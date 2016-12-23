USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - How Many Days Did You Ride in 2016?

Dec 23, 2016
by Mike Levy  
Well, that's nearly it; 2016 is pretty much behind us. Given how some things went down this year, I suspect that a lot of people will be okay with it not dragging on any longer than it needs to. Deaths, politics, and controversies aside, there were one hundred and four Saturdays and Sundays squeezed into the last twelve months, which is plenty of time for most people to do something other than work. Or maybe you're lucky enough not to have to wait for those precious few days off in order to get on the trails, which is even better. More is usually better when it comes to riding, isn't it?


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo by Margus Riga
One of the better days of 2016. Photo Margus Riga


Getting 100 days on the bike, all on dirt, is a mere fantasy for some riders, while others can smash that out well before summer even arrives. Some lucky bastards can blast well past that, and even fewer somehow manage to dip into the rarified 300 zone, which sounds impossible but clearly isn't for a few hearty souls who apparently have fewer responsibilities than others. Or maybe you're more than happy to be getting out fifty, twenty, or even just a dozen times per year. It might come as a surprise to some of us, but there are probably many people out there who don't really want to ride much more than they did this year.

How many days did you ride in 2016?

Let's say that you had to be on dirt for it to count, even if it was a just short spin. So, let's see an estimate of how many days you rode in 2016.

242 Comments

  • + 178
 I may have ridden 100 days but I typed for at least 340...
[Reply]
  • + 104
 #internettrolloftheyear
[Reply]
  • + 30
 @piersgritten: #skankhunt42
[Reply]
  • + 67
 There should be a curve adjustment for those with kids under age 3
[Reply]
  • + 10
 @hamncheez: For sure! I put more effort into getting a 3-hr night ride now than I ever did for a week-long trip in the past.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Waki deservers a PinkBike award!
[Reply]
  • + 24
 @bishopsmike: due to my invaluable experience with arguing with people on various topics I can advise you to not get into deeper arguments about having kids and riding time deficit. Sooner or later some hardcore older dude (who currently doesn't have small kids) will show up and tell you to pussy down and harden the fk up.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @hamncheez: so true I used to ride most evenings and weekends last year when I had kids aged 9 & 11 but this year with a new board I've managed 10 outings and 3 of them were all on road
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @hamncheez: you are correct. Two crazies under 4 makes it hard to get to whistler.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @piersgritten: not really - shame not all of you speak german, but what the guys at mtb-news are doing - compared to that wakidesign is a walk in the park :-)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @listeryu: is it like a forum where Trans Alp people sit around and have smart things to say about Tune seatposts and Laufer forks? Then btch about Specialized being ugly, Trek breaking easily, Bianchi being the best ever while they have a full fleet of Canyons in their garage?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Absolutely right. I wish my commute to work involved riding through a wood - would be 200 days + instead of 20, ha-ha.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Hahaha
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @listeryu: At mtb-news they're not trolling, but a really unfunny lot ready to start WW3 about whether left or right turns are the best...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @listeryu: it's left turns btw
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: also they correct your spelling
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @elchomator: left turns? can you please tell me what that means?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: it is like @elchomator said - they are correcting every tiny spelling/writing and other failure. there are endless debates about screws and if you ever need to know anything about politics, your own country or anything else you know where to ask ;-)
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @listeryu: hahaha. Sounds a bit like Swedish "Happyride" Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 97
 Wow. Just, HOW ?!?

I like to count my rides, and this season I rode 72 times. Bear with me here, I count for "one ride" a full day in the park as much as an hour ride in the evening after work.

So, how do you ride more than a hundred times a year with a 40 hours/week job ??? It always great weather where you live ? It never pour rain ? There's no winter ? You still ride even if it's -40 C, during a snow storm and an earthquake ?

I thought I was disciplined and motivated for riding as much as possible, until I saw this poll.

