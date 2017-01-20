PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?

Jan 20, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
We often hear from high-ranking riders and media outlets that the basic mountain bike has evolved to near perfection, and that we should not expect much in the way of meaningful or ground-breaking technological improvements in the future. That may be true. Since tire and rim makers have dialed in tubeless, most riders can count their flat tires on the fingers of one hand. I went through the entire 2016 season without one. We have come to expect that suspension components will continue to go up and down for at least three years before needing a serious look at their internals. Wheels don't exactly stay true, but disc brakes (another famously reliable part) ensure that wheels can be functional as long as the tires can clear the frame and fork and the spokes are in tension. The derailleur drivetrain has been tamed. Headsets and bottom brackets go around and around without adjustments, and frames rarely break. So, is this it? Should we call the mountain bike good, or does it have one or three components that are crying out for either a redesign or an alternative?


Which Major Components are the Least Evolved Parts of a Mountain Bike?

Select one or more choices.




15 Comments

  • + 6
 No one has been able to manufacture brakes with consistently reliable master cylinders in the 20 years that hydraulic disc brakes have existed for bicycles.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I feel like dropper posts have a lot of room for improvement, I mean mine works pretty good and I'm not complaining but I hope in the future there will be posts that have zero play and have a super light action. That'd be so sweet.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 You could say the dropper is the least evolved because it's the, relatively, newest part. But... You could also say that it's evolved dramatically given the short time it's been around compared to, say, the pedal which has been around forever but hasn't radically changed. Interesting poll.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 If the whole graphene thing ever works out, a lot of things will probably change.

For one however, I'd like fadeless-air-shocks, better tires for the weight, better all around reliability/wear (not having to service the shock every month, change the chain every 2 month, etc.)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 When you think about each of those things individually and then the manufacturers that make them you realise that they are all constantly evolving. Initially I thought "saddles" because it was the only thing I could think of that is consistent for the past 20 years. But to say that it hasn't evolved does a dis service to the designers and engineers that probably work hard to make sure that things are a little lighter and a little more comfortable every year.

Yes to our eyes things might not seem to be moving forward but I am pretty sure there are some revolutionary changes to your bike that you haven't even noticed but some engineer, somewhere, will see a bike with the tiny tweak he worked hard to develop and a tear will well up in his eye
[Reply]
  • + 4
 whatever new standard(s) trek and specialized comes up....
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Definitely wheel sizes, we need 26.5, 28.5, 29.5 and plus size to all that...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It has to be wheels/tubeless design for me.

We can get a rocketship to space, but we can't keep air in a tire. Take a second to think about that.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why does transmission have the most votes? Put a 10-15 year old drive train next to the latest 12 speed Sram and that is the epitome of evolution.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think when everyone saw the first poll option Eagle came to mind. And we just picked that to fuck with Sram. Because fuck them
[Reply]
  • + 2
 1. Bell 2. Wheel reflectors
[Reply]
  • + 1
 flats, someone should fix the flat tire issue. maybe the huck norris?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well it's certainly not the price tag
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why can't I select every option...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 the rider
[Reply]

