Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016

We've finally reached a point where 1x11 drivetrains have become relatively affordable, a welcome development for riders who had been put off by the high price of upgrading. The question will inevitably arise as to which is better, Shimano or SRAM, but the truth is, one isn't drastically superior to the other - both offer excellent functionality and durability, although at the moment Shimano has the edge when it comes to pricing.



All told, aside from slight ergonomic differences, plus the fact that SRAM's drivetrain requires a different driver body, and Shimano's doesn't offer as wide of a gear range, at the end of the day, it comes down personal preference. That's not as satisfying of an answer as declaring that X is better than Y, but it's also a sign of how good today's drivetrains have become, something that benefits all of us out on the trail. - Mike Kazimer