Polygon Escapes to Bali - Video

Polygon Bali Escapes is a week of riding holidays with Polygon UR pro riders. It takes you from jungle bike park, long singletrack that finishes on a black sand beach to riding down a volcano at sunrise! All this with the chill vibe of Bali and some bbq on the beach, pumptrack session, surfing, and snorkelling. Sam Reynolds, Alexandre Fayolle, and Couscous had the chance to participate in this first edition and are ready for the next Polygon Escapes that will be held in October 2017. Save the date for some good times!Our first day on the bike was at Bali Bike Park. Shuttles take you in the jungle to ride the trails. You can find big jumps, steep flowy tracks, and the dirt is some of the best we have ever seen.We left the DH bikes and went on this enduro trip that took us from the top of a mountain riding long singletrack through jungle and villages with nice views of rice fields and lakes.The ride was around three hours long going up and down to finish on this black sand beach with a well-deserved dip in the ocean.We can't say that it was easy at all to push our bikes in the dark up Mount Batur to catch the sunrise.When we got to the middle station, a bunch of monkeys were waiting to get their daily feed.We probably spent way too much time with them and caught the sunrise from there.We could then see the top of the volcano and knew we weren't there yet. Once at the top, it was very serene and super peaceful.Even though our energy level was very low, we were excited to start riding down on this epic ridge where the soil was like a sand pit. Berms could be made wherever your imagination took you.The terrain then changed to big rock gardens and finished in the jungle. It sure made for a glorious day but we were ready to chill the next day.We were lucky to stay at the Chillhouse where we were treated to delicious food and massages after our rides. We took the scooters out to go look for some waves in Canggu.We had heard about this huge pumptrack and thought it was a good reason to use the scooters again so we went to visit Amplitude and did a few laps on this awesome pumptrack.This trip was the perfect mix of downhill biking, enduro riding, freeriding, surfing, swimming, good food, adventure, scooter rides and chill.See you there next October!Photo credit: Handa