Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?

As I pedal up a steep section of trail, my bike begins to creak and groan with each movement of the rear suspension. Every rotation up the trail echoes through the carbon frame, letting me know that I should have taken a few minutes to pump grease into those pesky lower bearings. Maybe some chain lube will stop that gruesome noise? I swear to myself that I’ll fix those pivots before the next ride, and try to pedal in peace for the next few minutes.
Modern suspension designs can take a beating, but whether your bike runs bushings
or cartridge bearings
you’ll surely know when the rear pivots need attention. Brands like Intense and Santa Cruz make it easier to service your lower VPP linkages with grease fittings, while many other frame designs require you to pull your pivot bolts and remove linkages. Doing so is easy with a proper set of hex keys and a torque wrench. However, you will need a bearing or bushing remover and a press set for a full overhaul. Manufacturers don’t generally give you service intervals for when to overhaul these pivots, but as a rule of thumb, inspect and adjust accordingly after every few months of riding. Riding in harsh environments will require more frequent service.
New bushings, bearings, and bolts don’t come cheap - typically $100 before paying a shop for labor, which makes a compelling case for regularly performing preventative maintenance. Often you can simply clean off and re-grease bushings and bearings a few times before you need a replacement set. Cleaning off the bolts and applying a fresh coat of blue Loctite to the threads will also help keep them from loosening. Full suspension frames have improved greatly in the past few years, and while it can be a hassle to pull pivots apart, occasional maintenance will keep your frame riding trouble-free throughout the riding season. Let us know what you think below.
How often do you maintain your frame's pivots?
