PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll - What's Your Dream Gearbox Bike?

Jan 6, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
It always seems as if gearbox bikes are close to being the next big thing, with a few manufacturers executing some promising looking designs. As exciting as the bikes appear and the concept sounds, the gearbox has yet to gain traction. Whether it's the added weight, drag, and cost, or something else, there are a number of elements that keep some riders leery, even if others are raving about the benefits. Regardless, there's a distinct fascination surrounding these things, and given that we went over some of this in Levy's recent '1 Question' article that investigated what's holding the idea back, it seemed fitting to see what gearbox bike you'd choose.

Below is a lineup of mostly new offerings (as well as a few classics thrown in) for you to choose from. Which gearbox bike would you pick to have in your garage?


Nicolai Ion GPI Belt drive
Nicolai Ion GPI


Cavalerie Anakin bike review. www.thomasgaffneyphotography.com
Cavalerie Anakin


Ghost Bikes H AMR X
Ghost Bikes H AMR X


Dan s Zerode Taniwha Wheelworks FLITE wide carbon wheels Push elevensix shock Nomad tune DVO Diamond Boost 170mm fork Onyx racing hubs Renthal fatbar Carbon bars
Zerode Taniwha


Cavalerie Anakin First Ride
Cavalerie Falcon


Nicolai Ion 20 Effigear
Nicolai Ion 20


Nucleon Evo - Past Bike Bauer team bike

Nucleon Evo


n a

Honda RN-01


Alutech Sennes DH Pinion gearbox bike

Alutech Sennes


What Gear Box Bike Do You Lust Over Most?

Maybe it's purely the appearance of the bike, the ride qualities you've read about, or maybe you even swung a leg over one of these bad boys and can't stop thinking about it? Let us know, which one tickles your fancy the most?


Check out more of our forums here.
Must Read This Week
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
79830 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
72562 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
64356 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
55266 views
Marin Hawk Hill - Review
44582 views
Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon
44036 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
43697 views
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
39337 views

66 Comments

  • + 26
 It's pretty much a game of "Pick the Most Normal Looking Bike."
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I just picked the one which actually did well on the world cup....And probably cost over a million dollars to develop....The Honda.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Or pick the least ugly looking one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah, I can't wait for this to become mainstream.
[Reply]
  • + 21
 That Zerode with the push shock looks so mean.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 everything about that build is beautiful. if i recall from vital (bike of the day) it has onyx hubs on it too.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i thought it was a Nomad at first. looks the exact same until you get to the bottom bracket area. still, really clean lines on that bike
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Gonna go stare at one at the LBS its all I can afford to do
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Lel, I saw the photo and since it's murdered out my first thought was "Oh hey Santacruz made a gearbox Nomad" but then I read it was a zerode...
[Reply]
  • + 11
 A gearbox bike falls into the same camp as a fat bike for me. If someone dropped one on my doorstep, I would ride the absolute hell out of it. But I'm not going to pony up the cash for one myself.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Santa Cruz should look at that Zerode and see that they could easily drop a gearbox in the nomad chassis with minimal layout tweaks and basically bring the gearbox to the masses.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 easily? yeah, sure.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I've been envisioning this since the pinion gearbox arrived a couple of years ago, a gearbox 'standard' that manufacturers then incorporate into their existing frame designs. It's engineering willpower and of course a healthy dose financial commitment too. You'd "plug in" your gearbox of choice into a Nomad/Reign/Slayer/other brand bike that has been redesigned to run a GB around the bottom bracket area. The current crop of bikes with them are a leap in the right direction. Market forces have a bigger say right now than any glaring engineering problems.

The Zerode feels like a 'proof of concept', kind of like a Tesla car. They're both immaculately crafted dream machines that tick most of the of boxes. There's a healthy price tag to match though.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why? Zerode has already done it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @rideonjon: Dont get me wrong, theres nothing wrong with Zerode. Its beautiful and i bet it rides great. However they are the epitome of boutique right now. They dont have the proven history, haven't had an elite race program, aren't nearly as known as Santa Cruz and dont have the resources like SC. They certainly cannot bring it (the gearbox) to the masses like SC, Spec, or another well known and proven company could.