Helmet's off to all those who top the hundred+ rides. I envy you. Also, f*ck you.
[Reply]
  • + 17
 Shift work.
[Reply]
  • + 36
 I live in the pnw, work 40 hour work week, no kids.I live within 15 minutes of five different ridding areas, there is no commuter traffic to get stuck in. Some trails I ride from my house. I live in a rainshadown, so rarely ride in the rain. Plus I travel for races, during race season, therefore ride other locations. Most of my ridding is after workdays March through October. In the dead of winter, I build trails and other fun stuff. Normal weekday rides are 10- 15 miles with 3000' or more of climbing. Once a week, I do get a longer 40 mile xc ride in though. I don't mow my lawn.
[Reply]
  • + 69
 Lifehack: don't mow your lawn. Buy a goat instead.
[Reply]
  • + 32
 I work at a bike park. I get paid to ride my bike 5 days a week. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Riding both Saturday and Sunday every weekend no matter what will get you 104 rides a year. You can then add after-work rides to make up for any down time. Like if you can only get out in the summer, then ride every day after work for a few months. So it's not the math, the weather, or even the job as much as it is balancing riding with other commitments in your life. I don't ride every day in the summer because sometimes I just want to hang out with friends and family and pets. Long as you're happy the numbers don't matter that much...
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I live in California so there isn't really any harsh weather here. I work over 50 hours a week. During winter when the days are short, still dark before I work and dark when I'm off work, I'll ride during my lunch. I look forward to rainy days so I can play in the mud. It's been a drought here so rain is a bonus for me. I ride a minimum of 3 days a week, as much as 6 days in the summer, sometimes twice a day.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 I got 130 this year.. I have 2 jobs, 2 kids, wife -- but granted my kids are older (12 and 15) and I live in Golden, CO where the weather is darn good. I was riding dirt last week (snowy now), and rode on dirt in every month of 2016. I live where I can ride from my house, I think that is the key for me. I also live a mile from work so that I don't waste time commuting.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I live a 30 min subway ride away from the nearest mountain. I try to get 3 - 4 multi hour rides in a week during the 7 month season. On top of that I travel with my bike and ride almost nonstop for weeks.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I commute to work , sometimes on my XC. coming back home i like to ride a local trail, do this at least three times a week ...on weekends i prefer to go to more distant trails and try different stuff to improve my skills. so i ride at least 4 times a week and still think i am a lazy ass. i could do more but there are the recovery days from working out twice a week. oh yeah, winter here is a delicious cold breeze comparing to other places. i don't count the days but it is possible to ride a lot in one year.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I work 10 mins away from the trails! I'm that guy with the bike haha. It's great!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Got in 151 days of riding this year while working full time.
The key is to live close to work and to live/work close to riding areas, also get lights so you can ride at night before or after work!
[Reply]
  • + 16
 I only ride if it's earthquaking. Gives the skinnies another level of challenge.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I work in orange county, CA so I am lucky enough to have year round riding weather and good trails close to work.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Moved to North Vancouver. Trails 5 minutes away, and unless it's this fall/winter, hardly any snow. Super affordable, ultra bright lights for after work rips once the daylight savings takes place.Then when I want a break from my "usual routine", there's the rest of the Sea to Sky corridor on the weekends.

Truly lucky. I don't pretend otherwise.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 lunch road bike rides.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Lunch Time Rides, gets me out of the office and I work less than 10 minutes from two MTB areas. So 90% of my 220 rides were less than 1 hour long. Also, there are showers at work.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Okanagan : Minimum rain, layback work in wine industry, and usually good March till November + 3 months of fat biking
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I ride 2-3 days a week at lunch (we get an hour), and then once or twice on the weekends. We get winter weather here on the front range of Colorado, but it's never really a harsh winter.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 See my flag. All year round Riding, all over the country, can get to trails riding from home, even a big mountain with cable car with bike holders...2kids, wife, full time exploiting job.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Have rides close by (even if that means road rides). Suck it up and ride at 5:30am. Have support from your family (seriously). Get lots of sleep.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Stay focused on the bike! Smile

- In the summer ride both days on weekends plus 1 or two days after work each week.
- In the winter ride 2 days each week - between weekend and after work night rides.
- Take 3-4 weeks vacation and ride almost each day of that period.
- I work 25kms from home and no shower at work so my commuting days are not great, but I still rocked ~15days riding there.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I work on Project so I'm away from Monday to Friday and only ride at the weekends. Have a wife and 2 kids. 52 Weekends will give me 104 rides - rain, hail or snow ;-) - if I'm working out of HomeOffice I'll always ride for an hour in the evening , even in the winter and with lights. I run marathons too ;-) . It's hard to motivate yourself sometimes but because I have limited time I try to use it to the max. Got me out 121 times so far this year and still counting
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I have over 250 rides not counting rainy days at the gym on the stationary. Ride all Winter in the snow and almost every day after work on local trails for 1+hr. I have a full-time job 45+hrs a week (and an understanding wife). Weekends can get a little more adventurous and travel 1+hr for some 2-3hr rides. Some people go to the gym 6 days a week, I ride. I don't think I've had dinner before 7:00PM more than 5 times all year though.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I work 4 longer days to get my 39hrs in every week so that leaves 3 days a week to ride. I try and have 1 rest day most weeks so that's 2 days a week riding dirt. I also commute by bike every working day and can extend the ride home to include a few dirt trails if I have time, usually in the summer. Add in any holiday time is usually spent with a few days riding somewhere and it all adds up! Does help that I don't have any kids so any free time is riding time. Managed 176 days this year despite losing a month after getting doored commuting to work, not bad really.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I work full time, have two teenagers, snowboard 35+ days per year, and did about 35 hotel nights this year traveling for work. I did 190 days of riding, including 10 bike park days. I don't count 9 days on the road bike - that isn't really riding IMHO.

Everyday I am home and trail conditions warrant I am out riding my bike early in the morning. It's a great way to start the day and I ride with the same crew all the time to keep it fun.

