Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images of 2016

Top 10 Most Viewed Images
Pinkbike's photo galleries now hold nearly 14 million mountain biking-related images, with thousands more added every day. Over the course of the last twelve months, it was the following ten photos that received the most views.
1. Giraffe Encounter by Zoon Cronje
| It's not every day you encounter a giraffe during a race.. - Pinkbike POD March November 1, 2016
2. Harrison Mendel on Fire by Robb Thompson
|Another Harrison Mendel riding POD, this time featuring a slash pile in the remains of a clearcut forest. I love the contrast in colour and mood between the sombre blue tones of the snow and the fiery redness of the... fire. Seriously though, this is a very unique image. - Pinkbike POD February 10, 2016
3. Loop of Doom by The Rise
|Who can forget Matt MacDuff's incredible attempt at the world's largest loop-the-loop? This image had us all in disbelief. - Pinkbike POD Jul 12, 2016
4. Jaws Goes Huge by Sheiffa
|No explanation needed here: this road gap is huge! - Pinkbike POD September 12, 2016
5. Saving It by Sebastian Gonzalez
|A big part of being a successful photographer is... luck! Being in the right place at the right time is never easy, yet so crucial in this profession. Capturing dramatic moments during a long race is a total gamble. Bastian won jackpot here! - Pinkbike POD December 9, 2016
6. Bas and Tom by Jamie Ledson
|That's some trust to send it like this, this close together... - Pinkbike POD April 26, 2016
7. Russ in The Notch by Dana Ramos
|This would be a solid shot with a DSLR, but it's pretty much outstanding with a cameraphone. Good action good light and you have to assume the photographer was brave enough to get right into the line of fire. - Pinkbike POD December 14, 2016
8. Chesty by Kuba Gzela
| That's how every good ride starts... Love this perfect execution of the "chesty" angle. - Pinkbike POD Jul 12, 2016
9. Nic Pescetto is Too Close by Bartek Wolinski
|Killer shot! Effort from the both sides of the lens paid off handsomely. - Pinkbike POD January 11, 2016
10. Remi Thirion on Fire by JB Liautard
|Great colours, great shapes, great action. - Pinkbike POD December 20, 2016
9 Comments
I know I do. I feel like the rider seems to fit into the photo better.