I only mention SC because, well, the front triangle is practically a mirror image of the nomad with both pivots in the right locations.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 My derailleur is like my girlfriend. She can be a pain in the ass and our relationship is a little weird sometimes, but she's pretty cool 90% of the time. I think I'll keep her.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I would trade my dog, my van, and both big toes for the Honda.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I will also trade your dog, van, and toes for the RN01. And the shorter travel slalom frame as well.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 downvote, not the dog bro.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I second that!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @TopperharleyPT1: She's getting pretty old anyway, man.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Interesting that there is no Hardtail. Gorgeous Zerode gets my vote anyway.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Im surprised there is no Zerode G1 or G2 in there either.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Pick one that works best work hard on it when SRAM or shimano are interested we can all get one .And a few big bike companies are on side which in a few year may not be Spec and Trek but YT ,Canyon ,radon, .Some off the fore manteioned manage to stick batteries in their bikes when it suit .It may be the direct boys that get the jump .
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Hmmm tough selection...sorry il see myself out.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Zerode!!! Looks lovely—
[Reply]
  • + 0
 This Gearbox tech is a dead end road. it will never reach mass production because of its implications on frame design/compatibility/practicality.

E-Bikes however are the future of technology and where the sport is going so adapt or DIE!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why is this gearbox-thing keep coming up? is that the new stuff the industry will try and talk us into for 2017?
i mean i really love Pinkbike and all but where this is all coming from???
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I'm currently saving for a Cavalerie Falcon... Now i can afford half the right chainstay. Hope I'll have the money for a new bike someday.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The Zerode Taniwha for trails and the Nicolai Ion 20 for DH, they both look amazing!! I'm loving the simplicity in the lines of both.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Zerode g2 with Nicolai geometry, nitrogen shock (like the nitro brew one or whatever it's called, or the one off the millyard bike) and split pivot. That's my dream gearbox bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anything with nicolai geometry and a gearbox will do me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I picked the honda, because its a collector's item. and a piece of MTB history IMO. .. but if i was going to ride it, I would have gone with the Zerode
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'd love a Honda RN01, I'd hang it above my fireplace. lol. Cut outs for every gearbox would have been nice. But nice one anyway. That Zerode as sick as it gets.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I'll take the Zerode Nomad
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As a rider on the shorter side, I'll take whichever one has the shortest stays and slackest head angle.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'd only get a gear box on a downhill. Seems to be the proper application there.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Duuuude that Honda RN-01 - I wish SHOWA made DH forks.. or KAYABA..they would slay Fox
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No Peregrine?

www.pinkbike.com/u/Peregrinebikes/album/Peregrine-bikes
[Reply]
  • - 2
 no one wants 26" wheels
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @parallaxid: I forgot this is Pinkbike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Good call. Cromo forever.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looking at the poll tells us more about bike type than gearboxes. Turns out dh is dead, it all about enduro.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nicolai Ion GPI has the Geometron numbers? Im sold, possibly with shorter chainstays tho!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hmmm, maybe the one I've actually ridden or seen in real life? Wait a second, never even seen one...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That Zerode Nomad looks sick!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not yet it's time one day like disc brakes!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The one that works.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Surely the Honda isn't technically a gearbox?
Overly anal? Hahaha, sorry
[Reply]
  • + 23
 It's gears are in a box.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @mikelevy: Technically correct, which as we all know, is the best kind of correct.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @mikelevy: mmmm, well by that definition all bikes have gearboxes being as a mech is a box.
Lolzz
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Guess the weight of the Honda , ?
The closest wins a Merida 160 !!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 41 pounds... I will pm you my address so you can send my prize.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No one knows, right.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I guess I'll just have to go with the nomad.....oh wait.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 seeing a Nicolai Ion 20 in person was neato
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hammerschmidt
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Noah's Nicolai Ion 20
[Reply]
  • - 1
 That Honda is missing an engine.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Zerode because Nomad
[Reply]
  • + 0
 single speed
[Reply]
  • - 3
 as long as it doesnt have Sram or Shimano in it, im good
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How is running microshift working out for you?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047238
Mobile Version of Website