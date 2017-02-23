Tech Talks: Derailleur Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video





Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighth episode jumping into the secrets of setting up your rear derailleur.



Calvin showed us the basics of derailleur limits and tension last month, and now he's here to share some tricks when it comes to setup.



Tech Talks - Derailleur Setup Tricks