Riding is a blast and I can't imagine not doing it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Commuting to and from work is key. My ride to work is only 7.5 miles and I am lucky enough that I can hit trails a couple different ways. Would I love to get in longer rides on nothing but singletrack? YES!!! Reality is that with kids, work, house stuff, life in general that fitting in a ride becomes a constant moving target.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @CRUmbach: yep, me too. We have a bike locker at work so I can head out straight from work which helps maximize the daylight hours.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @leftCoastBurn: I couldn't find any good trails down there last year when I went to visit the in-laws. I ended riding a huge stroller trail with yoga moms. What are the best trails to ride down there?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mallowpufft: and if u don't mind, how do u make a living doing this?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 California. winter is the perfect riding season here
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I have 2 wives.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I Strava every ride due to having Km goal for the year. So I know I have been on 261 rides to date. By this evening it will be 262 rides.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I don't count, so I'm not sure, but normally get 3 rides a week in. 2 after work, and one on the weekends, pretty much all of daylight savings allows this. Then winter.... I'm lucky (somewhat planned) to live where it's possible to ride in the winter if you have the light. Although I must admit the good trails are almost done until springtime. There are trails to ride just to ride.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I live in Montreal, Qc. and I rode 200 days. (about 32 on snow)

Have no kids tho, but work 40hrs a week.

Cheers,
[Reply]
  • + 4
 lunch rides ride nights after kids in bed Fat bike, ride year round No such thing as shitty weather only shitty clothing Get a husky, they run forever, can never run enuff and when its hard to motivate to go out look into the puppy eyes, you cant resist then
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I work 40hrs a week and aim to cycle min 50 miles a week. Working 7:30 to 15:30 each day, it's easy and I've done 175 rides according to my strava a/c. They range from a min 9 mile ride up the local canal to a 3-4hr ride in the forest.

However, my job has has changed now and I'm in the office rather than on the job and work up to 17:00, with an hour drive after that. So in the last 3 months I have struggled to hit my 50 mile a week, and currently averaging 42 miles and only two rides a week. Next year is going to be hard and I think I'll be lucky to do 100 rides over the year.

Happy Christmas to you all!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 3 days a week March thru November. Early before work or after kids in bed plus the occasional weekend ride.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 When adjusting for the park days (since I track each descent at the park on strava separately) I had ~120 or so this year. I try and get out a couple times during the week before or after work, and at least once on the weekend.

