGNS RUCKUS SHORT 2016
MSRP: $
135.00
USD
Jenson sale price: $108.00 USD
Click here for information.
KNOLLY WARDEN ALLOY SLX JENSON BIKE 2016
MSRP: $
5,999.00
USD
Jenson sale price: $3599.99 USD
Click here for information.
SHIMANO XT M8000 DISC BRAKE
MSRP: $
149.99
USD
Jenson sale price: $99.99 USD
Click here for information.
RACE FACE TURBINE 30 27.5" WHEELSET
MSRP: $
900.00
USD
Jenson sale price: $599.00 USD
Click here for information.
TBS Bike Parts
Online Deals:
RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork
MSRP:
$1399.00
CAD
TBS Price: $949.00 CAD
Click here for information.
Maxxis Minion DHF 26 x 2.50” 3C MaxxTerra EXO Tire
MSRP: $
99.95
CAD
TBS Price Buy 1: $65.00 CAD
TBS Price Buy 4 or more: $55 CAD each
Click here for information.
Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Brakes (J-Kit)
MSRP: $
299.00
CAD
TBS Price at: $199.00 CAD / $398 for full set
Click here for information.
Fanatik Bike Co.
Deals:
Build your dream Knolly, now available in the Fanatik Bike Builder
Special savings applied at checkout
Click here for information
Configure the ultimate MTB wheelset in the Fanatik Wheel Builder. Choose from brands including Nox, Nobl, Industry Nine, Onyx, and more.
Special savings applied at checkout
Click here for information
Cambria bike
Deals:
Fall Bike Sale!
Hot Deal Sale Price
Sale Price: Save up to 40% Off or $3000 Off
Click here to purchase
RockShox Pike RCT3 140 15x100mm
Cambria sale price: or $300 Off
Click here to purchase
TROY LEE DESIGNS Blowouts /Clearance
Cambria bike:Save up to 65%
Click here to purchase
Calgary cycles
Online Deals:
Up to 40% off all Intense
MSRP: $10598.00
Sale Price: $6999.99
Click here for information.
Bell Bellistic Helmet
MSRP: $109.99
Sale Price: $55.99
Click here for information.
HT Space Junk Pedal
MSRP: $179.99
Sale Price: $99.99
Click here for information.
UKCycle Centre
Online Deals:
Hope Riding Jacket
MSRP: $
110.00
GBP
UKCC sale price: $99.00 GBP
Click here for information.
Hope Bottle Opener
MSRP:
6.99
GBP
UKCC sale price: 6.29GBP
Click here for information.
+ 4
zephxiii
(1 hours ago)
Been curious about that Ice Spiker Pro. I should buy one now just so it doesn't snow or ice enough to really need it this winter!
[Reply]
+ 1
Metro-Gnome
(37 mins ago)
Deity compounds are among the best pedals ever designed. Not just the best plastic pedals, the best- period. On the streets they can withstand years of bails without flinching. If you only ride dirt, they'll last forever, as the bodies and pins are replaceable. Awesome traction when paired with any even semi-legitimate shoes.
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(1 hours ago)
Intense.... I can't even say thank you... more like this is why people buy made in taiwan
[Reply]
+ 2
sdaly
(43 mins ago)
HT space JUNK is right. Mine fell apart after a season of mild use. Save your money and buy something else
[Reply]
+ 1
acali
(10 mins ago)
Yeah these are one of the worse products I've ever bought. You need proprietary expensive tools to fix them. They have a zillion little parts and a bearing outside the pedal body exposed to the elements. POS.
[Reply]
+ 1
won-sean-animal-chin
(4 mins ago)
Bushings do wear quick. Bushing /bearing kits are cheap though. Ht cs sucks. NRG distributes the space junk and those guys are good. I do like the feel of those pedals so I bought a couple bushing/bearing kits. Soo sloppy after a yr
[Reply]
+ 2
TBSbikeparts
(1 hours ago)
Our XTR M9020 Brakes are priced at $199.00 each or $398.00 for the front and rear set.
[Reply]
+ 2
DTD93
(1 hours ago)
Looks like CRC hasn't changed the price for the Haven Carbon bar. Cheaper on TBS Bike Parts.
[Reply]
+ 1
tigerteeuwen
(27 mins ago)
Yeah, was going to impulse buy those bars... Throw them on my fatbike.
[Reply]
+ 1
Andrewwebb
(1 hours ago)
So you can get an xt goupset with xtr brakes for around $600. Wow
[Reply]
+ 1
h-beck83
(1 hours ago)
Anyone know how the deity pedals are?
[Reply]
+ 2
noisette
(31 mins ago)
F*ckin a, that's how they are. Seriously though, I can only recommend these, unless you are bothered by the convex shape. You can replace pretty much everything on them too!
[Reply]
- 1
Jimmy0
(1 hours ago)
haha my buddy is trying to sell a knolly. what a sucker
[Reply]
