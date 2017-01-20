Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?

We often hear from high-ranking riders and media outlets that the basic mountain bike has evolved to near perfection, and that we should not expect much in the way of meaningful or ground-breaking technological improvements in the future. That may be true. Since tire and rim makers have dialed in tubeless, most riders can count their flat tires on the fingers of one hand. I went through the entire 2016 season without one. We have come to expect that suspension components will continue to go up and down for at least three years before needing a serious look at their internals. Wheels don't exactly stay true, but disc brakes (another famously reliable part) ensure that wheels can be functional as long as the tires can clear the frame and fork and the spokes are in tension. The derailleur drivetrain has been tamed. Headsets and bottom brackets go around and around without adjustments, and frames rarely break. So, is this it? Should we call the mountain bike good, or does it have one or three components that are crying out for either a redesign or an alternative?
For one however, I'd like fadeless-air-shocks, better tires for the weight, better all around reliability/wear (not having to service the shock every month, change the chain every 2 month, etc.)
Yes to our eyes things might not seem to be moving forward but I am pretty sure there are some revolutionary changes to your bike that you haven't even noticed but some engineer, somewhere, will see a bike with the tiny tweak he worked hard to develop and a tear will well up in his eye
We can get a rocketship to space, but we can't keep air in a tire. Take a second to think about that.