I also live in San Diego where the weather doesn't really impact my riding schedule except maybe a few times around this time of year, and only because the trails need to dry out post-rain. I am also married, mid20s, a good job, and no kids so time to ride abounds!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @campasternak: yup, can't do it without lights. Best investment ever to open up the possibilities.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I work from home and can take off for a decent midday ride then work later. During the darker times of year this is a huge boon. I got to 105 riding days in 2016 and never had to go out in the dark.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 3 small kids, wife, full time job, SW Colorado. 100 rides this year. There are trails everywhere. You don't need to drive anywhere to get to great dirt, so all you need is an hour to rip it up. Living near trails is so helpful. I'd go insane if I rode any less!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I do three rides a week, because:1. self employed and can do some of my work after dark after a mid day ride. 2. My wife says I'm an a*shole when I don't ride and encourages me because of that and because she loves me anyway. Other people say I'm an a*shole either way. 3. NO trips to ER this year, #good year
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @leftCoastBurn: Used to work at Fashion Island and change my clothes in the truck at stoplights on my way to El Morro Wasn't thinking one day and belatedly realized I was changing trou at a stoplight while parked next to a bus with a bemused middle aged woman right above me
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @forrestvt: truer words never spoken. Dog is by far a huge winter motivator and riding friend. When it's raining 0.89 inches an hour in the coast range and you've lost your toes and thumbs to wet windchill, the pup just swims across the icy drainage just to check out some cougar scat. Totally warms you up seeing that dripping, frothing mouth dog. Always good to see pure dedication in any creature....even for the relentless quest to eat cat shit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @codypup: Ha, I've done the exact same thing from CDM-El Morro
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I work from home with trails right out the front door. I'll take an hour ride during the day whenever possible, which tends to be about every other day. Evening rides when the kids are in bed and and every Sunday morning after trail build. Weather was really good for riding this past year with pretty much no snow this past winter, although these last couple of weeks have shut down some with the cold and snow (that being said I did get out this morning). Also bought a CX bike last year, which is great when trials are too wet to ride but the crushed stone trails are fine (there is lots of maintained crush stone trails around here) and it allows mixing in a bit of road - good for winter and spring riding, plus really good for the fitness.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I rode on 245 days this year, clocked 5,100km so far. No type of weather stops me, ever (it doesn't snow much here), and my job allows me to ride during the day so winter isn't a problem. Also I live in a forest, so amazing riding on my doorstep. Very, very lucky I know!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I don't have a job Smile benefits from being a teen
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Commuting on a bike helps a lot. 312 rides, 202 days on the bike so far - in Calgary.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I created a business that allows me to ride and the freedom to at my lesure and enough income to allow.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Work commute and riding on weekends so normally riding 6-7 days a week from spring until fall
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mallowpufft: goals
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @north-shore-bike-shop: come to Chile, you will get to ride a f*ck ton
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @tbmaddux: but who would be happy with 10 rides a year?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I only got 55 days in. Granted 15 of those are full bike park days. Having 3 kids, a large business with whining employees etc. makes it hard. I actually moved closer to the trails thinking I would get more in but I haven't. Who am I kidding....I'M a whiner!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You ride to/from your workplace/school/university and also I live in a place where I can go to some excellent trails that are 15-45 min by bike or 5-30 minutes by car.
In winter, when it get dark early, I go out with a light.
The only real off days are after it rains, because the mud sticks to the bike and makes it un-drivable and the trails get destroyed.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I work 15 mins away from home and a 20 mins ride to the local trails, I was out of the saddle for about 5 months in total this year for different reasons and still was able to get almost 60 rides, even though my goal was 100. I'll be moving to another country next year so probably no riding for a good time. dang I'm gonna miss it...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I start work at 4am and am off by 1. If I don't ride, I nap and mess up my sleep schedule.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I live in Montana and got 116 rides in this year, all but like two on the dirt or snow over dirt and I should have gotten more. A fatbike, lights, and cold weather gear help.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mammal: Are you calling the North Shore super affordable? If so I can't say I agree.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Live in California as well with 2 kids. I Ride 4-5 times a week. Lots of getting up at 5am to ride before work or going out after the kids are in bed.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I did almost 200 rides this season. 5 to 7 rides a week in the summer. Work from 5 am till 2 pm and then bike once I'm done. Plus I used to live in Victoria and it's biking weather (albeit wet weather) most of the year so all those rides add up
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @alexsin: I live close to the trails and the trails live close to a microbrew. As a pair it gets me out more.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Life for me is about riding! Im mad i didnt break 200!
[Reply]
  • + 30
 less than i wish i did
[Reply]
  • + 7
 there's never enough!
[Reply]
  • + 9
 I think I'll feel that way until I can ride 366 days a year!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @adamwild: well you could ride 366 this year, being a leap year and all.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Kickmehard: #LIFEGOALS
[Reply]
  • + 18
 What if you did between 250 and 300 days?
[Reply]
  • + 52
 Either give things full commitment or don't. If you did between 250 and 300 it means you're half-assing stuff and your vote in the poll is not valid.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 PB mc polls often don't include all possible answers. But they want you to make an estimate so just vote for whatever comes closest. Same goes for those who rode 150 or 200 days.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mikelevy
[Reply]
  • + 1
 256 for me, I feel your pain.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 One little job and done. Retired ten years ago at 55. Out after dawn every morning with the dogs to get dragged after birds while I do some trail work. Favorite ride time is after second breakfast and before nap. Merry Xmas btw!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Living the life. Props
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Second breakfasts. I'm gonna count bike rides, and second breakfasts next year. Napping is a distant dream Smile
[Reply]
  • + 13
 NONE, :-(
I spent 2016 in Afghanistan and Kuwait.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does the US military frown on hitting the Afgan freeride spots during your "downtime"? I know I've seen some Afganistan video segments...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Thank you for the service! Salute
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Shot democracy and freedom at 'em!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Thank You
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @GnarAZ: Yes, if you are not sleeping you carry your weapon. Anytime you're off the FOB, you're in full battle rattle. Besides, were not there to to have a good time, we there to f*ck shit up, I mean win the hearts and minds of the Afghan people.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @ibishreddin:
@Mike2112 Thanks for your support!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Up at 330, on the bike at 430. Climb in the dark for an hour until sun pops. One big descent. Turbo climb back up. Knock out second descent. Trails are 5 minutes from jobsite. Quick change into work clothes. Banging nails by 8 am. Black marks under my eyes but beyond worth it
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I think that people are either fooling themselves, unemployed, or don't get winter to ride 150 days a year. I lived at the resort but due to a full time job(at a bike shop) I only logged 30 days of lift access riding (out of a possible 70 days they were even open) that was every day off, Sunday, and extended play day. I logged it on a whiteboard as I put my bike away coming off hill. You might think you ride every other day, but with weather, winter, employment, adulthood, etc that gets really difficult.

To everyone that "rode 150 days" how many times did you service your suspension? Let's just say that the recommended interval is 50 hours. You ride 2.5 hours every other day, your suspension should be serviced every 40 days. That's almost 10 times a year.

