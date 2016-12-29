Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Popular Stories - 2016

I didn't know it at the time, but I was pulling some crazy G's. As soon as I hit the top, it was like an explosion - I found forces that I didn't even know existed. I just compressed and I couldn't control my bike. Then, I remember being in the air. I couldn't believe what happened. But, luckily, the fall was so huge that I was able to come to my senses of what was happening to me. - Matt MacDuff