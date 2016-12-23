Pinkbike Poll - How Many Days Did You Ride in 2016?

Well, that's nearly it; 2016 is pretty much behind us. Given how some things went down this year, I suspect that a lot of people will be okay with it not dragging on any longer than it needs to. Deaths, politics, and controversies aside, there were one hundred and four Saturdays and Sundays squeezed into the last twelve months, which is plenty of time for most people to do something other than work. Or maybe you're lucky enough not to have to wait for those precious few days off in order to get on the trails, which is even better. More is usually better when it comes to riding, isn't it?







One of the better days of 2016. Photo Margus Riga





Getting 100 days on the bike, all on dirt, is a mere fantasy for some riders, while others can smash that out well before summer even arrives. Some lucky bastards can blast well past that, and even fewer somehow manage to dip into the rarified 300 zone, which sounds impossible but clearly isn't for a few hearty souls who apparently have fewer responsibilities than others. Or maybe you're more than happy to be getting out fifty, twenty, or even just a dozen times per year. It might come as a surprise to some of us, but there are probably many people out there who don't really want to ride much more than they did this year.



How many days did you ride in 2016? Let's say that you had to be on dirt for it to count, even if it was a just short spin. So, let's see an estimate of how many days you rode in 2016. Ten days

Twenty days

Thirty days

Forty days

Fifty days

Sixty days

Seventy days

Eighty days

Ninety days

One hundred days

More than one hundred but less than one hundred and fifty days

More than one hundred and fifty but less than two hundred days

More than two hundred but less than two hundred and fifty days

Three hundred or more days (aka beast mode)