My ride schedule was xc Tues after work, bike Park weds after work, bike Park all day Thursday, bike Park Fri after work, Saturday xc after work, bike Park all day Sunday. Come Monday my bike NEEDED a major service, I usually did a minor service Friday or Saturday as well. That being said, for the hours on my bike it is in excellent shape. If you legitimately ride 150 times a year and aren't doing major services at least every week, your bike would be ruined by the end of the season - it's basic math. Which I'm sure is how you came to the conclusion that you think you rode 150 days. Everyone that legitimately rode 150 days of mountain biking, not commuting on dirt, will second this because they were constantly servicing their bike.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I had about 120 this year here in San Diego. I was at my service interval for hours on my suspension in oct but the bike got stolen, so I now have a reset on that.

My rides during the week, before or after work, typically are and hour to hour and a half getting 7-11 miles in on some local trails. Usually I am racing the approaching start of work or sunset, so the rides are shorter.

Weekends I try and to a ride that is more 15+ miles (mileage definitely varying) one day and maybe a little bit shorter ride the next day (Sunday).

I would guess that much bike park riding is really tough on the suspension while folks like me hitting local trails may be less tough on the suspension in general.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why would you live somewhere with "winter"???? Wink

Best thing I ever did was move to Coastal BC. I get more trail riding done in the winter here than I did in the summer the other side of the Rockies.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 only fix what needs fixing and own more than one bike
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yea I don't know how 250 plus is possible with a real job haha. I work 45 hours a week....but I live in an apartment, no kids, near trails. I rode over 150 days according to my Strava and then adding my dh days. But I am always behind on laundry and personal tasks, and spend a good bit of time in the doghouse with my gf for riding too much lol. I have a few bikes and I spend a lot of time servicing them, over 25 of those days were on my DH bike so that helps also sometimes a ride may only be an hour long. However I burn through things like tires, brake pads, chains ect.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I rode every wednesday night and sunday morning weather permitting. Fatbike season i generally ride only on sunday mornings. So far this year I'm at 115 rides at 1200ish miles. I could have easily done more than that. I work 50hr work weeks and have a 2 year old and a 5 year old as well. Part of it is having an understanding wife that lets me ride.

I did a lower leg service on my pike in november (should have been done in july) and started the season on a fresh aircan service. My monarch plus needs another aircan service as I'm loosing 20ish psi over 20 mile rides.

I rebuild my bluto at the end of every snow season.

You can stick to factory intervals, but in my experience they're pretty conservative.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maybe the typical Pinkbiker thinks he (she?) rides 3 times as much he really does and at the same time thinks he downvotes 3 times less than he really does? Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I ride to work every day all year round through my local woods using singletrack, its not a massive ride but its about 5 miles each way, I then ride one day every weekend that my wife doesn't work (she's self employed and only works weekends in the couple of months before Christmas. According to strava I rode 599 times so far this year and covered 4988 miles. I service my own suspension every 2 months but I ride a hardtail so I don't need to worry about a rear shock. I'm not writing the to be argumentative, I'm just letting you know that some of us really do ride over 150 days a year and still know how to look after a bike.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I have had two injuries in the same year this year, both shoulder's dislocated at different times make's time off the bike hard to take and getting confidence back just as hard especially when it takes a fair chunk of time to get the strength back up.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I totally know how you feel. Smashed my shoulder up in april meaning I was off for the entire spring and summer season, which was shit so I only really got out this autumn and last winter. So I got out far less than I wanted to...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel your pain man. My right shoulder dislocates ridiculously easily these days. Definitely take the time to heal up properly! There's a really good video on Youtube called something like "shoulder dislocation rehabilitation" that's a set of easy and quick rehab exercises with Therabands. That's helped mine a ton in the last year or so.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yea. Tell me about it. broken left collarbone, broken left wrist, broken right forearm, broken right wrist, all in the last year and a half. Funnily enough, only 1 of those was from riding. And yes, my bones are strong, I got em tested.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I had a cat 4 knee dislocation in March this year in a really shitty two wheel slide out.
When I got to hospital, the doctors said I wouldn't get back on the bike this year.
They said I'd be lucky to walk properly before Christmas.
Then they sent me to Oxford university hospitals top knee surgeon. He was amazing, and through some miracle I ended up not requiring major surgery.
(When I relocated my knee on the trailside I somehow managed to get all the ligaments to sit in the right place to be able to reconnect with the bone)
Within weeks I was walking, and got back in the saddle at the end of June.
I'm never going to be able to ride like I used to, but my love for the ride is just the same as it always was!
I managed just over 100 rides this year despite the injury, and I'm gonna smash the hell out of that next year!
Healing vibes to all our broken brothers, may you all heal well and not get fat this Christmas!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 How to ride your bike 100+ days per year:
1. Don't get married.
2. Don't get a girlfriend.
3. Never have kids.
4. Work only if needed.
6. Live with your parents forever.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Or just:
7. Be determined and live near your riding spots. Helps if you don't get much snow in your area.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 1. (edit) Marry a chick who rides
2. (edit) or get a gf who rides
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Or be a cycle courier
[Reply]
  • + 2
 2 jobs, 2 kids, Wife -- I rode 130 days on Dirt! The key is living near trails. If I have an hour, I ride.. My son rides with me sometimes (he is 12), my wife rides with me at least once a week. Colorado is dry, and we usually can ride almost 12 months a year in the Front Range of Colorado... totally spoiled
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Krunner44: I think one of each is best - 4X the riding if you catch my drift. Rimshot...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @the12be: Then you won't wanna ride for fun anymore....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I rode 150+ and I disobeyed all of those except 3, so the answer boils down to 'never have kids'. Though once they are old enough they ride with you - there's some master racers in my area whose kids are weapons.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thats basically my life so far...
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I remember this poll from last year and I made it a goal to ride at least 100 days this year, I made it to 65. I'm not too pleased with myself.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 me too.. except last year I had no idea how many ride I had... no frickin clue.. so I decided to strava them all..
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Who the hell knows how many days they rode in a year down to the closest 10?
[Reply]
  • + 26
 Hell sure doesn't know - but Strava does
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Some peeps like to count there ride. I do it, for fun. Also help you keeping tracks of your time on the bikes for key maintenance. But mostly, its for fun.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Between DH/XC I have like 35 this year. I like to count them because after like 7 rides I always feel like I've done 30% more riding than I actually did for some reason so the excel table keeps my overenthusiastic brain in check.

