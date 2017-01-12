Online Deals January 2017

Jan 12, 2017 at 17:00
Jan 12, 2017
by Adam Price  
 
Online Deals

Chain Reaction Cycles Deals

Ice Spiker Pro Evolution Winter MTB Tyre
MSRP: $126.99 USD // €129.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $75.99 USD // €78.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Haven 35 Carbon Riser Bar
MSRP: $164.99USD // €168.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $63.99 USD // €99.99 EUR
Click here for information.

Saint MX80 Flat Pedals
MSRP: $88.99 USD // €74.99EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $55.99 USD // €49.49 EUR
Click here for information.


XT 1x11 Drivetrain Groupset
MSRP: $583.99 USD // €597.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $329.99 USD // €399.99 EUR
Click here for information.

Pro Elite Repair Stand
MSRP: $323.99 USD // €330.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $215.99 USD // €242.99 EUR
Click here for information.




Logo
Dunbar Cycles Online Deals:

Smith Pivlock V2
MSRP: $169.95 CAD/~$129.36 USD
Dunbar: $119.95 CAD/~$91.30 USD
Click here for information.


Kinetic Rock And Roll 2.0 Trainer
MSRP: $814.95 CAD/~$630.32 USD
Dunbar: $599.95 CAD/~$456.67 USD
Click here for information.

Rock Shox Reverb Stealth w/ bleed kit
MSRP: $629.95 CAD/~$479.51 USD
Dunbar: $504.95 CAD/~$384.36 USD
Click here for information.

Spank Spike 800 EVO Bar
MSRP: $119.95 CAD/~$91.30 USD
Dunbar: $79.95 CAD/~$60.86 USD
Click here for information.





Evo Online Deals:


INTENSE CYCLES TRACER 275C EXPERT COMPLETE MOUNTAIN BIKE 2016
MSRP: $5,899.00
Evo price: $4,399.00
Click here for information.


BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET
MSRP: $135.00
Evo Price: $94.95
Click here for information.

TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS
MSRP: $85.00
Evo Price at: $24.95 USD
Click here for information.





Jenson USA Logo

Jenson USA Online Deals:

DEITY COMPOUND V1 PEDALS
MSRP: $49.00   USD
Jenson sale price: $34.99 USD
Click here for information.

TROY LEE DESIGNS RUCKUS SHORT 2016
MSRP: $135.00  USD
Jenson sale price: $108.00 USD
Click here for information.

KNOLLY WARDEN ALLOY SLX JENSON BIKE 2016
MSRP: $5,999.00  USD
Jenson sale price: $3599.99 USD
Click here for information.

SHIMANO XT M8000 DISC BRAKE
MSRP: $149.99  USD
Jenson sale price: $99.99 USD
Click here for information.

RACE FACE TURBINE 30 27.5" WHEELSET
MSRP: $900.00  USD
Jenson sale price: $599.00 USD
Click here for information.



TBS Bike Parts Online Deals:

RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork
MSRP: $1399.00 CAD
TBS Price: $949.00 CAD
Click here for information.


Maxxis Minion DHF 26 x 2.50” 3C MaxxTerra EXO Tire
MSRP: $99.95 CAD
TBS Price Buy 1: $65.00 CAD
TBS Price Buy 4 or more: $55 CAD each
Click here for information.

Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Brakes (J-Kit)
MSRP: $299.00 CAD
TBS Price at: $199.00 CAD / $398 for full set
Click here for information.




Fanatik

Fanatik Bike Co. Deals:

Build your dream Knolly, now available in the Fanatik Bike Builder
Special savings applied at checkout
Click here for information

Configure the ultimate MTB wheelset in the Fanatik Wheel Builder. Choose from brands including Nox, Nobl, Industry Nine, Onyx, and more.
Special savings applied at checkout
Click here for information




Cambria bike Deals:

Fall Bike Sale!
Hot Deal Sale Price
Sale Price: Save up to 40% Off or $3000 Off
Click here to purchase


RockShox Pike RCT3 140 15x100mm
Cambria sale price: or $300 Off
Click here to purchase


TROY LEE DESIGNS Blowouts /Clearance
Cambria bike:Save up to 65%
Click here to purchase




Calgary cycles Online Deals:

Intense M16
Up to 40% off all Intense
MSRP: $10598.00
Sale Price: $6999.99
Click here for information.

Bell Bellistic Helmet
Bell Bellistic Helmet
MSRP: $109.99
Sale Price: $55.99
Click here for information.

HT Space Junk Pedal
MSRP: $179.99
Sale Price: $99.99
Click here for information.





UKCycle Centre Online Deals:

Hope Riding Jacket
MSRP: $110.00 GBP
UKCC sale price: $99.00 GBP
Click here for information.

Hope Bottle Opener
MSRP: 6.99 GBP
UKCC sale price: 6.29GBP
Click here for information.


Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

NOTE: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.

13 Comments

  • + 4
 Been curious about that Ice Spiker Pro. I should buy one now just so it doesn't snow or ice enough to really need it this winter!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Deity compounds are among the best pedals ever designed. Not just the best plastic pedals, the best- period. On the streets they can withstand years of bails without flinching. If you only ride dirt, they'll last forever, as the bodies and pins are replaceable. Awesome traction when paired with any even semi-legitimate shoes.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Intense.... I can't even say thank you... more like this is why people buy made in taiwan
[Reply]
  • + 2
 HT space JUNK is right. Mine fell apart after a season of mild use. Save your money and buy something else
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah these are one of the worse products I've ever bought. You need proprietary expensive tools to fix them. They have a zillion little parts and a bearing outside the pedal body exposed to the elements. POS.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bushings do wear quick. Bushing /bearing kits are cheap though. Ht cs sucks. NRG distributes the space junk and those guys are good. I do like the feel of those pedals so I bought a couple bushing/bearing kits. Soo sloppy after a yr
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Our XTR M9020 Brakes are priced at $199.00 each or $398.00 for the front and rear set.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Looks like CRC hasn't changed the price for the Haven Carbon bar. Cheaper on TBS Bike Parts.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah, was going to impulse buy those bars... Throw them on my fatbike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So you can get an xt goupset with xtr brakes for around $600. Wow
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anyone know how the deity pedals are?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 F*ckin a, that's how they are. Seriously though, I can only recommend these, unless you are bothered by the convex shape. You can replace pretty much everything on them too!
[Reply]
  • - 1
 haha my buddy is trying to sell a knolly. what a sucker
[Reply]

Post a Comment



