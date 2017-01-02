PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo of the Month - December 2016

Jan 2, 2017
by Tyler Maine  
Alejandro Paz saving it qualifying first Copa Downhill 3rd ace in Pachacamac - Peru
1. Alejandro Paz saving it (qualifying first) Copa Downhill 3rd race in Pachacamac - Peru. Image by Bastian - 16080 views



When your Jeep breaks down in Moab and leaves you w o transportation other than a mountain bike Leave the rig at a mechanic pedal over to Poison Spider Bicycles and catch a shuttle to the top of Porcupine Rim. That s where I met Russell Facente Sales Manager at Poison Spider Bicycles who let me tag along w him and his friends. I travel to ride as much as I can and if there s one thing I ve learned about riding outside of your own backyard it s this Follow a local down a trail they ve ridden countless times and you ll find yourself taking lines you would have never seen on your own. This holds especially true on The Whole Enchilada where options are abundant throughout every one the 20 miles of trail. This is a photo of Russ descending The Notch.
2. When your Jeep breaks down in Moab and leaves you w/o transportation other than a mountain bike: Leave the rig at a mechanic, pedal over to Poison Spider Bicycles, and catch a shuttle to the top of Porcupine Rim. That's where I met Russell Facente, Sales Manager at Poison Spider Bicycles, who let me tag along w/him and his friends. I travel to ride as much as I can and if there's one thing I've learned about riding outside of your own backyard it's this: Follow a local down a trail they've ridden countless times and you'll find yourself taking lines you would have never seen on your own. This holds especially true on The Whole Enchilada where options are abundant throughout every one of the 20+ miles of trail. This is a photo of Russ descending The Notch. Image by Dana Ramos - 13447 views



3. Remi Thirion at Santa Cruz de la Palma in Spain. Image by JB Liautard - 13141 views



Bunny barspin inside the christmas bauble https www.facebook.com AdamParuchPL https www.facebook.com pawelstachak
4. Bunnyhop, barspin inside the Christmas bubble. Image by Adam Paruch - 9200 views



winning photo of the gopro challenge
5. Blake Samson at Nine Knights. Image by Simon Nieborak - 8751 views


Honorable Mentions:

The best thing to me about shooting a photo is not capturing the moment as you see it but more so as you want it to appear. I already saw this happen in front of my face so I want to add light and make images look mysterious like the images I envision in my mind before I go out to shoot a photo. I like to make the photo not take the photo. Life already happened so why repeat it Rob and I went out one cold winter morning and did a quick rake and I shot 6 photos with six different lenses. To me that is how I learn and its fun learning when you have a good friend like Rob who charges and never stops smiling. Roll on Reggie
"Rob and I went out one cold winter morning and did a quick rake and I shot 6 photos with six different lenses. To me, that is how I learn and it's fun learning when you have a good friend like Rob who charges and never stops smiling. Roll on Reggie." Image by Brad Andrew. This is our first runner up with 8354 views.
Aaron Chase
Aaron Chase in Newark, New Jersey." Image by Paris Gore. This is our second runner up with 7799 views.


8 Comments

  • + 10
 All these pictures are amazing, but the colors in the Remi Thirion photo give me the chills...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 53 YRS OLD, and i'm still a geek for skulls. skulls on headtubes, skulls on gloves, nice. No.2 wins.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 last time I checked Mountain Creek was in Vernon, not Newark
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The first one has to be it for me
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Yeah i wonder if he rode it out...............
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @Crag-Of-Ruge: He did. and also won the race
[Reply]
  • + 1
 1st one will be in my POY nominations 4 sure
[Reply]

