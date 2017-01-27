Pinkbike Poll: Convertible Full-Face Helmets - Yay or Nay?

Over the course of the last few seasons we've seen the return of the convertible full-face helmet, a trend that had a brief moment of popularity in the late '90s / early 2000s before going into hibernation for nearly a decade. Thankfully, the latest crop of helmets are much more refined than those early offerings, making use of improved materials and construction techniques to increase the amount of protection while also looking a little less visually jarring.



Who are these helmets for? Well, enduro racers are the most obvious target, due to the fact that at most races a helmet must be worn at all times. Slogging up a fire road with a full-face on isn't anyone's idea of a good time, and carrying two helmets (a half shell and a full-face) just seems silly, which is where the convertible helmet comes into place.





Giro Switchblade Giro Switchblade Leatt Enduro 3.0 Leatt Enduro 3.0





Uvex Jakkyl Hde Uvex Jakkyl Hde Lazer Revolution Lazer Revolution