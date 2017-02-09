VIDEOS

Outlaw Diaries II: Return To The Glory Days - Video

Feb 8, 2017
by elflamingo films  
Outlaw Diaries II Return To The Glory Days - Video

OUTLAW DIARIES II - Return To The Glory Days

by elflamingo
After we published part I, we realised that we should continue the diary. Last year "Bengel" rode some gnarly spots in the "Sauerland" area and told us how many f*cks he gives about certain things. This year we tried to find out what inspired him to become the rider he is today. Patrick lives in a very crowded area called the "Ruhrpott“ in Germany. Even between big cities and industrial areas he finds spots to build stunts and ride steep terrain. But from time to time he needs to escape from this busy place...

It's time to travel around British Columbia to explore and ride where freeriding was born. So various - from rain forests to the desert B.C. offers not only sick trails. You can also find the stunts that "Bengel" watched in the old freeride movies in his youth. The time when athletes were more like stuntmen is still the biggest inspiration for him.

Test subtitle

bigquotesIn recent years I've been travelling and riding bikes through many places in BC. I always wanted to take a break from everyday life and have as much fun as possible on my bike. Riding trails and natural terrain to me is what it's all about. But when the El Flamingo guys came up with the idea of shooting a video in the Wild West it felt like the right time to hit some of the gnarlier spots I've found over the years.This trip was all about pushing my riding and I also had the chance to put together a quality piece as a personal keepsake. - Patrick 'Bengel' Rasche

Cheap and rusty truck heading north.

bigquotesFor us filmmakers (Johannes and Philipp) this project was a lifetime goal too. We've both been to Canada before, but when we got back there the landscapes and nature seemed to be even more mindblowing. Bengel picked us up at Vancouver airport and it was time to hit the road. We always wanted to be part of one of 'Bengel's' highly recommended B.C. roadtrips. Now for Outlaw Diaries II, we had a good reason to make it happen. Our plan was to capture the spirit of the trip and get some gnarly bike action done. For sure we were anxious to get to the spots from the old movies Bengel often talks about. We grew up with the same movies, which kind of inspired us in what we are doing today. - El Flamingo Films

This project is an homage to the glory days of freeriding and another portrait about 'Bengel' and his very own approach towards life, on and off the bike. And yes, the last hit is Robbies Roadgap from NWD 7. Exactly 10 years after we saw it in the movie…

Howling to the bottom at Farwell Canyon.

Hips don´t lie.

Living in the car... (by Constantin Fiene)

Morning glory

Outlaw Diaries II Return To The Glory Days - Video
Brushing teeth with a view.

(by Constantin Fiene)

"Ruhrpott"

Building stunts in the city. This spot does not look like the next house is just 100m away.

Camping in October means big campfires in the evening.

Back at the airport after two weeks on the road. B4000, Philipp, Bengel, Johannes (f.l.). Thanks to all the great people that made this adventure possible.

For more check:
el-flamingo.de
befablogsen.blogspot.com

8 Comments

  • + 1
 Everything I love about riding, visiting new places and getting in the right mindset to hit features out of your comfort zone.Great vid and props for hitting that road gap at the end.
  • + 2
 building stunts....things that kids today know nothing about. Nice work guys.
  • + 1
 Great sound work, edit and cinematography. Nice job well done. Loved the bell sound of that church in middle of that transition.
  • + 1
 I live in Ruhrpott and I ride a mountainbike.Those 2 things together are not obvious.
  • + 2
 This guy definitely has his opinions, gotta respect that.
  • + 1
 yeah man! nice work, really liked this vid...living life!!!
  • + 1
 Brilliant!
  • + 1
 Deadly!! Sweet video!

