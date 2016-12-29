PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Trailside Chain Repair, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Dec 29, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The new series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the sixth episode showing you how to fix your chain while out on the trail.

Last month we learned some tricks for when you need to fix a wheel out in the wild to keep you rolling rather than walking, and now Park Tool is going to show us how to do the same thing when we have an issue with the chain. Below, you'll learn how to do everything from basic chain repair to making the best out of a disaster by turning your bike into a single-speed so you can pedal out of the bush.


Tech Talks - Trailside Chain Repair


Trailside Chain Repair

by mikelevy
Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany
