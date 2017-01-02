Photo of the Month - December 2016

2. When your Jeep breaks down in Moab and leaves you w/o transportation other than a mountain bike: Leave the rig at a mechanic, pedal over to Poison Spider Bicycles, and catch a shuttle to the top of Porcupine Rim. That's where I met Russell Facente, Sales Manager at Poison Spider Bicycles, who let me tag along w/him and his friends. I travel to ride as much as I can and if there's one thing I've learned about riding outside of your own backyard it's this: Follow a local down a trail they've ridden countless times and you'll find yourself taking lines you would have never seen on your own. This holds especially true on The Whole Enchilada where options are abundant throughout every one of the 20+ miles of trail. This is a photo of Russ descending The Notch. Image by Dana Ramos