Like bragelonne said, keeping log of the ride times helps keeping tabs on suspension maintenance. It also helps figuring how much total rides you've done with a particular bike and if buying a new one makes sense financially.

I guess I just like that kind of data.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Agree. One ride per day is no way to live. So Strava's ride counter doesn't tell me how many days I rode.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Well damn, I stand corrected
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Werratte: I don't like to take my phone with me when riding aggressive trails, afraid it might break! I never really know how much I've ridden, but I always wish it would have been more!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Caiokv: Just use a small GPS tracker then. They easily fit into your pockets, and you can still upload .gpx files to strava.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Caiokv: I only log the date/location/time ridden when I get back home. Not a big fan of strava.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Endomondo!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I've ridden with skiers who know exactly how many days...it's a bragging thing
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @BobGnarly: Don't even need to really load to strava if that isn't your thing. Garmin has a pretty good log on its own.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @warehouse: it's also a running joke in the ski community that people vastly exaggerate that number. Hence why I really don't believe the bulk of Pb users rode 150 times. Anyone else remember the pinkbike ruler, "12 foot drop"
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Im at less than thirty due to circumstances involved with a broken neck (#rubbersidedown). On the bright side I have not had the need to replace chain/ ring or cassette this year!
For all of us who were disappointed in our ride time this year lets get after it! I want to answer 200+ in 2017.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I have a bumper sticker that reads: "When the trails are wet, the rivers are flowin'. When the rivers are dry, the trails I'm goin'." I'm also a white water kayaker - so for me it's usually between late April to early Dec to ride - then it's hockey if it's cold enough. Rivers take precedent, as they come up and down, but I average a solid 3 times a week, maybe 4 - so it's close to 100.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Damn straight. Love the overlap between the rivers and trails.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 3 days pre season training trip
6 DH races (2days per race)
25 Saturday shop rides (I lead them out )
7 days at the Megavalanche (bucket list event)
2 day trip rides
15 Random Sunday dog shit early blasts
Not counting a few commutes or gym bike time(that's not "riding")
Maybe a few I've forgotten...

Erm... think that's me done.
Oh and I work in a bike shop so serviced my bike almost every weekend and have two girls (5&12) and no gf so time is limited and it's flat as a witches tit in the southeast of Kent so have to travel some to get good DH riding.
Still been pretty dry this year and obvs no snow.
Merry Christmas to ya all.
Live to Ride
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I am super fucking lucky. I ride everyday and my commute to work includes wicked dirt trails, climbing, descending and ripping it up! Then the weekends come and the Rockies call. Life is good.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 If commuting counts then I ride at least 300 days in a year... i do at least 1,5km on backwheel a week...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Commuting = Wheeling!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 242d, 403K ft. SoCal, no kids, only succulents in the front/back, 5mins from trails, broken collarbone, a few torn ligaments, 3 jobs, 2 of which require zero effort towards hair/makeup/attire, get on the bike either before dawn or night-ride on as many weekdays as I can, long rides or races on weekends. Never feels like enough when you love it!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Had a goal of 100 rides, only hit 49. I counted 1 ride having to be at least 45 minutes on the bike on a trail or dedicated biking. Hoping on for 20 minutes to practice manuals or wheelies didn't count as a bike ride although some days that's all the time I had for. Next year I'm hitting 100!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Shoulda, coulda, wish I woulda ridden more this year. Rant time- Riding on the front range in CO is sucky as there are no dedicated MTB trails. Lots of people. I started heading higher and higher up to escape. Plus the trails are dumbed down near Denver. You can only ride Dakota Ridge so many times and try not to run people and dogs over. Loved my trip to Nelson and Rossland earlier in the year. Great trails, great towns. Did some riding in my hometown in CDA Idaho...nice to go back to where I started learning how to ride. Need to ride more and whine less. Hope to move back to the NW next summer!! cheers!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Strava says 221, but that's counting my commutes to and from work, but only the return leg is a proper ride. Amazingly lucky to work in a forested area (despite a desk job) and live in a great area for trails with no real winter, I have a wealth of quality trails reachable without the car, and world class stuff within an hour. I say lucky, but then again I moved here on purpose!

