Orange Bikes Launches Two New 29ers

Jan 29, 2017
by Orange Bikes  
Orange Stage 6
Orange Stage 5

Orange Bikes is expanding its iconic range with the launch of two radical new 29er models, both aimed at more experienced riders looking for racing-winning performance.

The Stage 5 and Stage 6 are the latest in Orange’s lineup of hand-built single-pivot bikes, designed around a 29” wheel but featuring more aggressive geometry for higher speeds on more challenging terrain. In their special ‘Launch’ editions, both bikes feature Boost spacing, internal routing and high-end parts from Fox, Hope, Race Face and Shimano XT.

The Stage 5 is billed as a seriously fast, versatile trail bike and offers 140mm front and 135mm rear travel, delivered through a frame that’s long, slack and low for superb stability and great handling. Meanwhile, the Stage 6 is a race-ready Enduro bike fit for the world’s toughest courses. Suspension travel here is 160/150mm, creating a bike that’s totally unfazed at very high speeds on the roughest, steepest and longest descents. Both bikes’ super-stiff pivots are positioned to complement the latest shock technology, providing controlled suspension performance coupled with excellent pedalling efficiency.

Orange Owner, Ashley Ball, explained, “We’ve been developing our Stage bikes for a while, and now we’re totally satisfied we’ve hit the geometry sweet-spot where faster-rolling 29” wheels don’t compromise performance on the most technical trails. These bikes redefine what 29ers can do, and they suit experienced riders who want flat-out speed wherever they ride, for leaving their mates behind, ruling Strava, or winning world enduros.”






Orange Stage 6
Orange Stage 6

• Handbuilt in Britain
• 5 year frame warranty
• 29" tubeless wheelset
• Unique monocoque aluminium and custom formed tubing chassis
• Single pivot suspension for the utmost performance, efficiency and reliability
• Increased length toptube and wheelbase coupled to a shorter stem for high-speed stability
• 160mm Front/150mm rear travel
• Fox 36 Factory Kashima 160mm Boost Fork
• Fox Float X2 Factory Rear Shock
• Enduro race honed geometry
• Fox Transfer Factory Kashima 6in Dropper Seatpost
• Stage 6 Launch Edition: £5,500.00


Orange Stage 6 geo


Orange Stage 5
Orange Stage 5

• Handbuilt in Britain
• 5 year frame warranty
• 29" tubeless wheelset
• Unique monocoque aluminium and custom formed tubing chassis
• Single pivot suspension for the utmost performance, efficiency and reliability
• Increased length toptube and wheelbase coupled to a shorter stem for high-speed stability
• 140mm Front/135mm rear travel
• Fox 36 Factory Kashima 140mm Boost Fork
• Fox Float X2 Factory Rear Shock
• Enduro race honed geometry
• Fox Transfer Factory Kashima 6in Dropper Seatpost
• Stage 5 Launch Edition: £5,500.00


Orange Stage 5 geo




www.orangebikes.co.uk
47 Comments

  • + 11
 If bikes were a generation of music, this new crop of 29ers (stage6, jeffsy, enduro...) would be that damn rock and roll that parents were warning their kids not to listen to or they would become delinquents. this is so cool to see! great looking bike/numbers.
[Reply]
  • - 5
flag Pnwdak (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 No. Rock n roll is way too cool to compare to 29ers. A fair comparison for 29ers would be nails on a chalk board or radio pop country
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Pnwdak: sorry dude, 29ers are f*cking sick
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Pnwdak: tell that to the evil uprising. yah mook.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @kleinblake: you wouldn't have to apologize if they were actually "sick"
[Reply]
  • + 6
 The Stage 5 is pretty fucking badass looking. From the pictures i have seen, Orange do some beautiful welding, and their frames really seem to stand out from all the other makes. No one would confuse it for a Trek.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Orange welding is shit, I've got an Alpine that cracked across the welds due to bodged welding and they straight up denied it being their fault, the attachment points for the brake hose is too far back on the swingarm and the hose rubbed nearly right through the welds, a friend of mine had Gyro and the cable routing went under the shock, he took the rear shock off 2 months after he got it to give it a clean under there and the cables had rubbed through the powder coat and DEEP into the alloy, again not their fault. Orange bikes are an awesome design when it comes to how they feel and ride but their build quality is dire, all the Oranges that I've seen that have been ridden like they should had cracked within the first two years somewhere around the rear arm.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Asking a legitimate question here...

