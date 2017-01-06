Pure Agency Confirms Team Specialized Gravity's Split from RockShox and SRAM

Jan 6, 2017 at 6:00
Jan 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

In a post released earlier today on the Pure Agency Facebook Page, the rumours were finally confirmed, and it's true that after many years the Specialized Gravity team will be parting ways with SRAM MTB and RockShox.

Specialized Gravity Team

bigquotesPureAgency - Team Specialized Gravity wish you all the best for the new Year!

We really want to thank SRAM MTB and RockShox for their perfect support during these last years. More than a brand, we met great people, and some of them became friends. Al Tino, you're the man. Guys under the Sram pit, you offered us some great support!

Thank you also to One Industries and SixSixOne, with Seb Raymond and Gareth Critcher, that support the Team with great looking gears. We will always remember the Kit for the Worlds in Andorra: that was mint.

This is the end of a great story, but stay tune the 10th of January 2017 for the big news...- Pure Agency

MENTIONS: @Specialized / @SramMedia
Must Read This Week
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
78624 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
71592 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
66895 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
64041 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
54188 views
Marin Hawk Hill - Review
43996 views
Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon
43909 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
40100 views






6 Comments

  • + 6
 When will we find out what suspension they are riding? Ohlin good time...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Watch the sheep follow their leaders hahahaha anyone want to buy some Boxxers
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Öhlins!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 but but but.... pb users say it´s so heavy?!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @amnot: it will be just fine after next race
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Ohlike the look of this
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031767
Mobile Version of Website