Getting married next week, let's see if I can crack 100 next year Smile the trick is to tell your significant other that biking is the only reason you are in shape...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I got over a 120 but I don't think more than 150. Although I don't always track my rides. The big thing for me is I'm fotunate to have a 12 mile technical singletrack network with around 1,200-2000 ft of climbing 2 blocks from my house and I work 10 minutes from home so I can go for a quick pedal before or after work. 200 + rides a year sounds like a new goal. Heres to good health for all so they can pursue a great hobby.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I rode 153 days this year, less than last year which was 172.
www.trailforks.com/profile/canadaka/ridelog

Plug for the Trailforks ridelog feature, it tracks your total days of riding. Different than Strava which tracks "rides" so if you are doing shuttle laps and submit multiple activities It can count multiple rides per day. Trailforks counts just unqiue days on the bike.

Also I track my road and commute bike on Strava, but I ONLY sync my Strava activities done with my mountain bikes to Trailforks, so I can separate them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My morning commute goes through the best riding in the area I live it really is the most direct route to work sometimes placid on the 29er hardtail through winter 160mm bike in the summer .nearly came a cropper the other morning but it's good clean dirty fun luckily I'm a carpenter so I dress like a scuff any way you get the odd funny look when you have mud splattered on your face at work but I see it sooner or later????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I call bullshit on that "300 plus days per year" MFers on here. I work for a mountain with a bike park open may to october and ride every afternoon (and these numbers do not include summer bike trips (1 to 2 weeks each, x3 per year) and afternoon get-outs after work and I barely breach 150 days per season. Idk. That being said, Other places have a much longer season than we do in PC. Maybe everybody in arizona is beast and im totally missing the everlasting gobstopper of the bike world trail wise, but i kinda think not. I'm jelly if its true.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get a fatbike and ride round valley in the winter. Lots of other good spots for winter shenanigans as well.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I counted, and including few business trips to conference and some sick days (very few actually this year been good to my health), I haven't ridden a bike on about 30-35 days this year. But I don't have a car, I commute every week day, and ride for pleasure on weekends.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 According to strava I rode 117 days this year,I strava about half my rides so I'd estimate about 200 rides. I ride from home and a few days a week so I consider myself very lucky in comparison to those of you who don't get out as much.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have a toddler and GF in college full time. When I'm not working or being a dad, well I'm working and being a dad. So my 2016 riding was 10 times. 2017 will be different. I'm going to push more rides out. I didn't get a single run at Steven pass and I just bought a brand new DH bike. Ugh
[Reply]
  • + 1
 A massive twenty five rides, totalling 365 miles. Not sure why, but this year I really seemed to lack the motivation to go out and ride much...especially compared to previous years when, at my peak, I think I was doing 3-4 rides a week.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What made me lose some motivation was my riding pals being a bunch of drunk fucks who didn't want to ride. I hope I can make new friends on the mountains this year.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I managed 81 days on Strava and there,s a handfull of non logged days . Plus I have been sitting on the couch for 2 months now with injuries , so there goes my chances 100 days of play or race riding for this year . I will shoot for 100+ next year of trail or racing rides , no commuting for me .
[Reply]
  • + 5
 There needs to be an option for, "Not Enough."
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was about to post the same thing lol
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Came looking for that exact option
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ridenwc1: reading comments, I know now that I like to MTB, but am definitely not a mountain biker! Try to ride once a week, happy with that. You guys are hardcore! Here's to staying upright on our bikes, keeping healthy, and clocking one more ride than 2016!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I disagree with the poll @mikelevy......Not every one lives in BC or down south! I ride a cx bike on studded tires all winter due to no groomed trails and lots of snow, sometimes get out running fire roads on the mtb on studded tires as well. Road Miles Matter! E-bikes Don't Matter! Over 7500km in 2016 total so far ( over 244 rides ) and that doesn't include riding in Cuba last week.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I've ridden far more this year than ever because I got out whenever possible on the MTB and then commuted to work almost everyday. Commuting is by far the easiest way to keep fit too, I highly recommend it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Being that age where all your friends start getting married and want summer weekend weddings really hurt my total. I wanted this to be the year after a few injury plagued seasons. Bring on 2017 baby.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 There isn't an option for 250-300...you guys only did "less than 250" or "more than 300". If someone rides 5 days a week they're at 260ish days.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Had the same problem. I went with 300+ because I am beast mode. Haha.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I live in Montreal and I rode 200 days. (about 32 on snow)

