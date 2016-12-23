Pinkbike Poll - How Many Days Did You Ride in 2016?

Well, that's nearly it; 2016 is pretty much behind us. Given how some things went down this year, I suspect that a lot of people will be okay with it not dragging on any longer than it needs to. Deaths, politics, and controversies aside, there were one hundred and four Saturdays and Sundays squeezed into the last twelve months, which is plenty of time for most people to do something other than work. Or maybe you're lucky enough not to have to wait for those precious few days off in order to get on the trails, which is even better. More is usually better when it comes to riding, isn't it?
One of the better days of 2016. Photo Margus Riga
Getting 100 days on the bike, all on dirt, is a mere fantasy for some riders, while others can smash that out well before summer even arrives. Some lucky bastards can blast well past that, and even fewer somehow manage to dip into the rarified 300 zone, which sounds impossible but clearly isn't for a few hearty souls who apparently have fewer responsibilities than others. Or maybe you're more than happy to be getting out fifty, twenty, or even just a dozen times per year. It might come as a surprise to some of us, but there are probably many people out there who don't really want to ride much more than they did this year.
I like to count my rides, and this season I rode 72 times. Bear with me here, I count for "one ride" a full day in the park as much as an hour ride in the evening after work.
So, how do you ride more than a hundred times a year with a 40 hours/week job ??? It always great weather where you live ? It never pour rain ? There's no winter ? You still ride even if it's -40 C, during a snow storm and an earthquake ?
I thought I was disciplined and motivated for riding as much as possible, until I saw this poll.
Helmet's off to all those who top the hundred+ rides. I envy you. Also, f*ck you.
The key is to live close to work and to live/work close to riding areas, also get lights so you can ride at night before or after work!
Truly lucky. I don't pretend otherwise.
- In the summer ride both days on weekends plus 1 or two days after work each week.
- In the winter ride 2 days each week - between weekend and after work night rides.
- Take 3-4 weeks vacation and ride almost each day of that period.
- I work 25kms from home and no shower at work so my commuting days are not great, but I still rocked ~15days riding there.
Everyday I am home and trail conditions warrant I am out riding my bike early in the morning. It's a great way to start the day and I ride with the same crew all the time to keep it fun.
Riding is a blast and I can't imagine not doing it.
Have no kids tho, but work 40hrs a week.
However, my job has has changed now and I'm in the office rather than on the job and work up to 17:00, with an hour drive after that. So in the last 3 months I have struggled to hit my 50 mile a week, and currently averaging 42 miles and only two rides a week. Next year is going to be hard and I think I'll be lucky to do 100 rides over the year.
I also live in San Diego where the weather doesn't really impact my riding schedule except maybe a few times around this time of year, and only because the trails need to dry out post-rain. I am also married, mid20s, a good job, and no kids so time to ride abounds!
In winter, when it get dark early, I go out with a light.
The only real off days are after it rains, because the mud sticks to the bike and makes it un-drivable and the trails get destroyed.
I spent 2016 in Afghanistan and Kuwait.
@Mike2112 Thanks for your support!
To everyone that "rode 150 days" how many times did you service your suspension? Let's just say that the recommended interval is 50 hours. You ride 2.5 hours every other day, your suspension should be serviced every 40 days. That's almost 10 times a year.
My ride schedule was xc Tues after work, bike Park weds after work, bike Park all day Thursday, bike Park Fri after work, Saturday xc after work, bike Park all day Sunday. Come Monday my bike NEEDED a major service, I usually did a minor service Friday or Saturday as well. That being said, for the hours on my bike it is in excellent shape. If you legitimately ride 150 times a year and aren't doing major services at least every week, your bike would be ruined by the end of the season - it's basic math. Which I'm sure is how you came to the conclusion that you think you rode 150 days. Everyone that legitimately rode 150 days of mountain biking, not commuting on dirt, will second this because they were constantly servicing their bike.
My rides during the week, before or after work, typically are and hour to hour and a half getting 7-11 miles in on some local trails. Usually I am racing the approaching start of work or sunset, so the rides are shorter.
Weekends I try and to a ride that is more 15+ miles (mileage definitely varying) one day and maybe a little bit shorter ride the next day (Sunday).
I would guess that much bike park riding is really tough on the suspension while folks like me hitting local trails may be less tough on the suspension in general.
Best thing I ever did was move to Coastal BC. I get more trail riding done in the winter here than I did in the summer the other side of the Rockies.
I did a lower leg service on my pike in november (should have been done in july) and started the season on a fresh aircan service. My monarch plus needs another aircan service as I'm loosing 20ish psi over 20 mile rides.
I rebuild my bluto at the end of every snow season.
You can stick to factory intervals, but in my experience they're pretty conservative.
When I got to hospital, the doctors said I wouldn't get back on the bike this year.
They said I'd be lucky to walk properly before Christmas.
Then they sent me to Oxford university hospitals top knee surgeon. He was amazing, and through some miracle I ended up not requiring major surgery.
(When I relocated my knee on the trailside I somehow managed to get all the ligaments to sit in the right place to be able to reconnect with the bone)
Within weeks I was walking, and got back in the saddle at the end of June.
I'm never going to be able to ride like I used to, but my love for the ride is just the same as it always was!
I managed just over 100 rides this year despite the injury, and I'm gonna smash the hell out of that next year!
Healing vibes to all our broken brothers, may you all heal well and not get fat this Christmas!
1. Don't get married.
2. Don't get a girlfriend.
3. Never have kids.
4. Work only if needed.
6. Live with your parents forever.
7. Be determined and live near your riding spots. Helps if you don't get much snow in your area.
2. (edit) or get a gf who rides
Like bragelonne said, keeping log of the ride times helps keeping tabs on suspension maintenance. It also helps figuring how much total rides you've done with a particular bike and if buying a new one makes sense financially.
I guess I just like that kind of data.
For all of us who were disappointed in our ride time this year lets get after it! I want to answer 200+ in 2017.
6 DH races (2days per race)
25 Saturday shop rides (I lead them out )
7 days at the Megavalanche (bucket list event)
2 day trip rides
15 Random Sunday dog shit early blasts
Not counting a few commutes or gym bike time(that's not "riding")
Maybe a few I've forgotten...
Erm... think that's me done.
Oh and I work in a bike shop so serviced my bike almost every weekend and have two girls (5&12) and no gf so time is limited and it's flat as a witches tit in the southeast of Kent so have to travel some to get good DH riding.
Still been pretty dry this year and obvs no snow.
Live to Ride
Getting married next week, let's see if I can crack 100 next year the trick is to tell your significant other that biking is the only reason you are in shape...
www.trailforks.com/profile/canadaka/ridelog
Plug for the Trailforks ridelog feature, it tracks your total days of riding. Different than Strava which tracks "rides" so if you are doing shuttle laps and submit multiple activities It can count multiple rides per day. Trailforks counts just unqiue days on the bike.
Also I track my road and commute bike on Strava, but I ONLY sync my Strava activities done with my mountain bikes to Trailforks, so I can separate them.
Have no kids tho, but work 40hrs a week and commute 2.5hrs a day roundtrip
Plus I have (2) gf, pls tell no one :s
