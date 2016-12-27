Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016

Top 10 Most Read Reviews
2016 was another busy year for Pinkbike's product testers, and over the last twelve months hundreds of reviews were published, covering everything from floor pumps to exotic carbon superbikes.
There's plenty of exciting tech content in the works for 2017, including more comparison articles where we weigh the pros and cons of the hottest bikes and components on the market, and several new concepts that we're not quite ready to reveal. Until then, enjoy this look back at the most read reviews from the past season.
1. Ridden and Rated - Six Dropper Posts
|My needs, in order of importance, look like this: it has to be reliable, of course, and I need to be able to work on it when the time comes. I want a remote that I don't ever need to think about, and it also needs to have 150mm of travel and not cost as much as a decent aluminum wheelset. With all that in mind, I would spring for a Fall Line from 9point8 if I needed to purchase a new dropper post tomorrow. It's durable, offers the infinite travel adjustment that I prefer, and it even costs less than most of the other options. - Mike Levy
2. Santa Cruz Bronson Review
|When it comes to finding the ideal balance between geometry and the amount of suspension travel, the designers at Santa Cruz have hit the sweet spot with the Bronson. It's incredibly capable on both the climbs and the descents, a bike that remains unflinchingly composed in just about every possible scenario. There's no shortage of bikes that claim to be able to do it all, but with the Bronson those claims ring true. - Mike Kazimer
3. Fox Transfer Post Review
|With the discontinuation of the ultra-reliable D.O.S.S., and the fact that other companies are now producing some pretty good options, Fox's Transfer dropper post needs to be a home run. While my time on it has been limited, it seems as though Fox has managed to hit this one out of the park. If it were me, I'd probably save myself a bit of coin and buy the blacked-out Performance model for $329 USD that's identical mechanically and weighs the same as the more expensive Factory Transfer, but doesn't receive the Kashima treatment. Reliability is the only question mark, but it does look promising - I'll have a much longer-term review down the road to answer this. - Mike Levy
4. Revolution Suspension Grips Review
|The $109.95 USD pricetag will be hard for many to swallow, but the added forgiveness of the Revolution Suspension Grips, however slight, will be appreciated by those who enjoy riding a short-travel bike quickly. I could also see downhillers who spend all day in the bike park benefiting from the design. - Mike Levy
5. Transition Patrol Carbon 1 Review
|The Patrol Carbon is the most versatile all-mountain bike that I can remember riding. It's slack and forgiving like a proper enduro race bike should be, but then it seems to transform into not just a completely manageable package when the terrain isn't burly, but one that's an absolute blast to ride. Transition hasn't employed any buttons or dials to change the bike's geometry, either, but rather just built a smart, easy to live with bike that's fun to ride everywhere and anywhere. - Mike Levy
6. Specialized Stumpjumper Expert Carbon 6Fattie Review
|If you think that plus bikes, and especially the 6Fattie, are going to ride awkwardly, you're wrong. The Specialized feels very much like a normal 29er on the trail, with the exception being that it allows the average rider to go faster on most downhills and clean tricky climbs more easily. Its 135mm of travel doesn't convey how it performs, however, making it a hard bike to try and label. Then again, that very description, that it doesn't suit any exact definition, makes it clear that the 6Fattie is best suited to a rider who falls into the same sort of non-classification. - Mike Levy
7. Ibis Mojo 3 Review
|If I could do a blind test of the Mojo 3, I'm pretty confident that I'd still be able to tell you that it's an Ibis through and through. Sure, there are machines of similar travel that have more DH attitude, but the Mojo's nimbleness raises the fun factor to 11 on all but the scariest terrain, and a lot of riders don't even have access to those sorts of trails. And rather than hindering the bike's agility, the plus-sized compatibility only opens up more options when talking about both tire choices and line choices on the trail. - Mike Levy
8. RockShox Lyrik Review
|When the new Lyrik was first unveiled there were some riders who bemoaned the fact that it wasn't radically different than the Pike. Where was the Totem 2.0? I'd say those concerns are unfounded - the Lyrik handily fills the space in RockShox's lineup between the Pike and the BoXXer, a tough yet versatile fork that works well on everything from all-mountain rigs to mini-DH bikes.
After my initial time on the Lyrik the only unanswered questions were related to durability, and after months of hard usage it's passed that test with flying colors. A plush-yet-supportive on trail feel, plenty of stiffness, and a hassle-free setup all add up to a fork that's ideally suited for today's hard-charging riders. - Mike Kazimer
9. SRAM Eagle Drivetrain Review
|The wide range of the Eagle drivetrain's cassette is going to be the most appealing trait for many riders, but it's the little things like the improved B-knuckle, the elimination of the narrow wide teeth on the derailleur's upper pulley wheel, and the revised chainring profile that help make this SRAM's best mountain bike drivetrain yet. The price is fairly high at the moment, but don't forget, this is SRAM's top-of-the-line gruppo; it's not a stretch to imagine that more attainable options are in the works.- Mike Kazimer
10. Shimano XT M8000 Drivetrain Review
|We've finally reached a point where 1x11 drivetrains have become relatively affordable, a welcome development for riders who had been put off by the high price of upgrading. The question will inevitably arise as to which is better, Shimano or SRAM, but the truth is, one isn't drastically superior to the other - both offer excellent functionality and durability, although at the moment Shimano has the edge when it comes to pricing.
All told, aside from slight ergonomic differences, plus the fact that SRAM's drivetrain requires a different driver body, and Shimano's doesn't offer as wide of a gear range, at the end of the day, it comes down personal preference. That's not as satisfying of an answer as declaring that X is better than Y, but it's also a sign of how good today's drivetrains have become, something that benefits all of us out on the trail. - Mike Kazimer
