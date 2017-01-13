Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?

Weeks of desert sand, mud from high in the mountains, dusty rides close to town, or even some overzealous bike washing can make your pivots creak and grind.

How often do you maintain your frame's pivots? I check them once a month or more; I want my linkages to be as smooth as possible.

I’ll take a look and grease them every couple of months

I wait until they get loose or start making some noise.

I remember about them every few years. When my pivots have trouble moving, it’s usually time.

Pivots? Who needs 'em - I ride a hardtail.

New bushings, bearings, and bolts don’t come cheap - typically $100 before paying a shop for labor, which makes a compelling case for regularly performing preventative maintenance. Often you can simply clean off and re-grease bushings and bearings a few times before you need a replacement set. Cleaning off the bolts and applying a fresh coat of blue Loctite to the threads will also help keep them from loosening. Full suspension frames have improved greatly in the past few years, and while it can be a hassle to pull pivots apart, occasional maintenance will keep your frame riding trouble-free throughout the riding season. Let us know what you think below.