Pinkbike's Top Ten Most Viewed Videos - 2016

Dec 28, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  

Making it onto the Top 10 Most Viewed Videos list doesn't always require a multi-thousand dollar camera and a wealth of creativity. No, sometimes it's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time and recording a particularly painful looking crash. It seems that some mountain bikers have an insatiable desire to watch bikes and bodies cartwheeling down the trail - perhaps it's that many of us know all too well what those crashes feel like, and we're just glad it's not us tumbling through the woods.

But while there are plenty of crash videos on this list, there are also several shining examples of what today's top filmers are capable of producing. Take a look at the videos Pinkbike's viewers couldn't get enough of in 2016.




Matt Macduff - Raise The Loop

by the-rise
Views: 217,132    Faves: 3    Comments: 0

1. Matt MacDuff Raise The Loop by the-rise





Brandon Semenuk: Lapse

by revelco
Views: 164,368    Faves: 1,915    Comments: 69

2. Brandon Semenuk Lapse by revelco




Dean Tennant - Higher Calling 2

by scottsecco
Views: 113,519    Faves: 1,840    Comments: 60

3. Den Tennant Higher Calling 2 by scottsecco




Flip to face fail

by Ruffriderr
Views: 105,939    Faves: 119    Comments: 33

4. Flip to Face Fail by Ruffriderr




A Tribute to Stevie Smith

by robparkinvideo
Views: 103,221    Faves: 2,122    Comments: 89

5. A Tribute to Steve Smith by robparkinvideo




Nose Case on Road Gap

by Buckers360
Views: 96,761    Faves: 54    Comments: 7

6. Nose Case on Road Gap by Buckers360




Anthill Films presents The Official Not2Bad Action Trailer

by anthill
Views: 89,763    Faves: 412    Comments: 20

7. Official Not2Bad Action Trailer by anthill




Bryn Atkinson, Outta Bounds in Cairns, Australia

by jasperwesselman
Views: 89,243    Faves: 2,109    Comments: 74

8. Bryn Atkinson Outta Bounds in Cairns jasperwesselman




Race run carnage

by Dhiler17
Views: 88,609    Faves: 51    Comments: 12

9. Race Run Carnage by Dhiler17




Guinea Pig crash

by gettingsideways
Views: 81,870    Faves: 24    Comments: 5

10. Guinea Pig Crash by Getting Sideways

10 Comments

  • + 9
 Yo, Pinkbike. Any chance of re-implementing the keyboard controls? I'm mainly talking about the ability to move the videos frame-by-frame using the left and right arrow keys. Cheers!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Heck yes please! I thought i used to be able to do that!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 #longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
  • + 5
 so...you guys love to watch people crash too hah,I feel guity no more
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Hmm...4 out of 10 videos are crashes. Nice to watch, hurts to think about the guys in the clips.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The Semenuk video is a masterpiece, I would watch that well before almost anything I've ever viewed.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These videos help with the winter cabin fever, popcorn in hand, checked, down tube water bottle in hand, checked, the many times I watched these videos, meta data checked!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 All i can see is the smile of stevie..
#longlivechainsaw
#longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Pro videos with budgets... they must be seething!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 people like to see pain. I do not.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



