Pinkbike Poll: Convertible Full-Face Helmets - Yay or Nay?

Jan 27, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Over the course of the last few seasons we've seen the return of the convertible full-face helmet, a trend that had a brief moment of popularity in the late '90s / early 2000s before going into hibernation for nearly a decade. Thankfully, the latest crop of helmets are much more refined than those early offerings, making use of improved materials and construction techniques to increase the amount of protection while also looking a little less visually jarring.

Who are these helmets for? Well, enduro racers are the most obvious target, due to the fact that at most races a helmet must be worn at all times. Slogging up a fire road with a full-face on isn't anyone's idea of a good time, and carrying two helmets (a half shell and a full-face) just seems silly, which is where the convertible helmet comes into place.

Giro Switchblade
Giro Switchblade
Leatt 2017 range
Leatt Enduro 3.0

Uvex Jakkyl Hde helmet 2016
Uvex Jakkyl Hde
Lazer Revolution
Lazer Revolution

Based on my entirely non-scientific observations, they also seem to be fairly popular with beginner or intermediate riders, the relative newcomers to the sport looking for a little extra protection while they figure out the basics and beyond.

Personally, I'm not entirely sold on the necessity of the concept – the whole fiddling around in the middle of a ride to attach and detach the chin bar throws me off a little – but I'd also never chastise someone for their choice of protective apparel. Want to wrap yourself up in bubble wrap before heading out? Feeling invincible and prefer to rock jean shorts, Vans slip-ons and not much else? I'm not going to stop you. But I am curious about how Pinkbike's readers feel about this topic, which brings us to this week's poll question:



Are You Considering Buying a Convertible Full-Face Helmet?

