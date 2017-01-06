Pure Agency Confirms Team Specialized Gravity's Split from RockShox and SRAM

PureAgency - Team Specialized Gravity wish you all the best for the new Year!



We really want to thank SRAM MTB and RockShox for their perfect support during these last years. More than a brand, we met great people, and some of them became friends. Al Tino, you're the man. Guys under the Sram pit, you offered us some great support!



Thank you also to One Industries and SixSixOne, with Seb Raymond and Gareth Critcher, that support the Team with great looking gears. We will always remember the Kit for the Worlds in Andorra: that was mint.



This is the end of a great story, but stay tune the 10th of January 2017 for the big news... - Pure Agency