Pivot Factory Racing Adds Rupert Chapman to Team

Almost all of the World Cup DH teams have announced their rosters for the 2017 season, but there are a few that have held out a little longer. Enter Pivot Factory Racing as one such example. The team headed up by Bernard Kerr, who finished 2016 with a couple of career best results, including a Red Bull Hardline win and fifth place at Worlds, after initially being on the reserve list, and Emilie Siegenthaler, a threat at any event for the women's field, will be joined by kiwi pinner, Rupert Chapman.



Chapman has spent a number of years racing the World Cups and was the New Zealand DH National Champ for 2016, beating out a strong field to do so. Nevertheless, for some, the name may still come with an uttering of the question; who?



Read on for the full release from Pivot, and answer the question of who with our Getting To Know, below.











Pivot Cycles and Pivot Factory Racing are pleased to announce the addition of Rupert Chapman to the team roster, effective immediately. Chapman, 24, from Christchurch, New Zealand, is no stranger to international competition—he has been racing downhill for 12 years, beginning as a junior. Chapman has multiple World Cup Seasons under his belt, both in youth and pro competition, including numerous strong finishes on the professional circuit. Chapman is also the current New Zealand national downhill champion.



I'm really pumped about representing Pivot Factory Racing in 2017 and beyond. I've always admired Pivot bikes around the pits and now that I've finally started riding them can say that they exceed my expectations.



A true working man’s athlete, Chapman has spent the last several years working construction in the off-season to pay for his international program. This will be his first season with full support. “Not having to slave away on the building site while trying to fit in training will be really good for my racing!” he said. Chapman has signed a multi-year deal with the team. Carla McCord, Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles, said “Rupert is a great fit for our team. We really enjoy working with young, talented athletes. Helping them to make the next leap in competitive achievement through supporting them with incredible equipment is what we do best. Rupert is already successful, and we think that he has a strong future in World Cup Downhill racing.”



Chapman joins Bernard Kerr, 2017 Red Bull Hardline winner, and Emilie Siegenthaler, a regular visitor to the World Cup podium, on the Pivot Factory Racing team. All three riders will be competing on the Pivot Phoenix DH and Pivot Firebird models at World Cup and Crankworx events. For training they will utilize the Pivot Vault and Pivot Switchblade bikes. All bikes will be equipped by a roster of incredible sponsors, including Fox Factory suspension, Shimano components, Reynolds wheels, Maxxis tires, Industry 9, Jet Black Products, WTB and MRP. The team will wear clothing, helmets and protection from Fly Racing. Follow Rupert on Instagram at @rupertchap, and on Facebook. Get more info on the entire team and their sponsors visit





RUPERT CHAPMAN

The Kiwi racers on the World Cup downhill circuit are pretty well known for their fun loving attitudes. Rupert Chapman is not any different, with fun and racing each equal on his list of goals. That doesn't mean he isn't pushing for results though and the now 24-year-old claimed his first elite New Zealand DH National title in 2016, in addition to a couple of top 20 results on the World Cup circuit (a 15th at Lourdes in 2015 and a 17th at Leogang in 2016). He's also dabbled in a number EWS events, landing himself a couple of top 30 results there. For 2017 Rupert has signed with Pivot Factory Racing and things are looking good…









Who is Rupert Chapman?

Just a guy from New Zealand who likes traveling around the world racing bikes!





Where are you from and where do you live now?

I’m from Christchurch in the South Island of New Zealand. I’ve lived here my whole life and have only moved about 200m from the house I grew up in. We had some fairly big earthquakes here a few years back which changed the city a lot but now they’ve recently opened a bike park with a chairlift about 5 mins from my house, why would I want to live anywhere else!





Who do you ride for?

I’m riding for Pivot Factory Racing this year.





Where are you happiest?

I’m not sure, I would like to think I’m always happy, be it hanging with my mates at home or overseas racing somewhere I’ve never been before. I guess whenever I’m in good company I’m happiest, I get pretty bored by myself haha.





What’s been your favourite race/contest venue?

The EWS in La Thuille last year. Every stage was so good and the views of Mont Blanc in the background were awesome. My favorite downhill event was probably Val di Sole in 2010 when I was a junior, it was the first World Cup I ever qualified for and I’ve always liked Val di Sole. One of my best mates was the rider in front and had crashed so we ended up crossing the line almost together.





What are your favourite trails?

Hard to name just one place. Anywhere with good dirt and some good fast sections. I still like the trails at home too, probably because I know them all so well.





What are your strengths?

Riding so badly that other people feel good about themselves; "if he can race world cups, anyone can!"





What are your weaknesses?

My amazing looks? They’re a curse. Haha, I’m not sure, I’m not very good at taking things seriously?





What’s been your worst crash over the years?

I probably had two of the biggest crashes I’ve ever had last year, once in Morzine when I went straight over the bars down a chute and landed on my back and another in Bromont before MSA where I overshot a jump massively and hurt my ankle which still gives my some grief today.





What’s been your luckiest escape?

I spun my fully loaded van out at 100kph with heaps of my mates in it on the way to Dunedin a while ago. No idea how it didn’t roll, I was a very quiet trip after that.





Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories?

My little brother’s Vision Mudslinger, I’m pretty sure every kid in NZ either had one or a Black Thunder. I used to ride his one every day with a slightly flat back tire on my street, trying to roll the tire off. We also had a crew that made tracks for the little mini bikes.



What bikes are you riding right now?

I’ve just received my new Pivot bikes; a Phoenix for downhill, a Switchblade and Firebird for the trails, and a Point hardtail for the dirt jumps and pump tracks.





Who’s your favourite rider?

Hmm… Probably Greg Minnaar, I don’t know how he makes everything look so smooth. Eddie Masters is also pretty “entertaining” to watch/follow, guaranteed wild ride.





Who or what inspires you?

Anyone doing well in life and enjoying themselves.





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

Anything but sitting on the couch, I like doing a bit of surfing and skating but I suck at both. Memes.





What are you listening to right now?

Radio Hauraki in NZ, the DJs are so funny on it. I like all sorts of music as long as it's got a good beat.





What’s your favourite bike movie?

Probably the Sprung videos. I was more BMX than MTB back then, but Sprung interested me more than BMX videos as I was into race and trails, not park and street and I just loved the vibe they had. My favorite BMX video would probably be Building the Underground. I can't listen to Rebel Yell without doing an air tabletop.





What's your favorite non-bike movie/tv show?

Both Anchorman movies, there used to be a show on TV in NZ called Pulp Sport that was good. I’ve just started watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine lately which has me in tears at times.





What’s your favourite non-bike website?

Uhhh maybe some of the surf ones for watching videos? I’ve got a few other favorites but they might embarrass Mum a bit, ha.





What’s your favourite motto or saying?

“Can I borrow some money?”





What grinds your gears?

My flatmate, Nick McConachie, walks around the house naked all the time. It pisses the rest of us off so much but he won’t stop doing it! So weird—put some clothes on you freak!





What makes you happy?

New toys and a cold beer after a long day.





If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing? I’d like to think I’d be a doctor or lawyer or something cool like that but in reality, I’d probably be back on the building site slaving away.





If you were in charge of the sport, what changes would you make?

I would hold events at new places every year, it sucks how we just ride the same tracks year after year. It would be so cool to have some more races in different places, like the States, Asia, South America even here in NZ, it’s meant to be a World Cup, isn’t it?





When you hang up your racing/riding shoes, how do you want to be remembered?

With some of my results, I’d rather be forgotten haha! Nah I hope people see me as a nice guy who had a bit of fun!





