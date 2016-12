Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016

My needs, in order of importance, look like this: it has to be reliable, of course, and I need to be able to work on it when the time comes. I want a remote that I don't ever need to think about, and it also needs to have 150mm of travel and not cost as much as a decent aluminum wheelset. With all that in mind, I would spring for a Fall Line from 9point8 if I needed to purchase a new dropper post tomorrow. It's durable, offers the infinite travel adjustment that I prefer, and it even costs less than most of the other options. - Mike Levy