What do so many of you find appealing about these bikes? Compared to other bikes (which I'm assuming are much more highly-engineered), how can a single-pivot linkage compete with a more "modern" linkage? Especially in terms of brake jack and pedal bob?

Once again, I'm not bashing the bike. Just wondering why such a low-end frame is outfitted with such high-end components.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 What's low end about it?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @nozes: he probably meant low-tech

To some people (not me) an alloy single pivot frame = low-end.

Although if it aint broke..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel the same way, however I think the appeal is low weight for an alloy frame, lower maintenance, and an industrial aesthetic that appeal to a certain demographic of mountain bikers. There is also a "made in UK" story there too.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I came here to ask this very question. I've wondered why they keep going with them, especially with the Horst link patent being now expired and everyone using some variation of it. I have to wonder if the popularity of these single pivot designs in the UK is due to their weather. Fewer bearings to break, replace, or monitor with all the water and mud. Then again, maintaining something like VPP isn't that difficult.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nothing about Orange is low-end,not even the looks. It's handmade,metal,industrial looking,race winning,time lasting,shitty weather enduring,zero fks giving machines. Now with 29" wheels.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I understand your question but you also see complicated designs trying to get the axle path of a single high pivot. Then some manufactures claim that their rising/falling rate is engineered and dialed in but they have to go with a custom damped shock.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 They're gorgeous!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 They sure are. I don't mean to be a dick when asking this but how is Orange still in business? They use a very similar looking single pivot that has been in the industry for over 20 years. Seems like a difficult design to evolve with.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @dirtworks911: not so much evolved, more refined. They're extremely popular in the UK for the pure simplicity of them
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @dirtworks911: cos of middle aged Audi estate driving mincers who buy them. No offence to any middle aged Audi estate driving mincers.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @dirtworks911: Ride one, point it downhill and they feel like they have a motor in them, scary fast bikes that are super consistent and easy to ride, they jump really well too, no funny leverage curves. Found myself pedalling on my new bike where I used to be braking on my old orange just due to how fast it rolls, wish they had a better representation in Oz
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Its funny that just a few years ago the people were predicting that 29ers would slowly phase out and 650b would become the new standard for everything but XC. Now, if anything, it seems that 29ers are slowly taking over. However I hope that in the long run both wheel sizes stick around.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does single pivot put more pressure on the shock? I rode a friends single pivot years ago and blew out the air shock. Im much heavier now so i can only imagine . i also blew out a ton of shock on fsr so not sure. But that orange 6 is a nice looking bike. i think it was called the strange 150 when it was a prototype like that better.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Very "a-peel-ing"
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Need more dealers in USA and Canada.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Looking forward to the frame only option.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That dude was absolutely killing it in the vid. Hope brakes rule! Nice bike too.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Stage 6 Should have been the Stage 69er.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thankful that Orange is in the industry, trying not to look like every other damn bike out there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Have you heard of Knolly?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 No bottle cage mounts ! Why?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 My bike is my therapist.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Quite the digger he took in that video.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Stage 5 & 6 ? Looks more like a #2 !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 29ers are...uhh...Orange!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That stage 5 is close to OG'ing. Junebug would approve
[Reply]
  • + 1
 neither are orange??
[Reply]
  • + 1
 just an ugly butt...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Orange? That's bluefish and gray
[Reply]
  • - 2
 "Orange bikes launches two new..." Aaand... Lost interest!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ...but just enough to write a comment.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 That video was hard to get through. Eeesh
[Reply]
  • + 1
 BOI VOD
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