Have no kids tho, but work 40hrs a week and commute 2.5hrs a day roundtrip Frown
Plus I have (2) gf, pls tell no one :s

Cheers,
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Oh and on the bright side I live less then 1km to one little but beautiful mountain Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 There never seems to be enough days with kids and work and life responsibilities. I miss my 20's and 30's of free time Frown .
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I don't keep track of this kind of thing. Wish I could ride everyday but that whole work thing gets in the way.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 You could be a poet.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @masonstevens: then i wouldn't be able to afford bikes.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 150+ riding 50+ trailwork. Trailforks is useful to keep count
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i did the exact opposite. mother nature was not nice to us this year
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I concur. Trailforks helped me count 153 days of commuting by bike to do 550 hrs of trailwork in the puddle. No idea how many wednesday and sunday group rides over the year to boot. Retirement is a wonderful thing.....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I managed 70 I think, enough to make most people scoff but not bad for family man with boring life responsibilities. Lad had a bike now, hoping for 140 in 2017!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I ride everyday on singletrack with a few exceptions. Really bad weather, a few sick days, etc.. So about 340 days this year and I have a full time jobSmile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I ride the days i'm in the alps, the rest is just training to go to the alps...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Where's the option for nowhere near enough? I tried to ride after work as much as I could but weather and laziness got in the way.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I went on 265 rides this year according to strava. Unfortunately that includes my road rides to work which is 2 rides on those days. I only managed around 50 days on dirt.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Should have been more but I broke my hand at Highland in NH half way through the summer. Bummer...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Only answer that matters was not an option - not enough...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 89 rides, 1600km offroad. Not too bad considering the Irish winter was a from January til March
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I wish my company had an office high in the mountain so that I could DH every day...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It takes me almost 200 rides to get my 1,000 miles of single track each year! I've never been to the pain cave Smile .
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I like to touch my bike until it gives me pleasure.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Broken wrist put me out for last 11 weeks. Will be back in the new year ????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Rode almost every single day with riding to work and back 40km a day 200km a week
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I live in Florida and live right near some trails so I go riding more than three days out of the week.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 According to Strava.... Distance 1,105.9 mi Time:168h Elev Gain 167,149 ft Rides 121 ehhhh.... need more....
[Reply]
  • + 2
 100 on dirt, 150+ on road... damn it commute you mess with my numbers!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 not having kids has helped me to ride 3-4 times a week oh and i do shift work.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ah 2016...a year of major mechanical failures and back ordered parts. Never again!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Not enough times, that's the true answer for all of us
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Started riding more and more in April this year. Goal next year is to average 3 rides a week instead of 2.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I guessed around 60 rides but Strava confirms 120+ rides. *Shrug
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm done working 50 to 60 hours a weeks in summer time. I must get a normal job to be able to ride more than 15-20 days
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have 3 kids under 4. I put the women and children to bed and go looking for f$&@/?g dirt.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 only less than 150 because roadbikes are fun too
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Pb when is @waki going to be on payroll???
[Reply]
  • + 1
 400 but there's onl- I've done 400.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 33 days at NORTHSTAR Bike park. Beat my 32 days last year!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Not enought. :/
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Because i live in america and dont use the metric system I road 400 days
[Reply]
  • + 1
 But what about dirt?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hmmm, Trailforks data does not confirm these results. Wink
[Reply]
  • + 2
 my life sucks
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Not enough.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 simple.. not enough
[Reply]
  • + 0
 62 years old and only work part time, you can pedal everyday.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 been riding every day and it's not enough.....time to go for a lap
[Reply]
  • + 0
 3 days, all Whistler valley trails. Best 3 days of the year.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I know I need to ride a hell of a lot more next year.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 366
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Okay, seriously. Strava shows I did 262 days. Work from home, not married, no kids, and moved to part of town where hundreds of miles of trails start 30 seconds from the door. Over 400,000 feet climbing. I always take month of October off to trail run, hike, do other sports I truly suck at.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Hypothetical - $5000 bike, 100 rides a year, that's $50 a ride. Damn.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 3000€, 20 rides this year. Thats.... a bike I'll have to keep for at least 10 years...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I keep mine 3 years put about five hundred in maintenance, that gets me under 20 bucks a ride, keeper than lift tickets...98 rides so far this year
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Not enough" is missing!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Not nearly enough. Who actually counts?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 PB riders counts?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Apparently there's a thing called Strava??? Used for bragging at the end of the year
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sjdeweese: only Nerds use Strava.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 236 rides and 296,000 feet of climbing so far.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not enough...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I honestly have no idea how many days I rode this year.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not enough Frown
[Reply]
  • + 0
 0 days and counting
[Reply]
Post a Comment



