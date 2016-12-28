Pinkbike's Top Ten Most Viewed Videos - 2016



Top 10 Most Viewed Videos





Making it onto the Top 10 Most Viewed Videos list doesn't always require a multi-thousand dollar camera and a wealth of creativity. No, sometimes it's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time and recording a particularly painful looking crash. It seems that some mountain bikers have an insatiable desire to watch bikes and bodies cartwheeling down the trail - perhaps it's that many of us know all too well what those crashes feel like, and we're just glad it's not us tumbling through the woods.



But while there are plenty of crash videos on this list, there are also several shining examples of what today's top filmers are capable of producing. Take a look at the videos Pinkbike's viewers couldn't get enough of in 2016.













1. Matt MacDuff Raise The Loop by the-rise















2. Brandon Semenuk Lapse by revelco













3. Den Tennant Higher Calling 2 by scottsecco













4. Flip to Face Fail by Ruffriderr













5. A Tribute to Steve Smith by robparkinvideo













6. Nose Case on Road Gap by Buckers360













7. Official Not2Bad Action Trailer by anthill













8. Bryn Atkinson Outta Bounds in Cairns jasperwesselman













9. Race Run Carnage by Dhiler17









