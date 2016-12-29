Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Popular Stories - 2016

2016 marked one of the toughest years in may respects - one that began with the loss of two of our brightest lights. But, there were also many glorious stories that marked 2016 to remind us that the off-road cycling is arguably the ultimate outdoor action sport. We assure you that this will be a bumpy ride, but well worth it, so please join us to review the top ten most popular articles of this year.
I would not be anywhere on the bike without Steve. Most importantly, he taught me to be confident in my abilities, race my bike properly and take risks. As training partners, we pushed each other to the limit. - Teammate, Mark Wallace
'McGazza' has been the big friendly giant of freeride for the past decade and his affable presence, a staple of Crankworx and Rampage, was instantly identifiable by the golden mane sprouting from the bottom of his helmet. Kelly was a fan favourite for his massive backflips, but it was his personality which endeared him to all who knew him. - Scott Secco
I didn't know it at the time, but I was pulling some crazy G's. As soon as I hit the top, it was like an explosion - I found forces that I didn't even know existed. I just compressed and I couldn't control my bike. Then, I remember being in the air. I couldn't believe what happened. But, luckily, the fall was so huge that I was able to come to my senses of what was happening to me. - Matt MacDuff
World Champs is a special event, a chance for teams to surprise their athletes with custom paint jobs, components, and kits, all in the hopes that one of their racers will end up with the rainbow stripes on top of the podium.
No one takes you serious in the movie business unless you make at least two of something - more is always better, right? And, this is serious business. Serious off-road bicycle riding business. So, get ready for a whole lot of more. More antics. More deep thoughts. More X-treme mountain cycling. And, more slow-mo... especially, more slow-mo. Yeah... that sounds Not2Bad.Anthill Films
...He presents his home country as it most probably never has been presented before. Danny transforms natural features of rolling Scottish hills into the ultimate rider's playground; combining the best of technical trail riding with Danny's impressive trials skills. - Red Bull Media
The battle for drivetrain dominance continues to rage on, but this is a fight that benefits the consumer, and mountain bikers now have more options than ever. One thing is abundantly clear - the front derailleur's extinction has never been more imminent.- Mike Kazimer
