Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?

Which Major Components are the Least Evolved Parts of a Mountain Bike? Select one or more choices. Transmission (derailleurs, gearboxes, shift-levers, cassettes)

Chainrings (round, asymmetrical, tooth profiles)

Brakes

Wheels

Tubeless design (rim and tire interface, sealants)

Tires

Frame materials

Frame construction and design

Suspension forks

Shocks

Chain

Headsets

Saddles

Bottom brackets

Handlebars and stems

Dropper seatposts

Pedals

Not sure

Nothing Responses: 296 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

We often hear from high-ranking riders and media outlets that the basic mountain bike has evolved to near perfection, and that we should not expect much in the way of meaningful or ground-breaking technological improvements in the future. That may be true. Since tire and rim makers have dialed in tubeless, most riders can count their flat tires on the fingers of one hand. I went through the entire 2016 season without one. We have come to expect that suspension components will continue to go up and down for at least three years before needing a serious look at their internals. Wheels don't exactly stay true, but disc brakes (another famously reliable part) ensure that wheels can be functional as long as the tires can clear the frame and fork and the spokes are in tension. The derailleur drivetrain has been tamed. Headsets and bottom brackets go around and around without adjustments, and frames rarely break. So, is this it? Should we call the mountain bike good, or does it have one or three components that are crying out for either a redesign or an alternative?