Tech Talks: Derailleur Setup, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Feb 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the eighth episode jumping into the secrets of setting up your rear derailleur.

Calvin showed us the basics of derailleur limits and tension last month, and now he's here to share some tricks when it comes to setup.

Tech Talks - Derailleur Setup Tricks


by mikelevy
Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany
