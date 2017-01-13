PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?

Jan 13, 2017
by Parker Squires  
As I pedal up a steep section of trail, my bike begins to creak and groan with each movement of the rear suspension. Every rotation up the trail echoes through the carbon frame, letting me know that I should have taken a few minutes to pump grease into those pesky lower bearings. Maybe some chain lube will stop that gruesome noise? I swear to myself that I’ll fix those pivots before the next ride, and try to pedal in peace for the next few minutes.

Modern suspension designs can take a beating, but whether your bike runs bushings or cartridge bearings you’ll surely know when the rear pivots need attention. Brands like Intense and Santa Cruz make it easier to service your lower VPP linkages with grease fittings, while many other frame designs require you to pull your pivot bolts and remove linkages. Doing so is easy with a proper set of hex keys and a torque wrench. However, you will need a bearing or bushing remover and a press set for a full overhaul. Manufacturers don’t generally give you service intervals for when to overhaul these pivots, but as a rule of thumb, inspect and adjust accordingly after every few months of riding. Riding in harsh environments will require more frequent service.

Pivot maintenance
Weeks of desert sand, mud from high in the mountains, dusty rides close to town, or even some overzealous bike washing can make your pivots creak and grind.

New bushings, bearings, and bolts don’t come cheap - typically $100 before paying a shop for labor, which makes a compelling case for regularly performing preventative maintenance. Often you can simply clean off and re-grease bushings and bearings a few times before you need a replacement set. Cleaning off the bolts and applying a fresh coat of blue Loctite to the threads will also help keep them from loosening. Full suspension frames have improved greatly in the past few years, and while it can be a hassle to pull pivots apart, occasional maintenance will keep your frame riding trouble-free throughout the riding season. Let us know what you think below.



How often do you maintain your frame's pivots?



31 Comments

  • + 26
 I like to use the off season to do that kind of work
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Yeah... Try that over here Rolleyes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Agreed, just did mine this past month.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 In the middle of doing it now...such a pain in the ass.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 What's off season?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @kanasasa: I guess it depends on your lifestyle. For me, mtb off season is when the local conditions make snowboarding more fun than biking. There is ways to ride bikes all year long here on the east coast but, I like variety.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 I change them after every 250ft of vertical. Its heavy to bring all those extra bearings but its worth it because my times are .0000000069 seconds faster after I do.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 you are crazy fast at changing bearings then
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @adrennan: Or he has an orange Wink

But then again, if you had an orange, the chances of needing to replace the bearings are slim!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Replaced all beraings on my old Bottlerocket just once cause I was repainting it, cost me just 30$ an some elbow grease. Well made and robust frame. Checking bushings and bearing on Scott Genius once a month cause you better do it unless you want to buy some expensive carbon parts that will wear cause of siezed tiny bearing or bushing. Very light but fragile frame. It all depends...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I check all bolts fairly regularly. maybe once a month I'll pull the rear shock and rear wheel and cycle the suspension. Feeling for roughness or stickiness. I will follow that up with further inspection if I notice anything. Then grease regardless of what I find. I can usually get at least a full year out of lower linkage bearings. upper linkage bearing tend to go years with little trouble. P.S. my bikes run silent. I cant stand creaks, clunks or even chain slap. cable housing slap has even driven me crazy My OCD doesn't allow for it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Internal cable rattle....AAAAGH! Hate it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Am I the only person that hasn't needed to replace bearings on his bike? Bike is 4-5 years old and bearings don't creak, rear triangle moves smoothly. If you put your finger in the bearing you can tell it's notched, but it doesn't affect the ride at all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Change them if they're notched! You WILL notice I promise!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So glad this came up. Can people on here post some links to bearing pullers/presses that are good and not too rediculous in price? I have SC Bronson and Devinci Wilson and would like to be able to replace them but don't want to damage frame. Please post links or maybe how you do it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I take my bike completely apart for a full deep cleaning/inspection every winter, but with sealed linkage bearings I can only replace them when they have a problem.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 you mean you can't be bothered until they are noticably worn Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I ride a GT Sanction....... so it's every couple of months for bushes and bearings.... Total pain in the arse.. Bike was obviously designed and tested in a place where they don't have mud or dust
[Reply]
  • + 3
 As usual the ridiculous pinkbike polls don't provide the most common answer: once a year, at the end of winter.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You always want your bike to be in optimal condition, so it performs as intended, you paid for it, they ain't cheap..maintenance is crucial, not give overlooked rookie stuff
[Reply]
  • + 3
 For better or for worse, we don't get much rain in socal...bearing seem to last forever, even with consistent riding.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 until recently with all the crazy rain
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Haven't been on my bike in a over a moth cause of the rain. Im tempted to just go out even if it means messing up the trail just a bit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 7 years on current bearings, still no play, replace du bushes every 4 years when needed. Do not pressure wash or hose your bike and bearings will last. the rubber seals are not waterproof but just dust seals.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I cycle my Pitch frame every so often to make sure that the bearings are only very rough, rather than incredibly rough. Then I look at my Scalp frame in it's box and cry because I haven't ridden it in six months.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Orange 5,beast of a bike. Simple to maintain. Perfect for uk weather and riding. One pivot 2 bearings. The bike has blown me away how capable it is.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Every 6 months or so works for me. Replace chains and cassettes in January every year, so I can buy them during Christmas sales and have a fresh bike for the new year.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 there is no such a thing '' off season'' ;-)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hardtail in the rain FS in the dry
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Had warranty frames las 2 years. No need to check when they break!
[Reply]

