PHOTOGRAPHY

Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images of 2016

Dec 26, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  

Top 10 Most Viewed Images


Pinkbike's photo galleries now hold nearly 14 million mountain biking-related images, with thousands more added every day. Over the course of the last twelve months, it was the following ten photos that received the most views.



Stage 1 of the Cape Pioneer Trek international stage race in South Africa took riders through the Gondwana Game Reserve where some competitors had a close encounter with a giraffe. Photo credit www.zooncronje.com

1. Giraffe Encounter by Zoon Cronje
bigquotes It's not every day you encounter a giraffe during a race.. - Pinkbike POD March November 1, 2016


Natural fires are a huge influence on the Okanagan region of British Columbia. Inspired by a particularly bad wildfire season Harrison Mendel and I had been on the hunt to create a unique burn photo but we were after something real rather than a staged fire photo. Several clearcut burn piles left to smoulder high above Kelowna gave us a perfect opportunity. Hidden pockets of soldering embers and toxic smoke made this a hazardous location but when Harrison slashed into a pile of ash and this wave of molten embers erupted we knew it was well worth the risk despite a deep burn on Harrison s ankle.

2. Harrison Mendel on Fire by Robb Thompson
bigquotesAnother Harrison Mendel riding POD, this time featuring a slash pile in the remains of a clearcut forest. I love the contrast in colour and mood between the sombre blue tones of the snow and the fiery redness of the... fire. Seriously though, this is a very unique image. - Pinkbike POD February 10, 2016


The Loop of Doom

3. Loop of Doom by The Rise
bigquotesWho can forget Matt MacDuff's incredible attempt at the world's largest loop-the-loop? This image had us all in disbelief. - Pinkbike POD Jul 12, 2016


Huge suicide no hander above the road.

4. Jaws Goes Huge by Sheiffa
bigquotesNo explanation needed here: this road gap is huge! - Pinkbike POD September 12, 2016


Alejandro Paz saving it qualifying first Copa Downhill 3rd ace in Pachacamac - Peru

5. Saving It by Sebastian Gonzalez
bigquotesA big part of being a successful photographer is... luck! Being in the right place at the right time is never easy, yet so crucial in this profession. Capturing dramatic moments during a long race is a total gamble. Bastian won jackpot here! - Pinkbike POD December 9, 2016


Full movie here http www.pinkbike.com video 432593

6. Bas and Tom by Jamie Ledson
bigquotesThat's some trust to send it like this, this close together... - Pinkbike POD April 26, 2016


When your Jeep breaks down in Moab and leaves you w o transportation other than a mountain bike Leave the rig at a mechanic pedal over to Poison Spider Bicycles and catch a shuttle to the top of Porcupine Rim. That s where I met Russell Facente Sales Manager at Poison Spider Bicycles who let me tag along w him and his friends. I travel to ride as much as I can and if there s one thing I ve learned about riding outside of your own backyard it s this Follow a local down a trail they ve ridden countless times and you ll find yourself taking lines you would have never seen on your own. This holds especially true on The Whole Enchilada where options are abundant throughout every one the 20 miles of trail. This is a photo of Russ descending The Notch.

7. Russ in The Notch by Dana Ramos
bigquotesThis would be a solid shot with a DSLR, but it's pretty much outstanding with a cameraphone. Good action good light and you have to assume the photographer was brave enough to get right into the line of fire. - Pinkbike POD December 14, 2016


www.gzela.eu

8. Chesty by Kuba Gzela
bigquotes That's how every good ride starts... Love this perfect execution of the "chesty" angle. - Pinkbike POD Jul 12, 2016


that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com

9. Nic Pescetto is Too Close by Bartek Wolinski
bigquotesKiller shot! Effort from the both sides of the lens paid off handsomely. - Pinkbike POD January 11, 2016


META V4.2 BRUSHED

10. Remi Thirion on Fire by JB Liautard

bigquotesGreat colours, great shapes, great action. - Pinkbike POD December 20, 2016
Must Read This Week
Win a 2017 Merida One-Sixty - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
72829 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
59791 views
Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review
44744 views
Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44037 views
Ambitions Featuring Emily Batty, Season Final - Video
41712 views
From the Top: Chris Sugai of Niner Bikes
39044 views
Win a DMR Pedal and Grips Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38883 views
Mountain Biking's Best Rip Mega Course in 'Rhythm' - Video
34005 views

9 Comments

  • + 9
 I'm responsible for at least half of the total views of #10
[Reply]
  • + 0
 If you like that photo... you *might* like this one even better: www.pinkbike.com/photo/6099188

I know I do. I feel like the rider seems to fit into the photo better.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It's not everyday you come across a giraffe on the trail. Probably every other day though
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Weirdly i think the giraffe takes it...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Picture 1 nice !!!!!! POD !!!! GOGOGO haha!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Remi and Nic were killing it this year, surprised to see them on the list!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031982
Mobile Version of Website