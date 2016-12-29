Tech Talks: Trailside Chain Repair, Presented by Park Tool - Video





Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The new series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the sixth episode showing you how to fix your chain while out on the trail.



Last month we learned some tricks for when you need to fix a wheel out in the wild to keep you rolling rather than walking, and now Park Tool is going to show us how to do the same thing when we have an issue with the chain. Below, you'll learn how to do everything from basic chain repair to making the best out of a disaster by turning your bike into a single-speed so you can pedal out of the bush.





Tech Talks - Trailside Chain Repair



